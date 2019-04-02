Why it’s important to bring the Clintons to justice

“When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong.” – Ecclesiastes 8:11

For a while we have been hearing predictions that the deep state will be dragged into military tribunals and meet their end at GITMO. I’ve followed the stories, and like many, become frustrated.

The verse from Ecclesiastes sums it up perfectly. When we see evil people get away with their crimes, it makes it more difficult to control the outbreak of crime throughout a whole society.

When the Clintons are allowed to continue as a crime family, how can we keep other cartels from springing up?

I believe that not only do they deserve their day in court to answer the charges that have been raised. But we the American people deserve the Clintons’ day in court, to either clear them or convict them. If they are cleared, then we have been listening to fantasies and lies. If they are found guilty, then we know that some sources have been true, and the message goes out to everyone that such crimes will not go unpunished.

