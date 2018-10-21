Who’s behind the ‘migrant caravan’ invasion? – George Soros and the telltale Star of David

On yesterday’s post about the invasion by young, military-age Honduran and Guatemalan men, which the hate-America MSM deceptively call a “migrant caravan”, FOTM readers observed that those “poor impoverished people are adorned in more expensive clothing than I wear”. Alma asks what the media refuse to ask:
“Who’s footing the bill? They are wearing clean clothing, they don’t look fatigued from walking, they are not famished, the children are clean. Where are they sleeping. Who’s providing breakfast, lunch, dinner?”
Sharp-eyed Courtney Tubbs of The Goldwater spotted a tell-tale clue in a Canadian propaganda “news” video:
Beginning at the 3:19 mark in the video, young male
migrants invaders scramble onto an open-bed truck. The truck has a white cab.
At the 3:21 mark is a fleeting glimpse of a blue insignia on the cab — a Star of David.
From Wikipedia:
The Star of David (✡), known in Hebrew as the Shield of David . . . a generally recognized symbol of modern Jewish identity and Judaism . . . . Its shape is that of a hexagram, the compound of two equilateral triangles . . . . The symbol became representative of the worldwide Zionist community, and later the broader Jewish community, after it was chosen as the central symbol on a flag at the First Zionist Congress in 1897.
Why is a Jewish truck providing transportation for the Central American
migrants invaders, whose ultimate objective is to illegally cross the Mexican-U.S. border into America?
The truck with the Star of David is the visual evidence confirming Jamie White’s Infowars report on October 20, 2018:
The UN and billionaire globalist George Soros are the driving forces behind the massive migrant caravan marching to the U.S. southern border, according to reports.
As with the previous caravan that sprung up last spring, the open borders group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which is connected to Soros’ Open Society Foundation, is involved with organizing the caravan of 4,000, and the leader of the group was arrested Thursday for attacking Mexican immigration agents….
Pueblos Sin Fronteras is but one of several Soros groups financially and logistically supporting the caravan.
“The caravan is organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, [b]ut the effort is supported by the coalition CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, which includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN), the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RICELS) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) – thus the acronym CARA,” WND reported in April.
“At least three of the four groups are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.”
Even President Trump called out the caravan’s questionable origins, noting the convenient timing for Democrats just weeks before the midterm elections.
“We’re starting to find out, and I won’t say 100 percent, I’ll put a little tiny question mark at the end … but a lot of money has been passing through people to come up and try to get to the border by election day,” Trump said during a Montana rally Thursday.
“They wanted that caravan, and there are those who say that caravan didn’t just happen,” he added.
See also:
- CA Catholic church to install hideous 40-ft statue of Mary to welcome illegal border-crossers and refugees
- Mexican presidential candidate calls for mass migrant invasion of U.S.
- UN admits ‘refugees’ are ‘replacement migration’ for Europe and other low-fertility countries
- After pushing for Muslim immigration into Europe, Jews now say Jews should leave Europe
- Europe’s ‘refugee’ crisis and the Kalergi plan for white genocide
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
OT: FOTM made a lkst of 400 sites g00gle doesn’t want you to see:
https://thomasdishaw.com/bookmark-400-links-google-doesnt-want-visit/
Some links there are worth bookmarking
Now we have proof that the FotMs has made the top 100, by the very people who most hate it and chose to honour it by singling it out for special mention.
This is a well-deserved badge of special Merit, and I am proud to contribute my $0.10 to this site. No one here should feel anything negative about this, just as I have no qualms about facebook’s cancellation of my unused account, shortly after I wrote two Internet articles exposing the 2 founders’ CIA backgrounds.
The Ashkenazi’s are for open borders/Kalergi Plan invasion of Muslims & third world invaders into White Western Christian nations to destroy them, while placing immigrants trying to get into the Freemason created anti-Torah state of Israel, into Concentration camps for deportation. Talk about the (((enemy))) within………………….
Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society HIAS
https://www.timesofisrael.com/topic/hebrew-immigrant-aid-society-hias/
Thank You Dr. Eowyn for your article as well as Lophatt’s link. Good job. The Central American countries have benefited from our help for a very long time, the people continue to be poor -the moneys have only served the pockets of the corrupt governments, the guerrilla operatives control the drug trade and the impoverished people flee risking it all, but let’s not be fooled, the American left has handed money to the governments as well, and now they are paying off the young men to invade our country, they are the young well trained left operatives that will not stop coming over unless President Donald J. Trump puts a stop to by sending them back, regardless of the wall, we have the force to put an end to that INVASION.
seems just a little too obvious.
While I understand your well-oiled distrust of what are after all the most distrustful of all people, It’s a simple case of a very hurried reaction, so a few things were overlooked. And it may be a sign from Heaven, after all!
I’ve no idea why, but for some reason my Google editor used ‘well-oiled’ instead of ‘well-placed’ in my reply to pizzapeel.
JEF
The Star of David is a little too obvious and placed in an obvious but not logical place. The logical place would be the center of the door – not at the door edge around the door handle. This could very well be an attempt at a false-flag operation.
UN milk truck white as in Rwanda? That is not to say that many, some of ourselves and close allies are not involved.
Probably fresh from the local Chabad house. If Soros supplied it, it would have a Baphomet symbol.
The SINAGOG OF SAYTAN – it has ALWAYS been there in front of our eyes. Who runs Holly wood? Why are they always attacking Christianity? Are there any planned parenthoods in the Joo’ish neighborhoods? Who runs the government, all the giant corporations? While the white, black and brown American Christians turn on each other, kill our unborn, the SOS enjoys the world as their oyster, sending their kids to the best schools…. It’s time to wake up to what the reality is.
We can fix this without a slaughter on the border, or any Democratic, drama narrative being played on TV over and over in a continuous loop. All the President has to do is just “Man-up” and seal the border. “Batta boom,” it’s solved, done, simple.
By all means, please do, deploy the military, but coordinate, or at least announce coordination as in government to government, but just seal the border. Close it down, all the crossings. American citizens will be processed of course, but very slowly and carefully. Everyone and every thing else gets turned back. Shut it closed, as tight as a frog’s hind quarters, a regular, military, check point Charlie, or Carlos, if you prefer.
Then we can begin intelligent, informed and diplomatic discussions with Mexico about how we can secure our mutual frontier. That will cost a lot of very big people a lot of big money and the Mexicans will immediately put their thinking sombreros on. And so will the American corporations.who engineered this globalism horse schit in the first place. I have a great deal of sympathy for both. Make our problem their problem and that’s the big insight boys and girls. That’s why they pay me the big bucks. The Democrats with all of their happy horse schit will suddenly become the problem of some very serious and substantial interests. Wanna bet it gets solved fast? Care to wager, but the problem of a secure border becomes a defacto win/win? You see, my dad showed me the back of his hand once. The lesson was, “Where’s there a will; there’s a way.”
As President any chief executive’s foremost duty is to protect the American heartland from invasion. That would be President Trump’s very under stated position and he can only be expected to be unmovable in his commitment to America security. After all that, it’s defacto can be expected to become the pressing problem of those interests who want the border reopened.
It’s really not very hard at all, if and when you truly want to solve a problem. Just give me a call sometime. I solve problems for a living, always have, and I’m very successful. Maybe someone should tell the President?
Hit them with sonic cannons.
We saw the same thing with the “unaccompanied minors” during the Obongo years. There were, likewise, photos of trucks and trains carrying the “hikers” toward the border. Somebody organized and paid for all that.
Once they cleared the border they became a “scandal” of “minors separated from their families”. All of them were imported by Obongo. Where he got them, who knows?
This is an act of war. This is not simple “politics”. Those responsible for this must be charged. They should cancel all funds to the countries involved and turn them back. If that takes machine gun fire, so be it. If they know we’re serious they’ll stop.