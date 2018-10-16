Whoopi Goldberg lusted after Neil Patrick Harris when he was 15

Did you know that Whoopi Goldberg, real name Caryn Johnson, named herself “Whoopi” after her farts?

On a recent episode of the execrable ABC daytime talkshow The View, Whoopi was reminiscing with actor Neil Patrick Harris, 45, about the time when she’d first met him as a 15-year-old teen. Now supposedly 62, Whoopi would be 32 years old at the time.

Harris said:

“You know, I did my first movie ever with Whoopi Goldberg. A movie called ‘Clara’s Heart.’ She told me, I was what, 15, 16 years old, she told me on my last day of shooting that in 10 years’ time she was going to have sex with me.”

Goldberg said:

“He had many questions as a kid, so I said, ‘Listen, wait 10 years, and I’ll take you through it.’ In those days, you could actually have some fun like that. You can’t do that now. People get very upset now.”

The audience found all this very amusing and laughed.

If you think Whoopi propositioning a 15-year-old boy is no big deal, just reverse the genders — and make the 32-year-old adult man telling a teenage girl he’ll have sex with her in 10 years a white Republican.

Harris, who hosted the 2015 Oscars Awards in his bulging underwear, is a public homosexual who has two children, twins, with his husband. (See “Homosexual Oscars emcee Neil Patrick Harris seen abusing his 4 y.o. twins“)

The best reader’s comment on the Daily Wire:

Chubb Hubb: “She scared him so bad that he turned gay to get out of it.”

By the way, actors Ted Danson, Timothy Dalton & Frank Langella boinked this:

See also:

~Eowyn

