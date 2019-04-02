Whites beg forgiveness for their ‘privilege’ with new hashtag; man drops girlfriend ’cause she’s white

Idi Amin, the late dictator of Uganda who was said to be a cannibal, once mocked British imperialism by having four Britons carry him on a makeshift throne when he made himself President-for-Life. He called himself the “white man’s burden”. (The Telegraph)
Here’s a contemporary version of white man’s burden.
Carmine Sabia reports for The Federalist Papers that “social justice warriors” filled with white guilt have created the Twitter hashtag #MyWhitePrivilege to apologize for being white.
Below is a sample of apologetic #MyWhitePrivilege tweets:
“#MyWhitePrivilege means most of my interactions with law enforcement are positive. I was was [sic] once pulled over for expired registration and the cop told me just to go get it renewed and send him proof that I did.” — Catherine Griwkowsky (@CGriwkowsky) March 30, 2019
“#MyWhitePrivilege allows Francis Scott Key who said ‘Africans in America are a distinct and INFERIOR race’ to write the national anthem and the song is played everywhere and demand everyone to stand. Whereas if you kneel due to injustices as black people you will be shamed. pic.twitter.com/oQDOal0hzF” — Macadon (@Macadon_YT) March 30, 2019
“Idont [sic] get scared for my life everytime I get pulled over. I dont [sic] have to worry about something in my pocket getting mistaken for a gun. I have all my doctors believe me about my pain. I have been given a leg up in life for the color of my skin #MyWhitePrivilege” — kayla cox (@kaylaccox) March 30, 2019
“#MyWhitePrivilege is that I am given the benefit of the doubt in a way my black sisters are not. Even when I am angry, I’m seen as cute and non-threatening. Sure there is a healthy dose of sexism in this, but it is a privilege to be considered non-threatening.” — Erika (@thatsdoctor2you) March 30, 2019
“I’m autistic. This guy assaulted me for hand flapping. He called it “an aggressive gesture”. I assaulted right back. I wasn’t shot. #MyWhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/UcTa8iWE55” — Randy Germain (@ElBrutoBastardo) March 30, 2019
“When you’re born with privilege, equality can feel like oppression. To everybody complaining about the hashtag, read other peoples experiences and learn something instead of always trying to start a fight. #MyWhitePrivilege” — Bobbie Dodds (@BobbieDodds) March 30, 2019
Christopher Rivas, a Latino who calls himself a storyteller and actor, actually broke up with his girlfriend because she is white.
Rivas wrote in his op/ed, “I Broke Up With Her Because She’s White,” New York Times, March 29, 2019:
O.K., let me just get to it. I think I broke up with my last girlfriend because she’s white. Actually, no, I definitely broke up with her because she’s white….
It’s been a year since I broke up with my girlfriend, and I haven’t told her the real reason. I talked around it, mumbling about how I was trying to figure out who I was or whatever. She didn’t understand. I’m not sure I do either. There was nothing wrong with her at all.
I don’t really know what my tipping point was. It just kind of happened. At 30, I woke up one day, took a deep breath, looked at her and thought, “I don’t think I can date white women anymore.”
Maybe I wouldn’t have broken up with her if it hadn’t been for all the judgment coming my way. Over the years I have dated brown women and black women, but mostly white women. I hadn’t thought about why that was, but when some brown and black people in my community started giving me a hard time about dating white women, I sensed they’d be happier if I stopped….
But the real reason I think I can no longer date white women isn’t any of that. It’s because in today’s hashtag-woke society, there is mad pressure to be hashtag-woke. To be aware of the implications of whom you’re attracted to and why. Which means that in the eyes of others, the color of the women I date is a big deal. Like I’m the problem. Like I’m betraying my people if I date white women.
But I was taught that we were all one people!
I see people watching me with a stink eye, noses turned up, as if they think black and brown people would somehow be better off if I dumped my white girlfriend. It’s a lot of pressure. Along with each watchful eye, the whispers of, “Pick a side, Chris, pick a side,” fill my already noisy mind….
How did we get here? If everyone is so woke, why are things so terrible? Maybe everyone isn’t so woke. Anyway, what am I supposed to do? How do I love as a brown body in the world in a way that makes everybody happy? I fell for a white woman and she fell for me — simple as that — yet I feel as if I’m doing the wrong thing by dating her.
Am I the problem or is everyone else? Do white women find me attractive or do they see me as some exotic idea they should find attractive? Do I find white women attractive or do I see them as some exotic idea I should find attractive? Do I even know whom I’m attracted to or why?….
So here I stand, trying to be woke, and not dating white women, and feeling kind of bad about that. Because I’m definitely dating, and thinking that the decision to no longer date white women might not be my own, that any decision to choose a side doesn’t help the whole hashtag-woke thing because how do we solve anything if we just separate and isolate? And also, I mean, a lot of white women are really cool.
Obviously white women are cool. All women are cool….
Anyway, this is me yearning, praying, journaling, writing, dialoguing, putting up a one-man show, wishing, trying to pick a side, wondering how to choose myself and trying to wrap my head around this, hoping that I’m doing woke right, because something just doesn’t feel right.
The #MyWhitePrivilege white-guilt hashtag got some pushbacks. Here’s a sample:
“#MyWhitePrivilege is me entering the wrong class room, leaving 60 seconds later, and having the cops called on me cause someone thought I was a school shooter. Yes, this happened” – ☠ 𝕱𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖗 🎩 #𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕳𝖔𝖘𝖕𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖑🖤🏥 (@Floorcina) March 30, 2019
“Asians have the highest income in the USA, but liberals are so dumb they don’t understand facts so they got #MyWhitePrivilege trending trying to perpetuate their hoax that America is a horrible and racist place that always keeps minorities down.” — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 30, 2019
“I can destroy the #MyWhitePrivilege myth with two words: Jussie Smollett. Can’t believe this is trending. Nice way to continue dividing our country, SJWs.” — JosiahRises (@JosiahRises) March 30, 2019
“why on God’s green Earth is #MyWhitePrivilege trending? What the Hell is wrong with you @Twitter? Why are you constantly leading the charge to divide us? Sick.. truly sick. There is no such thing as White privilege. It’s a made up concept by the left to separate us.” — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 30, 2019
“#MyWhitePrivilege doesn’t exist. Ask Jussie Smollett.” — Cloyd Rivers Pics (@CloydRiversPics) March 30, 2019
~Eowyn
If whites wake up and dismiss the idea of white guilt as nonsense, those members of other ethnicities who promote this false concept may find themselves in a very unpleasant place.
Total idiots…good grief!
If you have a guilty conscience then what did you do to someone of color? I do not and just because I am white did not get me anything. The world owes you nothing and if anything the world will drag you to the depths of evil the likes of that you have never seen.
Color should have no effect on who you are or what the Lord put you here to do. Wake up folks and get over yourselves you’re no better than anyone else.
This is like cultural suicide.
TD . . . . You are absolutely correct . . . “This is like cultural suicide.” The real question is — why are white people succumbing to this idiotic notion put out there by people, who may well be prompted to do so because they are jealous of white people. When you look at the state of the black family, it is in so many cases in shambles. Even on some vague way, the children born into single mother families must know that something is very wrong when you do not have a father in the home.
As far as the Latino who broke up with his “white girlfriend,” . . . may he never find true love, since he is obviously an idiot!
Unbelievable, read this and don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I do, however know a thing or two about white privilege, having, as it were, the privilege of being white. I grew up in Maine where the population percentage of blacks was less than one percent. I never saw a black person until I was thirteen. We were dirt poor, we had nothing. We didn’t know we were poor because nobody else had anything either. My father told me of life during the Depression. He was fortunate to get temporary work hauling cordwood off a mountain for fifty cents a day. His father, my grandfather, got a dollar a day because he had to feed his horse. All he had to eat during the day was an apple, frozen solid by the time he got around to eating it. When I was kid we couldn’t afford a lawnmower so he let the grass grow long and cut it with a sycthe. He had six of them, handed down through the generations. They don’t wear out. He achieved quite a bit during his life but I now realize that it was all due to his white privilege. The fact that I’m aware of this indicates to me that I am, as Christopher Rivas says, “doing woke right”. He also says, “In todays hashtag-woke society there is mad pressure to be hashtag-woke”. Mad pressure you say; you have my sympathy. Christopher, my friend, it’s not that you’re not doing woke right, you’re not doing thinking right. Because you don’t know how, and your generation appears to have been born with a dominant gene for dumbth. So it’s not your fault. But just a piece of free advice: If you don’t think too good, don’t think too much. You’re welcome
It’s so ironic.
Black people always accuse police officers of treating all black people as if they were criminals. Let me ask you this, black people, why do you all treat all white people as if we are slave owners?
As for the black man who dumped his girlfriend just because she was white, I think that woman ended up better off. Imagine going through life with a man who had such a poor idea of his own identity as a human being that he couldn’t think his way through a logical decision. He’s letting other people he may not even know make life-affirming decisions for him. His former girlfriend needs to find a real man.
I married a blonde, blue eyed beautiful man, and a red neck, too. We had a freckled face lit’l boy, red hair brown eyes. I’m a white brown-eyed woman, and I came from Cuba, a long time ago, and I love it. couldn’t get any better!
Follow up advice for Mr. Rivas: Please don’t write anymore. Your “writing” is so appallingly bad that I’m embarrassed for you. Like like like, woke woke woke. But good enough for the NY Times, that’s for sure. They should change their motto to that of the old National Lampoon: All the “news” that fits. One more thing. You broke up with your GF “because she’s white”. That almost sounds, I don’t know, Racist?
Mr. Rivas also needs counseling….
Mr. Rivas needs…..something. I’m not so sure its “counseling”.
In Loving v Virginia, society looked down upon interracial couples and whatever was gained, 50 years later is lost thanks to identity politics.
The regressive Left demonrats are the racists, regardless of their race. Racist obama started the movement brainwashing some of the most ignorant and brain dead people alive……and, we informed, rational folks have to listen to their incessant insanity. If we ever have to literally fight a civil war in our country, these zombies will be the first to fall. Maybe, those who are ashamed to be white will just stand there and let themselves be picked off.
“Maybe, those who are ashamed to be white will just stand there and let themselves be picked off.”
Maybe that will be for the best
If you are ruled by hashtags, you are very pliable indeed. A propagandist’s dream really.
All the men of “color” I know consider a white girl friend some thing to brag about, some thing to flaunt in the face of white men; the girls, they are just a thing of shame and little pride in them selves.
“I am so unworthy……!” Insanity it is. It is racism to accuse someone of this, but insanity to buy into it.
Lately I’ve been revisiting the Frankfurt School philosophy and practice. That’s what we’re looking at here. For them there is no objective reality. Put another way, “a lie can be truth”.
What is important for them is realize that the world is a struggle and that there are only victims and users. Whitey is the ultimate user. All of the other “victims” are supposed to form alliances to overcome Whitey.
Sound familiar. Remember, “truth” is not a defense. “Truth” is what they say it is. Think back to one of those rare lucid moments from Karl Rove where he was telling the truth. “Yes, that’s today’s reality, and tomorrow there will be another, and while you’re figuring out what we’re doing there will be another….”. That was a pretty good description.