White media mogul Steven Clifford: Straight white males should be banned from voting

Steven Clifford, 75, is a former president and CEO (1987-1992) of the Seattle-based radio-TV media conglomerate King Broadcasting Company; a former chairman (1992-2000) of Los Angeles-based National Mobile Television; and author of the book CEO Pay Machine: How it Trashes America and How to Stop it.

He is currently secretary and trustee of Seattle Biomedical Research Institute, and writes trite little columns that he thinks to be amusing for Huffington Post.

On October 30, 2018, after speaking at a forum on destroying market fundamenalism organized by the Center for Study of Responsive Law founded by Ralph Nader in 1968, Clifford told PJ Media that the right to vote should be taken away from heterosexual white males as a way to “save” democracy because a majority of them had voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

About the upcoming midterm elections, Clifford was asked what message or advice he would give the Demonrat Party. Clifford said:

“I’m not a campaign consultant and I think they [Democrats] have to get off the fact that Donald Trump is Donald Trump. Every voter knows that Donald Trump is Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton spent $450 million every day saying that Donald Trump is Donald Trump. I think they’ve got to tell the voters why they’re going to be better off with a Democratic House or a Democratic Senate rather than just say Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump every day… ‘Anti’ doesn’t get people out to vote enough. It’s got to help me…. I think it’s the only hope for democracy in America and I will be leading a great movement to prohibit straight white males, who I believe supported Donald Trump by about 85 percent, from exercising the franchise and I think that will save our democracy.”

In a Sept. 23, 2016 essay for the Huffington Post, Clifford took issue with Donald Trump's presidential campaign slogan of "One America, One God, One Flag". Clifford archly and with malice associated the slogan with Nazism. He wrote: I think this is a loose translation of "Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Fuehrer" but my German is not very good.

Seattle, Washington 98109

Phone: 206-256-7200

