What would Ralphie say about our fascination with Qanon?

I can’t help but wonder if we are being played.

Like many others, I can’t resist looking for the next coded message from the top secret source in the White House.

But then I remember this hilarious moment in the movie, “A Christmas Story,” and pull back a bit to get a clearer perspective. Not saying Q is a hoax, but simply recognizing how similar Ralphie’s enthusiasm was to mine.

♞

