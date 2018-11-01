What the demorat-loving media won’t show you: Pittsburgh hospital staff warmly greeting our president

After the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting many, many, MANY progressive media outlets reported about President Trump’s visit to the city as if it was the end of the world (at least he didn’t go to a fundraiser):
- Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh after synagogue massacre creates tensions in grieving city
- Trump met with angry protests on ‘ill-timed’ visit to grieving Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh mayor will not meet with Trump at visit after synagogue shooting
- Hundreds join protest of Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh
- Trump’s Visit To Pittsburgh — A City That Didn’t Want Him
The above video shows how some at the hospital actually responded to President Trump’s visit.
Guarantee you that not one person saw this on the demorat State Run Media.
DCG
Please follow and like us:
Wonder?…Can they show any real victims? Trump has to know what is going on.
The Hate America Media (HAM) also won’t show the TENS of THOUSANDS of Americans at every Trump rally.
Well, maybe they could have him thank the nurses for the fine job they did at the shooter drill.
Whatever happened, the msm’s dispicably insincere, unctuous, virtue-signaling “grieving” is the worst insult that real victims, wherever they’re found, have to endure.
A city let alone a nation said to be grieving over this suspicious event gives hypocrisy a bad name. I couldn’t work the remote fast enough after not even one minute of this phony, moment-of-grief crap from “Shep” Smith on Fox News. How does that powdered whore live with himself?