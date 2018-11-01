What the demorat-loving media won’t show you: Pittsburgh hospital staff warmly greeting our president

Posted on November 1, 2018 by | 4 Comments

After the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting many, many, MANY progressive media outlets reported about President Trump’s visit to the city as if it was the end of the world (at least he didn’t go to a fundraiser):

The above video shows how some at the hospital actually responded to President Trump’s visit.

Guarantee you that not one person saw this on the demorat State Run Media.

DCG

 

4 responses to “What the demorat-loving media won’t show you: Pittsburgh hospital staff warmly greeting our president

  1. Kevin J Lankford | November 1, 2018 at 9:08 am | Reply

    Wonder?…Can they show any real victims? Trump has to know what is going on.

     
  2. Dr. Eowyn | November 1, 2018 at 10:12 am | Reply

    The Hate America Media (HAM) also won’t show the TENS of THOUSANDS of Americans at every Trump rally.

     
  3. Lophatt | November 1, 2018 at 10:33 am | Reply

    Well, maybe they could have him thank the nurses for the fine job they did at the shooter drill.

     
  4. Dan | November 1, 2018 at 11:26 am | Reply

    Whatever happened, the msm’s dispicably insincere, unctuous, virtue-signaling “grieving” is the worst insult that real victims, wherever they’re found, have to endure.

    A city let alone a nation said to be grieving over this suspicious event gives hypocrisy a bad name. I couldn’t work the remote fast enough after not even one minute of this phony, moment-of-grief crap from “Shep” Smith on Fox News. How does that powdered whore live with himself?

     

