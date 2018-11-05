What happened to Obama? He looked wasted & defeated at Milwaukee rally

Did you know that the latest Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll has President Trump’s approval numbers among “African Americans” at 40%?

Blacks traditionally vote Demonrat, so low black voter turnout is really bad for Democrats. When Obama won Wisconsin in 2012, black voter turnout was at 74%, but that number plummeted to 55% in 2016, according to the liberal Center for American Progress. Clinton would have narrowly won Wisconsin if black turnout had remained at 2012 levels. In Milwaukee, low black voter turnout in 2016 was especially costly for Hillary Clinton. She narrowly lost Wisconsin, which was among a handful of states that helped determine the presidency. (US News and World Report)

On Friday, October 26, 2018, Barack Obama went to one of Milwaukee’s most impoverished black neighborhoods to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats and to encourage blacks to vote.

Good grief, what happened to him?

It’s not just the grey hair. He looks wasted; his skin is sallow. His eyes look frightened. Look at the bags under his eyes — they weren’t there a year ago. Is he strung out on drugs? Or is the rumored HIV/AIDS finally catching up with him?

Body language analysis of Obama says he’s desperate and defeated.

When he opens his mouth, he lies. Obama told a spectacularly ridiculous lie about the “migrant caravans”. Beginning at the 3:11 mark, he said:

“The latest thing, they’re convinced, they’re trying to convince everybody to be afraid of a bunch of impoverished, malnourished refugees a thousand miles away.”

What dope is Obama smoking? Do these brawny, military-age young males look “impoverished” and “malnourished” to you?

Obama has the look of a desperate man who’s scared stiff — of a military tribunal?

Is his name on one of the 55,677 sealed indictments as of September 30, 2018?

Surely Obama knows that President Trump is beefing up Gitmo (the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba) with more than $200 million in new construction this year and next, including $115 million for a new 848-troop barracks, and that recently Defense Secretary Jim Mattis named an Army colonel to be Gitmo’s chief war court judge.

Recall that on CNN on September 6, 2018, Ohio Governor John Kasich said “John McCain was put to death“ (5:03 mark in the video below).

