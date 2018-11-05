What happened to Obama? He looked wasted & defeated at Milwaukee rally

Did you know that the latest Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll has President Trump’s approval numbers among “African Americans” at 40%?
Blacks traditionally vote Demonrat, so low black voter turnout is really bad for Democrats. When Obama won Wisconsin in 2012, black voter turnout was at 74%, but that number plummeted to 55% in 2016, according to the liberal Center for American Progress. Clinton would have narrowly won Wisconsin if black turnout had remained at 2012 levels. In Milwaukee, low black voter turnout in 2016 was especially costly for Hillary Clinton. She narrowly lost Wisconsin, which was among a handful of states that helped determine the presidency. (US News and World Report)
On Friday, October 26, 2018, Barack Obama went to one of Milwaukee’s most impoverished black neighborhoods to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats and to encourage blacks to vote.
Good grief, what happened to him?
It’s not just the grey hair. He looks wasted; his skin is sallow. His eyes look frightened. Look at the bags under his eyes — they weren’t there a year ago. Is he strung out on drugs? Or is the rumored HIV/AIDS finally catching up with him?
Body language analysis of Obama says he’s desperate and defeated.
When he opens his mouth, he lies. Obama told a spectacularly ridiculous lie about the “migrant caravans”. Beginning at the 3:11 mark, he said:
“The latest thing, they’re convinced, they’re trying to convince everybody to be afraid of a bunch of impoverished, malnourished refugees a thousand miles away.”
What dope is Obama smoking? Do these brawny, military-age young males look “impoverished” and “malnourished” to you?
Obama has the look of a desperate man who’s scared stiff — of a military tribunal?
Is his name on one of the 55,677 sealed indictments as of September 30, 2018?
Surely Obama knows that President Trump is beefing up Gitmo (the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba) with more than $200 million in new construction this year and next, including $115 million for a new 848-troop barracks, and that recently Defense Secretary Jim Mattis named an Army colonel to be Gitmo’s chief war court judge.
Recall that on CNN on September 6, 2018, Ohio Governor John Kasich said “John McCain was put to death“ (5:03 mark in the video below).
See:
- Sen. Lindsey Graham’s curious questions to Judge Kavanaugh on military tribunals for U.S. citizens
- Did John McCain really die from brain cancer?
~Eowyn
As I’ve been saying since at least six months before President Trump was elected, he will be regarded as was President Teddy Roosevelt, a conservative who ran on a progressive platform, and then infuriated half the electorate with his guidance, but made the other half very happy.
Not only is Obama’s voice cracking, his problems of speaking off the cuff without the teleprompter are becoming even more apparent.
Syphilis hasn’t killed Bill yet, and AIDS hasn’t killed Barack yet. But they will. I imagine we’ll get to see both play out in some insane diatribe on camera by both of these walking dead. I am pretty certain Hillary will have her own video explosion too.
Obama-lama-ding-dong certainly looks… PREOCCUPIED. As for the bags under his eyes, they don’t tell the whole story: for a 57-year old man, they could pass as normal.
We don’t know what’s going on—yet. Obama is a CIA creation. He served his “purpose.” He had his fun. At this point, it seems to me that he dreadfully fears becoming—IRRELEVANT (which he is).
As for Kasich (a waste of DNA if there ever was one), I wouldn’t make too much hay over his McCain statement: I really doubt that a man would actually VOLUNTEER for his own execution unless he is a Christian about to be fed to lions. Kasich is there not to “restore order,” as Chicago Mayor Richard Daly once said. “[He] is there to preserve disorder.” Kasich is a FAILED SOCK PUPPET!
What is up with Obama? This is what is up: He has separated the Trump bark from the Trump bite. It doesn’t matter how much capital investment has gone into Gitmo: “Waldo” Sessions could have one billion sealed indictments—it means nothing until the arrests are made! I mean, think of it: If Obama is so afraid of being caught, why doesn’t he go back to Kenya? (Maybe his wife is goading him on???)
Who Knows?
One thing is really interesting: The ONE MAN who really should hang, George Herbert Walker Bush, is home, chillin’, because he knows he’s too old to hang! This CRETIN unleashed both the Clintons and the Obamas on America!!!
Bush never said a mumbling word about Obama for 8 years. Both of them regularly cut President Trump down. That says something. Obama does look like crap… I hope he looks over his shoulder all the time wondering when justice will catch up to him…. The caravan of “poor refugees” coming thru Mexico looks much like the group that came into Europe….. It isn’t a bunch of people looking to better themselves, it’s an invasion….
A lifetime of cocaine use takes it toll on the body and mind. Since he doesn’t have to prostitute himself out to rich old white men like he did as a teenager in Hawaii to earn his cocaine, now he has the money and the time. obummer is looking more like the demon he truly is.
Boring! He tries to paint the cute pretty boy picture, he is out of time and place, bye bye!
Sorry, can’t listen to the video. Heard snipets today on the radio and couldn’t believe the BS coming out of his mouth. Nothing has changed…