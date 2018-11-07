We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 186th Caption Contest!

This was a great contest with many truly clever captions. Alas, the writers of FOTM are obliged to vote for what each considers to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of the 186th FOTM Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .

Kevin J Lankford!

Here’s the winning caption:

In second place are dkolb 2010‘s two captions, LibSick, pigpen51, Richie and Tim Shey, each with 4 points. Pigpen51 received two #2 votes; the others each received one #1 vote. Here are their respective captions:

dkolb 2010: “Dianne, what would you charge to haunt a house?” dkolb 2010: “Sen. Dianne Feinstein badgering Sen. Lisa Murkowski: ‘I told you Lisa that my reserved parking space is clearly marked; Witch Parking Only All Others Toad.'” LibSick: “OK, I’ll vote against Kavanaugh, but you had better keep your part of the bargain to send busses of illegals to Alaska to vote for me!” pigpen51: “You promise me, Dianne, if I vote no, you will get my name off the Clinton’s hit list?” Richie: “Where’s my lunch money, b*tch?” Tim Shey: “Come you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here; and fill me, from the crown to the toe, top-full of direst cruelty!” (from Shakespeare’s MACBETH Act I, Scene V)

Andy, Jerry C, Joseph BC69, and Mad Celt are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Andy: “No Diane, I’m staying in the closet!” Jerry C.: “But Dianne I really do need my knee caps.” Joseph BC69: “When next do we two meet again, by heath and moor,/or behind the Senate’s door?” Mad Celt: “Diane: Let’s tell everyone Kavanaugh felt you up at the senior prom.

Lisa: But it wasn’t Kavanaugh! It was Ulysses S. Grant!”

WELL DONE, EVERYONE!

Congratulations, Kevin J Lankford!

Here’s your super-duper Award of Excellence, all ready for framing!

~Eowyn

