We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 186th Caption Contest!
This was a great contest with many truly clever captions. Alas, the writers of FOTM are obliged to vote for what each considers to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of the 186th FOTM Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points, is . . .
Kevin J Lankford!
Here’s the winning caption:
In second place are dkolb 2010‘s two captions, LibSick, pigpen51, Richie and Tim Shey, each with 4 points. Pigpen51 received two #2 votes; the others each received one #1 vote. Here are their respective captions:
dkolb 2010: “Dianne, what would you charge to haunt a house?”
dkolb 2010: “Sen. Dianne Feinstein badgering Sen. Lisa Murkowski: ‘I told you Lisa that my reserved parking space is clearly marked; Witch Parking Only All Others Toad.'”
LibSick: “OK, I’ll vote against Kavanaugh, but you had better keep your part of the bargain to send busses of illegals to Alaska to vote for me!”
pigpen51: “You promise me, Dianne, if I vote no, you will get my name off the Clinton’s hit list?”
Richie: “Where’s my lunch money, b*tch?”
Tim Shey: “Come you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here; and fill me, from the crown to the toe, top-full of direst cruelty!” (from Shakespeare’s MACBETH Act I, Scene V)
Andy, Jerry C, Joseph BC69, and Mad Celt are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:
Andy: “No Diane, I’m staying in the closet!”
Jerry C.: “But Dianne I really do need my knee caps.”
Joseph BC69: “When next do we two meet again, by heath and moor,/or behind the Senate’s door?”
Mad Celt: “Diane: Let’s tell everyone Kavanaugh felt you up at the senior prom.
Lisa: But it wasn’t Kavanaugh! It was Ulysses S. Grant!”
WELL DONE, EVERYONE!
Congratulations, Kevin J Lankford!
Here’s your super-duper Award of Excellence, all ready for framing!
For all the other caption submission, go here.
Be here tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!
~Eowyn
These were Hall of Fame entries!!!!!!! Is there an Oscar (or whatever we want to name it) for our most memorable entries?????? All of these in this contest were so astute and chuckle-worthy. I really enjoyed them all!