We have a winner!

. . . for the 185th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
This was a distasteful contest, as I doubt the contestants took any pleasure in submitting their captions.
There were many, truly-brilliant captions. Alas, the writers of FOTM are obliged to vote for what each considers to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of the 185th FOTM Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points, is . . .
Silhouette!
Here’s the winning caption:
Mad Celt is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s the caption:
“No, Cardinal. Little boys pants half off refers to a sale.”
Captain America and Jurist are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points each. Here are their captions:
Captain America: “Good idea Brother Pedolpho! We will throw a few low-level Bishops from some shit-hole country under the bus. Then it’s business as usual.”
Jurist: “Is this camera angle safe? Nobody can see the little boys under the table, right?”
Alma, T. R. Bucaro, wandafish and Watertender are in 4th place, each with one #1 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:
Alma: “The Lucifer Synod on ‘How best to defile Jesus and His Church,’ presided by Evil Frankie and the seven insidious Cassocks.”
T.R. Bucaro: “So now that the minutes of the last NAMBLA minutes have been read, does anyone have any ‘new business?”
wandafish: “To these pedophile clergy, everyday is World Youth Day.”
Watertender: “My pride and joy / My favorite toy / God please send me / A willing Altar Boy!!”
Well done, everyone!
Congratulations, silhouette!
Here’s your super-duper Award of Excellence, all ready for framing!
Be here tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!
~Eowyn
Yes, indeed it was a distasteful contest but it shows how all of us feel about the new Pope. From Wikipedia: Papal infallibility is a dogma of the Catholic Church that states that, in virtue of the promise of Jesus to Peter, the Pope is preserved from the possibility of error “when, in the exercise of his office as shepherd and teacher of all Christians, in virtue of his supreme apostolic authority, he defines a doctrine concerning faith or morals to be held by the whole Church.”
Yes. I think the last time a Pope spoke “excathedra” was in 1954. Anything else they say is simply their opinion, such as it is.
Congratulations, we are all winners!
Alma, you are correct, we are all winners, most notably those that remain vigilant over the evil that permeates this world.
High five, enjoy your award.