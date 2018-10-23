We have a winner!

. . . for the 185th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

This was a distasteful contest, as I doubt the contestants took any pleasure in submitting their captions.

There were many, truly-brilliant captions. Alas, the writers of FOTM are obliged to vote for what each considers to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of the 185th FOTM Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points, is . . .

Silhouette!

Here’s the winning caption:

Mad Celt is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s the caption:

“No, Cardinal. Little boys pants half off refers to a sale.”

Captain America and Jurist are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points each. Here are their captions:

Captain America: “Good idea Brother Pedolpho! We will throw a few low-level Bishops from some shit-hole country under the bus. Then it’s business as usual.” Jurist: “Is this camera angle safe? Nobody can see the little boys under the table, right?”

Alma, T. R. Bucaro, wandafish and Watertender are in 4th place, each with one #1 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Alma: “The Lucifer Synod on ‘How best to defile Jesus and His Church,’ presided by Evil Frankie and the seven insidious Cassocks.” T.R. Bucaro: “So now that the minutes of the last NAMBLA minutes have been read, does anyone have any ‘new business?” wandafish: “To these pedophile clergy, everyday is World Youth Day.” Watertender: “My pride and joy / My favorite toy / God please send me / A willing Altar Boy!!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, silhouette!

Here’s your super-duper Award of Excellence, all ready for framing!

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

