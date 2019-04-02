We have a winner!

. . . of FOTM’s 196th Caption Contest!

So many clever captions!

The writers of FOTM voted for what each considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winners of the 196th FOTM Caption Contest, each with two #1 votes and two #2 votes, totaling 12 points each, are . . .

SMKay and Watertender!

Here are their captions:

Silhouette is in 2nd place, with two #1 votes and 8 points. Here’s the caption:

“Yeah, make it a family size combo, we’re going on break here in a few minutes.”

Captain America and Lophatt are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

Captain America: “Hold on, killer. I’m getting a text.” Lophatt: “Can you hear me now? Damn, we’re on cut seventeen and that idiot director’s never satisfied. Yeah, I’ll pick up a loaf on the way home if we ever get finished. I’ve got stage blood all over my jacket!”

Judy Amato, another Lophatt caption, Nsump756, and True Dan are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Judy Amato: “Hi, I’d like to order a large pie, extra cheese and bacon….if I”m gonna die like an Infidel, I might as well eat like an Infidel!” Lophatt: “Oh hi Fred. Musta butt-dialed you after I was shot. I’ll call you back.” Nsump756: “When you have a false flag at 7, but should have been out for dinner with the wife at 6.” True Dan: “Watch. This is how a dead man sends a text.”

WELL DONE, EVERYONE!

Congratulations, SMKay and Watertender!

Here are your super-duper Awards of Excellence, all ready for framing!

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here later tomorrow for our next, very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn

Rate this post

Please follow and like us: 0

Advertisements