We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 191st Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest. But the writers of FOTM voted for what each considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of the 191st FOTM Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and three #2 votes, totaling 10 points, is . . .

Paladin!

Here’s the winning caption:

Collie D (with one #1 vote and two #2 votes) and Deplorable Taxpayer (with two #1 votes) are in second place, each with 8 points. Here are their captions:

Collie D: “Hey look everyone, all wheels and no cannon.” Deplorable Taxpayer: “Mommy, that’s the man I saw in the women’s restroom!”

Lola is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s her caption:

“Warning: This freak may contain trace amount of nuts.”

Carmen, another Lola caption, and MyBrainHurts are in 4th place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

Carmen: “Moooooom I can’t believe you brought me here!” Lola: “These little nuts need a big warning label.” MyBrainHurts: “Cover your eyes, Sheila, or you’ll turn to a pillar of salt!”

Christy and Tih are in 5th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Christy: “Mum packed me lunch. Got my sunscreen, got my ear plugs and me hat. Ready for a fun day of pride displaying. Oops forgot me chaps and nipple rings….maybe next year.” Tih: “Abomination.”

WELL DONE, EVERYONE!

Congratulations, Paladin!

Here’s your super-duper Award of Excellence, all ready for framing!

~Eowyn

