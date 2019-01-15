We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 191st Caption Contest!
This was a very competitive contest. But the writers of FOTM voted for what each considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; a #2 vote is worth 2 points.
And the winner of the 191st FOTM Caption Contest, with one #1 vote and three #2 votes, totaling 10 points, is . . .
Paladin!
Here’s the winning caption:
Collie D (with one #1 vote and two #2 votes) and Deplorable Taxpayer (with two #1 votes) are in second place, each with 8 points. Here are their captions:
Collie D: “Hey look everyone, all wheels and no cannon.”
Deplorable Taxpayer: “Mommy, that’s the man I saw in the women’s restroom!”
Lola is in 3rd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s her caption:
“Warning: This freak may contain trace amount of nuts.”
Carmen, another Lola caption, and MyBrainHurts are in 4th place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:
Carmen: “Moooooom I can’t believe you brought me here!”
Lola: “These little nuts need a big warning label.”
MyBrainHurts: “Cover your eyes, Sheila, or you’ll turn to a pillar of salt!”
Christy and Tih are in 5th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:
Christy: “Mum packed me lunch. Got my sunscreen, got my ear plugs and me hat. Ready for a fun day of pride displaying. Oops forgot me chaps and nipple rings….maybe next year.”
Tih: “Abomination.”
WELL DONE, EVERYONE!
Congratulations, Paladin!
Here’s your super-duper Award of Excellence, all ready for framing!
~Eowyn
