Wait until you hear the details in this bill: Oregon proposal would require gun owners to obtain permits

As reported by Oregon Live: A proposal by two Oregon lawmakers to require permits for all gun owners is generating buzz online and among Republicans at the Capitol, even before it’s scheduled to be introduced at the Legislature on Monday.
It’s the brainchild of student activists connected to the movement that grew out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a shooter killed 17 people nearly a year ago, according to the bill. Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Tualatin, and Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, are sponsoring it.
Wagner said the bill grew out of a meeting he and Salinas had last year with roughly 300 Oregon students following the Florida shooting. “Any opportunity for conversation around these controversial topics is really important,” Wagner said. “It’s a really important message that we listen to students … about what it’s like to go to school right now.”
The sweeping legislation would also require people to undergo background checks before purchasing or sharing ammunition and would limit ammunition purchases to 20 rounds within a 30-day period, although people could purchase and use unlimited ammunition at shooting ranges. It would ban magazines that hold more than five rounds of ammunition.
Additionally, Senate Bill 501 would require people to securely store their guns and report the loss or theft of a firearm to law enforcement within 24 hours.
If lawmakers pass the proposal, people who ignore it could face severe penalties. For example, anyone who possessed a firearm without a permit could be fine up to $6,250 and sentenced to as much as 364 days in jail.
It’s one of 11 bills dealing with firearms that are scheduled to be introduced on Monday, when lawmakers and Gov. Kate Brown return to Salem to be sworn in for their new terms. The Legislative session begins Jan. 22. Not all of the bills would regulate guns. For example, House Bill 2287 would allow school districts to allow firearm safety courses on school property.
In a press release on Friday, Rep. Bill Post, a Republican from Keizer, said the ammunition purchase limit would make it difficult for gun owners to become proficient and should worry duck hunters. Post also said he was worried the bill’s ban on magazines to hold more than five rounds of ammunition would mean “your old six-shot revolver would be required to be turned in or destroyed.”
However, the bill exempts .22-caliber revolvers and any lever-action revolver.
A separate bill is also being introduced that would require gun owners to securely store their weapons with locks and make it easier for shooting victims to sue for damages if the gun owner failed to secure the weapon, report the loss or theft of the gun in a timely manner or supervise a child using the gun.
The proposal is named after the two people killed in the 2012 Clackamas Town Center shooting and their relatives are working to pass it.
DCG
Another great one. This of course if passed which is doubtful would end up in a higher court then on to the Supreme Court.
The Second Amendment is etched in stone.
Thanks taking it to my site, love the graphic, J.C.
The revolution is getting closer and being forced by liberal assholes.
Democracy has already become a lethal weapon, defending it literally suicide. Didn’t anyone notice that if the alien msm was touting the importance of every vote, voting had to have become lethal for flyover America? Votes don’t matter as we see when the Republicans controlling both the House and Senate enact the Dem budget fully funding Planned Parenthood. Could betrayal be any more in our face? What votes actually do accomplish in America is what they do in any other banana republic or Marxist hell, which is legitimize the evil being committed in the people’s name as a supposed expression of their will.
Election results in Dem districts have been totally fraudulent going back more than 100 years. There never has been anything approaching 50% of the American electorate voting for Dems. Most Americans are conservative by nature. Second, an alien enemy whose identitarian marker is hatred of white Christian America—if TV and the news are any guide—openly brags about controlling the msm and entertainment, hence they own the public forum, and through it formation of men’s minds. For example, Schumer and Pelosi support at all costs a wall with machine gun towers imprisoning and slaughtering Palestinians on their own land, yet those two Dem traitors’ working overtime to eliminate guarding our border causes no dissonance among the left.
Our problem is that the principalities and powers who own the Dems also own the Republicans. To paraphrase a saying from Mao, When the Democrats fart, the Republicans fight over who gets to say excuse me. What’s even more shocking than the radicalization of the Democratic Party is the daily display of cowardice by the Republicans, toadies of crime boss Sheldon Adelson almost to the man. Even PCR is now calling what’s going on white genocide. More talk obviously only persuades the Left there’s nothing behind the stuffed shirts whose reaction is having a case of the vapors in front of an enemy’s cameras.
Those in the Oregon legislature would do well to read the U.S. Constitution.
The Second Amendment is part of our very heritage.
It’s doubtful that this legislation will go anywhere, but should it, look to it to be brought to a circuit court and ultimately to the U.S. Supreme Court, if need be to keep the Oregon state legislature from stealing “The land of fruits and nuts,” away from California.
Oregon proposal would require gun owners to obtain permits.
How many illegal arms owners, common street thugs, house breakers, rapists and murders will comply?
The party of the Democrats is destined for self-immolation if they don’t develop a long game and continue to comport themselves as the fools that they certainly are.
From my cold dead hands.
Molon Labe.
If you are within 1500 yards, you are history.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Rifle-2-2.jpg
Nice weapon!
Thank you. It is one of many. I never met a black rifle I didn’t love.
Let me get this straight. They’re doing this on the advice of a bunch of teenagers? Not really. They’re just facists. Communists. Socialists. If one of us good guys don’t take them out, you can bet it’s only a matter of time one of the bad guys will
WTF is a “Lever Action Revolver”? If you shoved some people’s brains up a mouse’s ass it would look like a baseball in a stadium
A lever action revolver is the same as this: A made-up, non-existent, I-know-nothing-about-guns-and-just-want-to-ban-all-of-them progressive term:
