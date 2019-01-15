A new “caravan” of hundreds of Hondurans are heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.
TV footage yesterday showed 600-800 people in the violent city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, huddled together and waving Honduran flags as they began a journey that will likely take weeks or even months to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. (Reuters)
Notwithstanding the new “caravan” of invaders, the news this morning from the alphabet Hate-America TV networks is that a new national poll conducted by Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University found that:
- A majority of American voters (55% vs. 43%) are opposed to a wall on the Mexican border, and reject every argument for the Wall.
- An even larger majority (63% vs. 30%) favor a Democratic proposal to reopen parts of the federal government that do not involve border security while negotiating funding for the Wall.
Of course, this is the same Quinnipiac University polling that, in March 2014, claimed Fauxcahontas Elizabeth Warren, 69, to be the “hottest” U.S. politician whom Americans rated the most favorable. Hillary Clinton came in second. (See DCG’s post, “Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ‘hottest’ U.S. politicians: poll“.)
Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling on Americans to vote for the Wall:
- Call 1-800-344-8082
- Press 1, to vote for the Wall.
Go Vote!!!
Meanwhile, independent journalist Laura Loomer exposed “no border wall” Demonrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s utter hypocrisy.
Gateway Pundit reports that yesterday, Loomer brought a group of illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico to Pelosi’s mansion in Napa Valley, CA, and set up a “sanctuary camp” on the lawn, with photos of Americans — including Kate Steinle — who were killed by illegal aliens.
Police were called, and evicted, i.e., deported, the group of illegals.
The next destination of Loomer and the “caravan” of illegals is the home of new California governor Gavin Newsom. LOL
See also “Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home has a border wall”.
H/t CSM
~Eowyn
can’t wait to see what she does with the other moron’s home!
I’ve never felt so happy when pressing No.1. Yes for whatever can keep the illegals
O U T!!!
I recommend pressing *67 before dialing the phone number provided. By doing so it should block your number from being displayed. That will help to avoid receiving many unwanted solicitation calls in the future. 😀
Thank You Grace for the advice, I believe the only thing that matters is the number and not the name. When I get an unwanted call, I let it ring and immediately block. It has gotten out of hand.
The news I find incredible: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Chief Full Of Bull) is the hottest U.S. politician.
Quinnipiac U is located in Hamden, right down the road from Yale. All over the area there are quaint little offices fronting so many forms of unAmerican activity it’d make your head spin. Elizabeth Warren is the most unlikeable woman in America, yet the Quinnipiac poll claims the opppsite, just like the wikipedia (Soros) article claiming Quinnipiac’s yenta president is an ‘Australian’.
I forwarded this article to many other people. I hope that they will vote, and send it on also.