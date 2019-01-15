Rate this post

A new “caravan” of hundreds of Hondurans are heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

TV footage yesterday showed 600-800 people in the violent city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, huddled together and waving Honduran flags as they began a journey that will likely take weeks or even months to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. (Reuters)

Notwithstanding the new “caravan” of invaders, the news this morning from the alphabet Hate-America TV networks is that a new national poll conducted by Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University found that:

A majority of American voters (55% vs. 43%) are opposed to a wall on the Mexican border, and reject every argument for the Wall.

An even larger majority (63% vs. 30%) favor a Democratic proposal to reopen parts of the federal government that do not involve border security while negotiating funding for the Wall.

Of course, this is the same Quinnipiac University polling that, in March 2014, claimed Fauxcahontas Elizabeth Warren, 69, to be the “hottest” U.S. politician whom Americans rated the most favorable. Hillary Clinton came in second. (See DCG’s post, “Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ‘hottest’ U.S. politicians: poll“.)

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling on Americans to vote for the Wall:

Call 1-800-344-8082

Press 1 , to vote for the Wall.

Go Vote!!!

Meanwhile, independent journalist Laura Loomer exposed “no border wall” Demonrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s utter hypocrisy.

Gateway Pundit reports that yesterday, Loomer brought a group of illegal immigrants from Guatemala and Mexico to Pelosi’s mansion in Napa Valley, CA, and set up a “sanctuary camp” on the lawn, with photos of Americans — including Kate Steinle — who were killed by illegal aliens.

Police were called, and evicted, i.e., deported, the group of illegals.

The next destination of Loomer and the “caravan” of illegals is the home of new California governor Gavin Newsom. LOL

See also “Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home has a border wall”.

H/t CSM

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

