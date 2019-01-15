Virginia governor proposes radical gun control measure that could end up with confiscation

Rate this post

Make no mistake about this gun grab: This demoRAT governor is leading the fight to take away your guns in Virginia.

From Fox News: The plan to ban the sale and possession of certain kinds of firearms proposed by Virginia governor Ralph Northam (D.) could affect millions of gun owners, an industry group said on Friday.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), which represents gun manufacturers and dealers, said the vague description of the legislation released by Northam on Jan. 4 would apply to most firearms currently on sale in the commonwealth.

“The legislative proposals being discussed would put most firearms beyond the reach of law-abiding Virginians who choose the firearms of their choice to protect themselves, hunt, and practice recreational target shooting,” said Lawrence G. Keane, the group’s general counsel. “That could potentially impact the availability of tens of millions of firearms.”

While short on details, Northam’s announcement said part of the proposed gun-control package would ban the “sale, purchase, possession, and transport” of undefined “assault firearms” including “any firearm that is equipped with a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition.” Since the vast majority of semiautomatic handguns and rifles in the state are sold standard with magazines capable of holding 10 or more rounds, it appears the proposed ban would affect most firearms on sale in Virginia.

Additionally, the announcement of the ban did not include mention of any grandfathering to allow what NSSF estimated would be millions of Virginians who already own such firearms to legally keep them.

This is a straight-up gun confiscation proposal. Stephen Gutowski from Free Beacon details more about this proposal on Twitter (from Twitchy):

“Virginia Democrats don’t just want to ban future sales of “assault firearms” as a few states have done, they want to outright ban possession which means confiscation. And their vauge definition of “assault firearms” applies to most currently sold in VA.”

“The only defining characteristic they’ve released thus far is any firearm “equipped” with a magazine that holds 10 or more rounds. That’s nearly every semi-automatic handgun and rifle sold in the state. The vast majority come standard with magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.”

“The governor’s office refused to return my calls or answer my questions on the proposed ban so there’s no more details on what the actual legislation will look like or how Democrats would enforce such a law.”

“If the legislation matches the governor’s announcement, which isn’t a guarantee given how vauge and poorly written the announcement is, the proposal would be by far the most radical gun ban in the country. No other state has attempted this kind of confiscation on this scale.”

Remember this when demoRATs claim they aren’t coming for your guns…

DCG

