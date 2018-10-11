Unhinged Demorats: Washington man says truck was torched for having Trump stickers

From MyNorthwest.com: A Southwest Washington man’s truck is now a charred hulk after being set on fire. Its owner says it’s because it had two Trump 2020 stickers on its bumper.

“I literally just put those on this weekend, just put them on,”Johnny Mackay told Portland’s KOIN 6. “If I would have known someone would have taken their politics this far … I thought they were funny. Apparently, somebody did not get the joke.”

One sticker said “Trump 2020: Make America Great Again.” The other stated: “Trump 2020: Make Liberals Cry Again!” MacKay recently put the pair of “Trump 2020” stickers on his 2015 Nissan Titan.

He left the truck at the Garage Bar and Grille’s parking lot in Vancouver, Wash. after having drinks there Saturday night. The next day, he returned to find the car torched, the tires melted, and the windows shattered. There was also an anti-Trump message spray painted on its side.

“If you say anything that somebody doesn’t like, you are automatically a target,” he said. “You are automatically the enemy and they have to hurt you.”

MacKay says he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. He supports him now that he’s the president. He’s also an Uber driver. MacKay says the fire destroyed his source of income. He also has a message for whoever burned his car.

“The person needs to get help,” MacKay said. “Whether it was from drugs or a mental condition (it’s called liberalism), this person needs to get help. If they blow up at this, who knows.”

