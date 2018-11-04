Unhinged demorats: Andrew Gillum intern arrested for battery

Video NSFW due to her foul mouth.
From Fox News: An intern for Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been arrested and charged with battery after she threw chocolate milk on a group of College Republicans tabling on campus.
The far-left student activist who had the profanity-laced meltdown, Shelby Shoup, is listed as an intern for the Andrew Gillum for Florida Governor Campaign on LinkedIn and a member of FSU Students for Justice in Palestine. Gillum’s campaign did not return a Fox News request for comment.
A portion of the profane exchange with the College Republicans on campus was caught on camera.
Shoup threw her drink on SFU College Republicans Vice-Membership Chair, Daisy Judge, and when another student passing by tried to de-escalate the situation, she threw the remainder of her drink on him, according to a statement released by the College Republicans at FSU.
“You are supporting Nazis,” Shoup said in the video posted online. “Do you understand that?”
Another student snapped back at the girl wearing a communist pin: “And you are supporting communism?”
She replied: “Yeah, I f***ing am.”
“Don’t pour your coffee on me,” he said.
But Shoup replied, “F*** you. I will,” before she opened her chocolate milk and threw it on him.
She then went on a profanity-laced tirade about fascism and accused the Republican students of “normalizing Nazis” and blaming them for the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre and other incidents.
As Shoup stormed away, she kicked a DeSantis sign out of the ground.
The FSU College Republicans called it an “alarming display of the extremely charged political environment that has arisen in recent months and years. No person, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum, should be targeted and assaulted because of their political beliefs. We are glad that no serious physical harm came to our Vice-Membership Chair and will always stand up for the basic rights and respect that every one of our members is endowed.”
FSU said the student was identified, arrested, and charged with battery in a statement Friday morning.
“FSU is diverse community that values and respects each person,” the school wrote. “FSU expects each members of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law.”
See also:
- Unhinged Left: Man arrested for death threats against GOP senators who supported Justice Kavanaugh
- Unhinged Demorats: Washington man says truck was torched for having Trump stickers
- Unhinged Google exec slams GOP over Kavanaugh nomination: “F-ck. You. All. To. Hell.”
- Deranged Left: Republican Colorado senator’s wife received text with attachment showing beheading, family members doxxed
- ThinkProgress justice editor: “Confront Republicans where they sleep”
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Sadly, our country is full of regressive and so very ignorant young twits like her.
I was told at an early age that the National Socialists were called “Nazi’s” for 2 reasons. One was so not to smear the word “Socialist”, and the other because there were so many anti-Zionist Ashke-Nazi’s in the National Socialist German Workers party. Much of the top leadership did not have “Blonde Hair & Blue Eyes” contrary to the Mythos surrounding WWII, which according to 33rd Degree Freemason Confederate General Albert Pike, who has a statue in Washington DC, which none of the America hating Bolshevik/Democrats are interested in tearing down, was part of a plan to bring on WWIII and usher in (((Their))) One World satanic government, which will be Orwell’s “Boot smashing into a human face forever” from 1984.
She is one of these hot headed communists that needs to have those battery charges NOT DROPPED and that she gets a fine -NOT COMMUNITY SERVICES, for the assault on the FSU students. I’d love to knocked her teeth out for so dirty a mouth, but then I would get arrested. Best to let them drown in their own caca.
@Alma,
I hear ya, but I believe these mentally ill Liberal useless idiots of the Bolsheviks are going to need to be “deprogrammed” on a massive scale. Our “Education” system has been taken over,subverted, and churns out multitudes of radicalized morons like her. Part of the strategy of our enemies is to make social justice warriors, who are morons, and usually self hating white people, who hate not only their white selves, but Western culture,society, and civilization itself. A “De-Bolshevization” program needs to be implemented in our government, media, and Education” (brainwashing)sectors, to correct America’s course. Much damage has already been done, that cannot be changed, but we can reverse course.
Shoup didn’t get to where she is all by her lonesome: College professors have offered their ersatz religion of leftism for over 50 years now, and they created and sustained a culture of grievance (and depravity). So these little snowflakes are entitled, and they’ll use the personality or character of anyone they can to enforce their sanctimonious hypocrisy on anyone (e.g., co-opting the strident character of Hillary Clinton, full of ice-queen bitchiness!)
And, of course, just like Charlie McCarthy, they will parrot what they’re told to parrot, chanting, “Nazi! Nazi!” These goons wouldn’t know a Nazi until it was too late!
FSU. Isn’t this the University that FIRED tenured professor James Tracy???
Prof. Tracy taught at FAU, I believe.
Where is FAU?
Florida Atlantic University is in Boca Raton.
It would have made a better read if Andrew Gillum had the meltdown. HA
If she wasn’t clearly mentally ill, it might be a one time learning experience if some one were to open up with buckets on her.
It’s frightening that there are so many unhinged people running around.
Let’s blame Trump. HA
And they run around without pants, yikes!
Let’s hope she gets picked up & intake holds her on a 5150, but a 5300 would be better.
That’ll teach her, maybe, but probably not.