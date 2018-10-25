U.S. troops are heading to Mexico border!

President Donald John Trump means what he says.
Last Thursday, the President said he was “bringing out the military” to guard America’s southern border against the
caravan hordes of mainly young, military-age, male migrants invaders from Honduras and Guatemala trekking through Mexico on foot and by train, bus, and truck toward the U.S. border.
On Monday, Oct. 22, Trump said he had alerted the Border Patrol and the U.S. military that the migrant caravan was a national emergency. He tweeted: “I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!”
The invading horde now number more than 14,000.
Reuters reported less than an hour agao that the U.S. military has received a request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for active-duty troops to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, a Trump administration official said the military is examining the request that could require deploying between 800 and 1,000 active-duty troops to the border to assist with logistics and infrastructure, but would not be involved in “law enforcement” activities, something that would be prohibited by a federal law dating to the 1870s.
Note: What Reuters means is the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.
That law restricts the use of the Army and other main branches of the military for civilian law enforcement on U.S. soil unless specifically authorized by Congress. But the military can provide support services to law enforcement and has done so on occasion since the 1980s.
However, there are specific statutes that authorize the president to deploy troops within the United States for riot control or relief efforts after natural disasters.
There are already 2,100 unarmed National Guard troops along the borders of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. In April, frustrated by lack of progress on the wall, President Trump had ordered them sent to the border to help secure the border in the four southwestern states.
Also in April, Trump had raised the prospect of sending active-duty military forces to the border to block illegal
immigration border-crossers, raising questions in Congress and among legal experts about troop deployments on American soil.
800 to 1,000 troops are a good beginning, but not enough.
President Trump has already called the “migrant” invasion a national emergency. By declaring martial law along the border, he can justify the deployment of troops for riot control.
~Eowyn
Trump told the people at the WI rally that NONE of these invaders would be allowed to enter the U.S., and that we would be very impressed with his temporary version of a wall. Also, legal commentators are saying that he can even send troops into Mexico to stop them. We shall see. Trump is very serious about protecting us.
They previously sent over 4,000 to help the Border Patrol. They are under orders not to do “law enforcement” operations. They are alleged to be using about 2,000 at the present time but it is reported that they are unarmed.
I am dead serious about this. That is not only not enough, they need to be DIRECTLY INVOLVED in this, not restrictions. Just the classic rules of engagement.
They need machine guns, Claymores, flares, and wire. It is absolutely doable and easy. He has the unquestioned authority to use whatever means necessary to defend our border. Posse Commitatus only applies to policing. This is not the situation we are facing.
I hope he doesn’t wimp out, but I’m afraid he will. They must be met with something menacing and real.
Lophatt .. . Bravo! You have an absolute excellent grasp of what is going on, and what is approaching our Southern Boarder. I agree, our military troops need to be armed with the latest and the greatest of military armament.
Although, I know nothing about military logistics . . . in my mind I would say there should be a minimum of 12,000 US troops. Teddy Roosevelt in his great wisdom had a saying . . .”Speak softly, but carry a big stick!” I would say our “big stick” needs to be 12,000 US troops, so that these marauders are so frightened by what they see, they there is no choice but to turn around and go back.
I had to laugh when I saw some of these “destitute immigrants” many of whom were wearing “gold chains.” Here I thought they were folks who lived hand to mouth. How is it that they were able to afford to purchase gold jewelry?
God Bless our President, Donald J Trump, may he be blessed to handle this imposing invading army in every appropriate manner.
Thanks Auntie. I don’t want anybody hurt, I just want them stopped. If they choose to ignore our sovereignty, it’s on them. I don’t know what number would be required. A machine gun and two-man crew can cover quite an area. If they’re set up to overlap their patterns of fire you can minimize the number of troops needed.
Of course there have to be enough for 24 hrs/day and logistical support. There are generally 3 – 4 personnel at least for every combat person. I would not anticipate much resistance and it shouldn’t last too long, but the emplacements would have to remain until they were replaced by something more permanent.
For my money, that is what should have always been in place. If you look at the East German wall you’ll get a sense of what’s needed. Nobody got through there after it was finished.
This would work at the border, too!
More options…lol
Hey, those could WORK!!! Now, where did I put my Schedule 40 PCV pipe? I’ll fill it with match heads and hope it doesn’t burn through before it “explodes”.
I think these could be helpful too:
I fully agree, and if they’ll not allow them to use real bullets, then rubber bullets and tear gas. I’d like to see what you’re saying, but it will never happen…the society today is too weak to do what really needs to be done. Every person who illegally steps on our soil should be shot. Sounds harsh yes, but this is costing American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars and this pile of young males are not poorly fed, or underclothed, this is purely Soros trying to destroy this nation with filth from third world countries who will kill American citizens and make us sick with their illnesses we’ve overcome decades ago. I am sick of this.
Excellent!
Protecting our environment, flora ,fauna, and the citizens of the United States. Thank you President Trump.
I am surprised that they didn’t call on the Oath Keepers or the 3% group to help, the more they have, the better chance of stopping them. But hey what about all the private property that borders the country can the people who live on the land that own it can they use deadly force to protect their property? And if no who will to protect them since it is private property? This brings on a whole new set of problems for the people living in the area.
So his back is against the wall and we will see what will happen once they are here. Pray for the people who will get caught up in this and hurt who have no bone in this fight just as usual collateral damage they call it. The invaders will bring this upon the folks who are living on there land in the wake of this invasion. I for one will protect my family don’t care what the government says they make it to the house they will live in a box. God first Family second and the law third that is how I see it. I pray this never happens to me or my family.
Brian . . . Bravo! Well spoken, from a righteous and Christian-centered man. I also pray that this hoard will be deterred without bloodshed.
I must say the idea about inviting the Oath Keepers or the 3% group to guard private property is one heck of a great idea.
Dr Eowyn .. . Fabulous post! Thank you for keeping up acquainted with up to the minute news regarding this impending Army approaching our land.
It has become increasing obvious that the mob was transported through Guatemala by vehicle. How could they walk so far, so fast, but now in Mexico when the world is watching, they have not even made it 100 miles. Some 500 have accepted bus rides back to Honduras. Some 1,700 have applied for asylum in Mexico. Mexican authorities are refusing to provide food, water and restrooms to those who refuse asylum. It appears that since the photos of cash hand-outs and NWO trucks have gone viral, the NGOs are keeping a lower profile. However, it looks like women and children (the most photogenic) are still being transported. Perhaps the Federales stood down because they know this trek is impossible without on-the-ground support. Better to let the mob poop-out, then present a violent face to the world.
One migrant I saw said he was going back to MAKE A LIFE in Hondrus. Another quote: “We didn’t know what lay ahead. we want to return to our country, where you can get by- even if just beans, but you can survive there with our families at peace”. Note that he used the word peace, yet we are told there is no peace there. These people are pitiful pawns of Soros and the Globalists. They took the cash and hopped on the truck, but then their joy-ride turned into a nightmare.
I have been debating people for years about why they come. It perplexes me how people who have never been to Latin America think they know how life is lived there. The LA Times quoted one member of the mob who had recently been deported from Arizona. He was returning, he said, because he missed his PlayStation, Buffalo Wild Wings and his car. All the foreigners I meet talk about American films, celebrities and other bits of pop-culture that I have never heard of. If someone gives me clothing with a brand I give it away, because I will not advertise satanic NWO companies. In Mexico and Central America, branded clothing is like the Holy Grail. These people love satanic American tv dubbed in Spanish. They yearn for all useless, glittery American toys that they see on their smart phones- and you can bet they have the latest model.
Life IS very different down there. A person who values a slower, more religious, more natural life can be very happy there. However, for someone who wants to ape American pop-culture, who wants more and more STUFF, well I suppose they would not be happy there. Pop-culture is the most dangerous export of the US.
ALELUYA, this is the best news I’ve heard about the invading plebeians. No doubt about it, POTUS MEANS BUSINESS. I can picture him when he was a private citizen conducting business at the Trump Tower.
The same technology [BAE Systems] that eliminated the Somali pirates from overtaking shipping lanes, can be used at the US/Mexico border. We have NO obligation to accept these invaders onto our soil.