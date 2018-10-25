U.S. troops are heading to Mexico border!

President Donald John Trump means what he says.

Last Thursday, the President said he was “bringing out the military” to guard America’s southern border against the caravan hordes of mainly young, military-age, male migrants invaders from Honduras and Guatemala trekking through Mexico on foot and by train, bus, and truck toward the U.S. border.

On Monday, Oct. 22, Trump said he had alerted the Border Patrol and the U.S. military that the migrant caravan was a national emergency. He tweeted: “I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!”

The invading horde now number more than 14,000.

Reuters reported less than an hour agao that the U.S. military has received a request from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for active-duty troops to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, a Trump administration official said the military is examining the request that could require deploying between 800 and 1,000 active-duty troops to the border to assist with logistics and infrastructure, but would not be involved in “law enforcement” activities, something that would be prohibited by a federal law dating to the 1870s.

Note: What Reuters means is the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

That law restricts the use of the Army and other main branches of the military for civilian law enforcement on U.S. soil unless specifically authorized by Congress. But the military can provide support services to law enforcement and has done so on occasion since the 1980s.

However, there are specific statutes that authorize the president to deploy troops within the United States for riot control or relief efforts after natural disasters.

There are already 2,100 unarmed National Guard troops along the borders of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. In April, frustrated by lack of progress on the wall, President Trump had ordered them sent to the border to help secure the border in the four southwestern states.

Also in April, Trump had raised the prospect of sending active-duty military forces to the border to block illegal immigration border-crossers, raising questions in Congress and among legal experts about troop deployments on American soil.

800 to 1,000 troops are a good beginning, but not enough.

President Trump has already called the “migrant” invasion a national emergency. By declaring martial law along the border, he can justify the deployment of troops for riot control.

See also:

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

