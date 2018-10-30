U.S. Army Central signals Q

Q or QAnon is the patriot and Trump White House insider who has been posting cryptic hints and coded messages, which he calls “bread crumbs”, on the 4chan and 8chan AltMedia message boards.

If you don’t know who Q is, see Deplorable Patriot’s “QAnon. The QAnon Movement, Why?” and Neon Revolt‘s long but comprehensive description of the QAnon phenomenon.

The QAnon phenomenon has spawned expressions and slogans such as “The Great Awakening” and “WWG1WGA” (Where We Go One, We Go All) and a large following, some of whom carry Q-signs and wear Q t-shirts to Trump rallies.

Q references in Trump allies eventually compelled the Fake News Hate America MSM to report on the phenomenon, not objectively but with the media’s characteristic negative spin by calling the Q phenomenon a “bizarre” “conspiracy theory taking hold among Trump supporters”.

Calling something a “conspiracy theory” is the Fake News Media’s favorite way of discrediting something, never mind the fact that it was the CIA that coined the expression “conspiracy theory” as a way to discredit any and all questions challenging the government’s narrative.

The irony is that it’s the Fake News Hate America Media who are the real conspiracy. See “There really is a left-wing media conspiracy: Another secret journalist group discovered“.

According to Q, the bulwark on whom President Trump relies against the evildoers and machinations of the Deep State is the U.S. military, including military intelligence.

So it’s no surprise that the military are Q champions.

The U.S. Army Central, formerly the Third U.S. Army, is a military formation of the United States Army, which saw service in World War I and II, the 1991 Gulf War, and in the coalition occupation of Iraq. Best known for its campaigns in World War II under the command of General George S. Patton, it serves as the echelon above corps for the Army component of CENTCOM (US Central Command).

As it describes itself, U.S. Army Central currently functions as America’s land domain experts in the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia – providing continuous oversight and control of Army operations throughout the region. It is headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, with approximately 600 assigned Soldiers. Army Central has a forward element at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with approximately 20,000 assigned and attached soldiers.

@usarmycentral is official twitter handle of U.S. Army Central, Shaw AFB, Sumter, SC.

Below is U.S. Army Central’s tweet yesterday, Oct. 29, with a pic of soldiers making a Q!

If the formation of soldiers were signifying 10:30, it would look like this:

See also “Sen. Lindsey Graham’s curious questions to Judge Kavanaugh on military tribunals for U.S. citizens” .

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

