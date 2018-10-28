Twitter is “deeply sorry” for refusing to take down pipe bomb suspect’s tweet

Rochelle Ritchie, who received a tweet from the wanna-be bomber, got the Media Matters memo and blames Trump for the bomber’s “embolded” actions.

I’m so glad I don’t use the Twitter platform anymore. Just garbage and bias there, day in and day out.

From Hollywood Reporter: Twitter is apologizing for refusing to take down a threatening tweet that pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sent to a former Democratic congressional press secretary earlier this month.

The tweet that Rochelle Ritchie complained about said “hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home.” She got it after an appearance on Fox News, and complained.

Twitter responded on Oct. 11 that the tweet did not violate its rules against abusive behavior.

On Friday night, after Sayoc’s arrest for allegedly sending at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats, Twitter issued a statement saying it had made a mistake.

It said it was “deeply sorry,” that the tweet clearly violated its rules and should have been removed.

The company had by then disabled Sayoc’s account.

