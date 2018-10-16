Tuesday Funnies!

A hodgepodge of funnies and truth memes:
What is Beyoncé doing???
Sadly, this kid will never be an Einstein . . . .
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
Yikes, Beyonce seems demon possessed
Indeed. Beyonce actually said she has an “alternate ego” named Sasha Fierce.
What real entertainer would want to portray herself in this manner, much less having these antics saved for all time via being filmed? It would appear that she truly is demon possessed.
Beyoncé is JC ‘s money machine, Kching , Kching.
Thirteenth Amendment in December 1865 formally ended SLAVERY throughout the United States.
Alma . . . I certainly do agree–JZ benefits immensely by having Beyoncé by his side. We must ask ourselves what does she get . . . . . . . a homely, adulterous husband? Is that really enough?