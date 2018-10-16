Tuesday Funnies!

Posted on October 16, 2018 by | 5 Comments

A hodgepodge of funnies and truth memes:

What is Beyoncé doing???

Sadly, this kid will never be an Einstein . . . .

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us:
0
 
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Hollywood liberals, Humor, liberal hypocrisy, Liberals/Democrats/Left, United States and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

5 responses to “Tuesday Funnies!

  1. Kelleigh Nelson | October 16, 2018 at 5:37 am | Reply

    Yikes, Beyonce seems demon possessed

     
    • Dr. Eowyn | October 16, 2018 at 6:05 am | Reply

      Indeed. Beyonce actually said she has an “alternate ego” named Sasha Fierce.

       
      • Auntie Lulu | October 16, 2018 at 11:32 am | Reply

        What real entertainer would want to portray herself in this manner, much less having these antics saved for all time via being filmed? It would appear that she truly is demon possessed.

         
  2. Alma | October 16, 2018 at 7:21 am | Reply

    Beyoncé is JC ‘s money machine, Kching , Kching.
    Thirteenth Amendment in December 1865 formally ended SLAVERY throughout the United States.

     
  3. Auntie Lulu | October 16, 2018 at 11:35 am | Reply

    Alma . . . I certainly do agree–JZ benefits immensely by having Beyoncé by his side. We must ask ourselves what does she get . . . . . . . a homely, adulterous husband? Is that really enough?

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *