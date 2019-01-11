Trump White House prepares for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s departure from Supreme Court

“Outside of war and peace, of course, the most important decision you make is the selection of a Supreme Court judge, if you get it,” President Trump said last summer.
January 9 was the third consecutive day of work that Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, missed after her December 21 surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung. She had never missed an oral argument in her 25 years on the bench.
News of her surgery had sent the Left apoplectic, with many, like has-been actress Alyssa Milano, offering to donate their lungs and other organs to Ginsburg.
See also “Supreme Court justice Ginsburg rushed to hospital; Demonrats offer to donate their ribs,” Nov. 8, 2018.
Eliana Johnson and Gabb Orr report for Politico, Dec. 10, 2019, that the Trump White House is reaching out to political allies and conservative activist groups, such as the Judicial Crisis Network and Federalist Society executive vice president Leonard Leo, to prepare for Ginsburg’s possible death or departure from the Supreme Court — an event that would send the Left into a meltdown, as well as trigger another vicious confirmation battle after Brett Kavanaugh’s last October.
A source “familiar with those conservations,” said that the White House “is taking the temperature on possible short-list candidates, reaching out to key stakeholders, and just making sure that people are informed on the process. They’re doing it very quietly, of course, because the idea is not to be opportunistic, but just to be prepared so we aren’t caught flat-footed.”
Ginsburg’s departure from the Court would allow President Trump to nominate a third Supreme Court justice — the most in one presidential term since President Ronald Reagan placed three judges on the highest court during his second term — and enable Trump to create the Court’s strongest conservative majority in decades. The nine-member court is currently divided 5-4 between its conservative and liberal wings.
John Malcolm, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, predicts: “It would be a brutal confirmation. The first two were not easy at all, but this would be much harder in this respect: When Neil Gorsuch was the nominee, you were replacing a conservative with a conservative. With Kavanaugh, you were replacing the perennial swing voter, who more times than not sided with the so-called conservative wing, so that slightly solidified the conservative wing. But if you are replacing Justice Ginsburg with a Trump appointee, that would be akin to replacing Thurgood Marshall with Clarence Thomas. It would mark a large shift in the direction of the court.”
The White House counsel’s office and senior aides on the Senate Judiciary Committee, now chaired by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), have begun drafting a shortlist of potential court nominees. It features judges President Trump has considered for previous vacancies along with some new names, many of whom are women, sources say. The list includes:
- Seventh Circuit judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was a leading contender for the last Supreme Court vacancy, created by Justice Anthony Kennedy.
- Sixth Circuit judges Joan Larsen, Amul Thapar, and Raymond Kethledge.
- Eleventh Circuit judge Britt Grant.
- Third Circuit judge Thomas Hardiman.
- Neomi Rao, Trump’s current nominee for Kavanaugh’s old seat on the D.C. Circuit Court.
I suspect that old Buzzy may already be gone. About a month ago, I leaned over a little too far on the armrest in my car and bruised my ribcage. It hurt for several weeks, and still does if I’m not careful. Ruthie has many years on me! Yet the leftocrats expect me to believe that she has broken five ribs and had lung surgery for cancer; but no worries, she’s a little sore, but she’s a fighter and will be back to work shortly. Who believes this tomfoolery?
President Trump will get a third SCOTUS nomination, no doubt in my mind.
The absolutely BEST part of his election over Killary, among other reasons.
I’ll throw 5 more hats into the ring:
Mike Lee (Senate, UT)
John Cornyn (Senate, TX)
Mike McCaul (House, TX)
And a couple who, retiring, have the time on their hands:
Trey Gowdy (House, SC)
Jason Chaffetz (House, UT)
Heck, throw ’em a bone —
Joe Manchin (Democrat Senator from WV) He’s the rare Dem moderate in DC, and he’s 71, so he likely won’t be serving *that* long, anyway. Cornyn’s 66; McCaul and Gowdy are mid-50s, and Chaffetz barely 50… great choice.
My bet would be Amy Coney Barrett, if she’s willing to be confirmed again.
But of course, appointing a “conservative Christian” is no guarantee s/he is going to judge that way now or in the future… I’d argue Kennedy went left of center (Libertarian at best) in most of his cases. OTOH, most liberals appointed have remained staunchly so throughout their appointments.
We need another Thomas or Scalia. Speaking of whom, how much longer will Thomas remain on the Court? He’s 70. Breyer’s *80*. Even Alito is 68. Could Trump eventually appoint SIX SCotUS Justices? Bwahahah… shades of FDR.
Trump *could* appoint someone he sees as a major primary challenger in the 2020 election to get them out of the way (e.g., the idiot Kasich), but that would be a mistake IMHO. That appointee would then have a platform from which to attack Trump and Conservatives.
I’d point out that there are ZERO stipulations in The Constitution that require a liberal justice be replaced with a liberal appointee, nor a female justice be replaced with a female appointee, nor a colored appointee be replaced with a colored appointee… nor a Jewish justice be replaced with a Jewish appointee. Zero.
LOL! No. No Democrats. There IS no such thing as a moderate Democrat. Not anymore. AND they’d STILL be beholden to their party. Compromise on something like this is a VERY VERY bad idea–it NEVER pans out for the Right.
Something else that made my antenna go up yesterday concerning another Supreme Court appointment: Two of the most vile people in the senate, Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono, were badgering one of President Trump’s nominees for federal judge because of his “Catholic faith”. I suspect they are setting up a case for rejecting Amy Coney Barrett, just in case she is the President’s nominee to replace Ruthie.😒
I. Can’t. Wait.
Not only will another Trump appointee be WONDERFUL for Liberty and the US Constitution…but it will trigger an outbreak of Democrat lunacy the likes of which we’ve never seen (AND I’m counting the recent Kavanaugh debacle).
Hair rending and wailing to befit the most morbid of Greek tragedies! LOL! But they’v already proven that they have no regard for Truth or Justice… for the lives of the innocent appointees they try to DESTROY.
I hope the Democrat gambit didn’t work, and that POTUS The Donald can still find someone willing to run the Leftist gauntlet to be approved. I guess we’ll see. But, like a proctological examination: once the terrible process is over, the ordeal will have been worthwhile! LOL!
The President has had pernicious decisions forced on him before and the stakes with the Supreme Court balance are winner take all. I’m not holding my breath and worried the neocons may persuade him compromising with the Dems on this is necessary for getting their cooperation on national defense. At least Bolton’s just been further exposed as a foreign agent who should be tried for espionage and treason.
Reagan dropped his guard and appointed Sandra Day O’Connor, whom Conservapedia has this to say about, “Reagan . . . [made] almost no effort to nominate a real conservative. Justice O’Connor then provided the pivotal 5th vote to the liberal wing of the Court in the important abortion, affirmative action, campaign finance, and Establishment Clause cases. In October 2013, Justice O’Connor performed the second-ever homosexual marriage at the U.S. Supreme Court.” Dem Congresses could hardly get away with doing so much permanent damage to America’s moral fiber as she, Kennedy, and Scalia did on the Supreme Court.
