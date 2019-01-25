Trump caves: Government reopens; no wall

Rate this post

The Trump Presidency is done. Fini.

Last December, I finally stopped believing in Q’s “trust the plan” chimera.

See “Deplorables losing patience with Q”.

17 days ago, when Trump, in his national address to the nation on border security, did not invoke a national emergency as we had expected him to, I said to FOTM‘s Joan, “He’s finished”.

See “Army stands ready to build wall when Trump declares national emergency“.

Joan talked me out of it, insisting that she had faith in Trump, and that he wouldn’t give in.

This afternoon, he gave in.

In a speech in the White House Rose Garden, Trump announced that he’s agreed to a “temporary” funding measure that would allow federal employees to return to work, but which does not include the billions of dollars in border wall funding for which he’d closed down the federal government for 35 days.

Then he has the nerve to make yet another empty threat:

“As everyone knows I have a very powerful alternative but I’m not going to use it at this time. If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.”

Does this man really think us to be stupid?

Yeah, after caving in to the Democrats by “temporarily” re-opening government, the Demonrats will now really negotiate and give Trump the funds to build the wall.

The Deplorables are furious. Here’s an early sample:

Ann Coulter : “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

: “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.” Mike Cernovich : “Nancy Pelosi is alpha.”

: “Nancy Pelosi is alpha.” Michael Malice : “Apparently a wall isn’t as good as a cave. Jeb Bush is laughing so hard that he’s about to choke on his own puke.”

I’m seriously wondering what “they” have on Trump which could account for his spinelessness.

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

