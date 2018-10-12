Trump administration HHS dumps contract to buy aborted baby body parts

It is bad enough that taxpayers continue to be forced to “subsidize” Planned Parenthood — the largest abortion business in America, killing 320,000 unborn babies every year, 900 babies every day — to the tune of $400 million a year, thanks to these four senators. (See “Four senators blocked Senate from passing bill to defund Planned Parenthood,” Aug. 26, 2018.)
Did you know that taxpayers also pay for federal government agencies’ purchases of aborted baby body parts for medical research?
In response to pressure from Congress and pro-life groups, including Operation Rescue, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) finally terminated a contract with Advanced Biosciences, a company that procures aborted baby remains from abortion facilities and sells them.
Here’s the HHS’s press release of Sept. 24, 2018:
After a recent review of a contract between Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. and the Food and Drug Administration to provide human fetal tissue to develop testing protocols, HHS was not sufficiently assured that the contract included the appropriate protections applicable to fetal tissue research or met all other procurement requirements. As a result, that contract has been terminated, and HHS is now conducting an audit of all acquisitions involving human fetal tissue to ensure conformity with procurement and human fetal tissue research laws and regulations. In addition, HHS has initiated a comprehensive review of all research involving fetal tissue to ensure consistency with statutes and regulations governing such research, and to ensure the adequacy of procedures and oversight of this research in light of the serious regulatory, moral, and ethical considerations involved. Finally, HHS is continuing to review whether adequate alternatives exist to the use of human fetal tissue in HHS funded research and will ensure that efforts to develop such alternatives are funded and accelerated.
While that is good news, the Susan B. Anthony List, which spearheaded the effort to halt all such activity, points out that this means that fetal tissue experimentation may continue as long as it meets government “standards”. SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a written statement:
[HHS] Secretary Azar must put an immediate moratorium on funding for research using aborted baby organs and tissue purchased from the abortion industry. Further, Secretary Azar should instead devote tax dollars to ethical alternatives that – unlike experimentation on fetal tissue – produce successful therapies for patients. Canceling a single contract and conducting a review is a small step forward, but overall is completely inadequate.
Cheryl Sullenger of Operation Rescue also points out that HHS is just one federal government agency that canceled its contract to procure aborted baby body part. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) currently funds experimentation using human fetal tissue and organs to the tune of $100 million U.S. taxpayer dollars. Much of the aborted baby tissue and organs goes to create human-mouse chimera — mice that are altered to more closely resemble human systems.
The President of Operation Rescue says:
“Ghoulish experiments that use humanized mice… have no business being funded by the American taxpayer, most of whom would be horrified to learn their tax money was being used in this way. All experimentation on aborted baby remains funded by the U.S. government must be terminated for the sake of human decency.”
Aborted baby tissue is also being used to produce vaccines. See:
- Aborted human fetal cells in your food, vaccines, and cosmetics
- Physicians say aborted human fetal cells used for measles vaccine may cause autism
H/t CSM
~Eowyn
America is a BLOODY NATION. These Senators who are voting to continue to FUND Planned Parenthood are supporting murder. AND what is so bad is that they are murdering the Innocent. This is totally against JEHOVAH GOD’s Holy Righteous Word. People are wondering why America is having all these Natural Disasters. Well, when a Nation or Country slides into the Gutter like America has, JEHOVAH GOD doesn’t like what he sees; And HE does and WILL judge.
It’s f**king cannibalism! How is this even a question in our so-called “advanced” society?!?
Makes one dream of reducing the proponents for this sh!t into pieces of “tissue”
Will this technology result in altering human fetuses down the road to create military or industrial chimeras? Why not when apparently Israel arrests Palestinian teens to use for organ harvesting. Anyone want to bet these American abortuaries and organ harvestering ghouls aren’t also selling the occasional live-born, late-term baby for experiments or worse?
Israel does NOT harvest “palestinian” organs. That is a brazen LIE spread by arabs and their supporters in the DNC. Thank stupid people for perpetuating nonsense based on lies for the sake of evil. Would you believe “Dan” has the same root as “Dum” ?
It is good that the Government is reviewing its purchases. It is bad that the practice continues. This means that what the Government used to buy, private industry will buy instead.
To be honest, I’m so disgusted by the whole concept of “Planned Parenthood” that I haven’t made much of a study to find out precisely how we got to where we are with them.
I very much remember when the law changed and it was possible to secure an abortion at a medical facility, usually a hospital. At the time it was necessary for a woman to meet with a psychologist, a clergyman and attest that she understood what she was undertaking.
“Planned Parenthood” at the time was limited to “counseling” and assisting women with the process. It was totally an NGO. Why we would fund such an abomination is beyond me.
So, we went from “allowing” infanticide in certain situations, to “on demand” and the belief that woman have a “right” to murder. “It’s my body” leaves at least one other person out of the equation. Where’s the “due process” for the unborn?
Then, horror of horrors (and I DO mean this makes me sick), they are actually SELLING the remains from their murders for a profit. Morticians aren’t even allowed to do this.
So we (rightfully) have laws to help protect animals from poachers, like rhinos and lions, but babies are fair game? Woe to those who find this acceptable.