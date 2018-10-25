Thursday Funnies!

. . . and political truth memes.
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
The mentally ill liberal (((Bolsheviks))) claim to worship “diversity” (which really means “non-White”, and yet when one looks at the “Liberal” side of the Supreme Court, one sees ZERO diversity! Hypocrites, liars, and frauds they are.