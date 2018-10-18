Thursday Funnies!

. . . and political truth memes.
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
I am laughing! Thank you!
It is a Happy Thursday.
If they’d posted the THIRD pic on the front lines there wouldn’t have been a war after all!
The antidote again rape! 😂 LMAO.
You have to be such a low life to be photographed like that! 🤮
Yikes, I need some eye bleach!
That’s not a camel toe, that’s a front butt.