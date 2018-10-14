Thousands of witches to put a hex on Justice Kavanaugh, Oct. 20

Feminism has devolved into not just man-hating (see “Feminist professor screams at her 71-year-old husband: ‘I hate all men and wish you all dead!’“), but also Satanism, in the guise of Wicca and witches. See:
- Feminism: Vogue magazine tells women to be witches
- Feminism and Satanism: #MeToo movement inspires voodoo New York fashion show
- Hillary Clinton visits Manhattan’s witches’ coven on day of Christ’s crucifixion
- Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics
- D.C. satanists: Sally Quinn of Washington Post used hexes to kill people
Citing Quartz and Pew research data, LifeSiteNews reports that recent decades have seen a dramatic rise in paganism and the number of Americans identifying as witches while Christian denominations have been losing members. The United States’ Wiccan population skyrocketed from 8,000 in 1990 to 340,000 in 2008, a year that also found roughly 340,000 self-described Pagans. Currently, 0.3% of Americans identify themselves as Wiccans or Pagans; as many as 22.8% self-identify as atheist, agnostic, or religiously unaffiliated.
The 2016 presidential election was not just a political battle, it was spiritual war. Did you know that Satanists were among those in the Washington, DC, protest against Trump’s presidential inauguration? (Source of pics: PJMedia)
To hex is to cast a curse on someone via black “magic”.
Witches tried to hex President Trump, but failed.
Now, thousands of witches plan to gather in Brooklyn on October 20 to put a hex on newly-confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Douglas Ernst reports for The Washington Times, Oct. 11, 2018, that Catland, an occult bookstore and “spiritual community space” in Brooklyn, NY, will host a “ritual” to hex Justice Kavanaugh on October 20.
The witchcraft shop’s invitation on its Facebook page reads:
Please join us for a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh, upon all rapists and the patriarchy at large which emboldens, rewards and protects them. We are embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik [sic] of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and it’s [sic] history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him. He will be the focal point, but by no means the only target, so bring your rage and and all of the axes you’ve got to grind. There will also be a second ritual afterward — ‘The Rites of the Scorned One’ which seeks to validate, affirm, uphold and support those of us who have been wronged and who refuse to be silent any longer.
Admission costs $10 per person, but Catland says no one will be turned away at the door for lack of funds. The shop says 25% of all proceeds will go to the Ali Forney Center, a non-profit organization for homeless LGBT youths; another 25% will be donated to Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion business in America, killing 320,000 unborn babies every year, 900 babies every day, and “subsidized” by taxpayers to the tune of $400 million a year, thanks to these four senators.
Reporting on October 11, Washington Times said more than 10,000 people had shown interest in attending the event, and over 900 people have RSVP’d.
According to Huffington Post, the hexing event is organized by Dakota Bracciale, a Brooklyn-based witch who is organizing the Oct. 20 event, said the October 20 hex will involve photos and effigies of Kavanaugh, along with graveyard dirt and coffin nails.
Bracciale dismisses what “good” witches believe — that whatever curse you cast on another will boomerang back onto you three folds.
On a now discontinued GoFundMe fundraising page, Bracciale describes himself as “a queer, non-binary, disabled witch living and working in Brooklyn with my partner and our two cats, Handsome and Dahlia.”
Those poor cats….
Please keep President Trump, Justice Kavanaugh, and America in your prayers.
H/t CSM and Kelleigh
~Eowyn
The laws of the universe and GOD THE ALMIGHTY, don’t allow witchcraft to penetrate our souls, and because we are nonbelievers its effect is null and reverts to those that practice it with consequences.
As good as this article and its coverage are as a signpost of our times, that is, it tells us what is happening and how it is about to happen, it cannot in its brief space explain to us WHY this is happening. I doubt nothing short of a major epistemological survey could do that onerous task.
These practices, which historically have proven to be completely without merit or substance –except perhaps for certain psychological terror effects, such as voodoo– may be the final signs of the utter spiritual collapse of a society.
I wish to speak very carefully here, because as I near 76 I know that it is normative for older people to cast Doom & Gloom about themselves in their outlook: every generation tends to see its era in decline from an earlier, more golden age, which is simply nostalgia for what most likely never has been, comparatively speaking.
But as a long time student of History, I also know cultures rise and fall, flourish and decline, and North American society is at its particular point in this passage. Dr. Michael Grant, the world famous Oxford scholar of Roman history, stated there are 12 stages in the rise and decline of every great society such as Rome or Victorian Imperial England. From my point of view I think his perspective is as good and true a one as we need to understand the WHY of what is happening to ourselves.
Dr Grant asserts that an over- weening Imperial ambition coupled to an economically unsupportable military is the last definitive sign that the society is terminal. I think the United States is at that point, but has yet to accept the reality of it.
We have an alien fifth column inside of White Western Christian societies that is intent on genocide of the White peoples, their cultures, societies, and nations. This destruction is not “Natural”.
The genocidal Kalergi plan to destroy the indigenous nations and peoples of Europe (and Australia, NZ, Canada, & the US)
https://sovereignwales.com/2016/09/20/the-genocidal-kalergi-plan-to-destroy-the-indigenous-nations-and-peoples-of-europe/
I can tell you why this is happening. Sin abounds. Unrepentant sin escalates and encourages more people to sin. Soon, the heart, mind and soul are lost to any possibility of stopping to sin. God has been excised from most of the world’s people and without Him, the void left in the soul is filled with something else-anything besides God.
Satanists in the Bolshevik/Democrat White House
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-05/spirit-cooking-wikileaks-publishes-most-bizarre-podesta-email-yet
We do not need to fear what these evil people plan to do; we just need to pray. Pray for Justice Kavanaugh and his family, President Trump and his family, and all who are working to bring our country back from the brink of destruction. Except the Lord watches over the city, the watchmen awaken in vain. We ask the Lord to cover them in the precious blood of Jesus, the blood of the Lamb. No weapon formed against them shall prosper. Whatever evil is directed toward those who are righteous, may the Lord return it seven-fold upon those who sent it.
Maybe the Lord sent us a sign in hurricane Michael. It was swift and extremely powerful, just like Michael the archangel!
We do not need to fear these people. Their master has no power against our Lord God, master and creator of all things!
“When shall we meet again? In thunder, in lightning, or in rain?” —Macbeth
When we were kids, my brothers and I would put the Halloween decorations on the windows of the house. One of those decorations was the witch with the wart on her nose! (Say that three times fast!) Dad would carve a pumpkin and we’d put the candle in it. At any rate, we all thought that witches belonged to the Middle Ages.
Dad knew about Aleister Crowley but we didn’t. The first time I remember hearing of his name was when the Beatles put out the Sgt. Pepper album.
In brief, if a character like Bracciale ever appeared on the street, the men in the white coats would pull up with the butterfly nets—AS IT SHOULD BE.
People can believe that curses and hexes don’t work. Well, Yes and No. I could wish that the young lady who had me arrested be turned into a newt, and it won’t happen. But she went to a police precinct and filed a report that, I believe I shall soon find out, is false. Oh, but that’s different, you say: She talked to someone, made a report and got a complaint number and a court date. Fair enough, BUT: SHE HAD THE WILL TO LIE, TO COMMIT MORAL EVIL. THIS is the “curse” that works.
Likewise for these witches, and their Terminator-like clones, ANTIFA: They, too, wish evil. And it is with their bad faith and ill will that translates into action that destroys property and peoples’ lives.
Aleister Crowley wouldn’t have practiced his witchcraft if he did not believe it would work. In a moment of candor, he said, “When I was about thirteen, I wanted to go over to the Devil’s side. I didn’t just want to go over to the Devil’s side—I wanted to be his Chief-of-Staff. And I don’t know why.” Today we have people, whether they believe in God or an Afterlife or not who do not take responsibility for their own lives or deeds. But they believe they can summon certain forces for good or evil (or for what they think is “good.”) These witches and warlocks look ridiculous and summon evil forces, and they are to be avoided because they are to be feared. And from the moral standpoint, they just as well may be agents of some government alphabet agency, because some witches and warlocks work there, only they wear suits and ties and carry guns and badges. (And let us not forget that even FDR and the Lincolns had seances in the White House.)
If I believe that curses and hexes can work, it is because I believe that we are not alone in this game of Good Vs. Evil. I have met some of these people, many of whom are college-educated. As intellectually intelligent as they may be, spiritually they are as stupid as a box of rocks.
P.S.:
Yes, I am praying for Justice Kavanaugh and his family. I am also praying for President Trump. I believe something is gearing up. (And I would prefer not to know what it is).
Jehovah of Armies will crush their backs!
So, the democratic nature of witches is finally out of the closet. Let us hope that they do not suffer too badly when the consequences of their Hix falls on the party as a whole in the mid-term elections.
Isn’t it great when “The Enemy” shows themselves? Christians have nothing to fear from these characters. Evil is indeed afoot upon the Earth. They are evil and prideful. There should be no quarter for these.
There should be no “acceptance” or “excuses”. They are what they claim to be. Therefore they should live as outcasts, if they live at all. Simply say; “get away from me Satan”.
This ‘bracciale ain’t got much in the way of any real powers to do any thing, being that he is queer, disabled, and having to work for a living. Appears to me he is living under some hexes and curses him self.
May be it would help if he started calling him self a “warlock” instead,….so as not to confound the demons.
Funny what Kevin said above re a male+homo calling himself a witch vs. a warlock confounding the demons. 🙂 I can imagine them “scratching their heads” & wondering, “What kind of Devil Followers are these, who can’t even get the lingo correct!”
Maybe the “gender confused” could be called “Witchlocks”?
======
It’s becoming harder & harder to feel compassion for “The Lost” when they insist on pulling ridiculous stunts like this upcoming Hex Hootenanny. Would the Lord even allow the Devil to “answer their curses” since He says, “Vengeance is MINE, I will repay” (Romans 12:19; Deut. 32:35), & that is if there is really anything to be avenged on behalf of those perpetually whining “victims” vs. the “patriarchy.” Why aren’t they all in “therapy” instead, & learn to overcome their “wounds”? Doesn’t the Left provide enough “Nanny Services” for them?
The left is getting desperate. Reverting to their roots, I guess.
“My children, your prayers, your words, thoughts and actions – all of this either opens or closes the doors to the Kingdom of Heaven for you. ”
The Virgin Mary – Oct 2, 2018
Social outcasts, misfits, people with emotional issues and downright loons. ‘Magic’ is a means of usurping Gods power and it always fails since supernatural power is the Lords province alone. If it were possible Satan, himself, would have fared better than he did in his war in heaven. Since he failed I have to believe he does not have the power to speak anything into reality. Maybe fake it like a stage magician but not like the Creator. These people are the same. A source of irritation and trouble but inpotent when it comes to speaking anything into being. They are delusional and well on their way toward a spiritual condition that the Holy Ghost can not reach. It is too them we have a duty to teach the gospel, to snatch them back from the fire before they are hopelessly and eternally lost. God did not create them for the lake of fire, they are souls troubled and weighted down by an over burden of the same sin common to us all. Pray for them, not that their curses will fail, but that they’ll wake up to the truth, repent, turn from their ways and put their troubled lives into our Saviors care. Otherwise we are no better than they are.
Good word there, Mad Celt!
It’s not YET too late for any of them.
A day will come (after the “Son of Perdition” arrives on the scene) when it WILL be too late as God will allow the “strong delusion” to come upon them. (2nd Thess. ch.2.)
Sometimes it looks that way now, with so much craziness going on, but we know it isn’t from the above verses.
“…Wiccan population skyrocketed from 8,000 in 1990 to 340,000 in 2008… ”
“Christian homelife” (& church attendance) was pretty much near extinction for the masses-at-large by 1990 & certainly in the school systems, TV, Movies, etc. was God long booted out by 1990. So it’s not too surprising to see that fast increase in Paganism & Witchcraft, as disgusting as it is to the rest of us.
Jerry Barrett, the long-time co-host of the Texe Marrs short-wave-radio progran, took over the show in recent years after Texe had several heart attacks. Jerry is a Christian man & he recently did a program re the upcoming annual Halloween “celebration.” He mentioned similarly re the rise in the number of Witches, etc. & thought maybe kids raised without God & who do Halloween, may later in life go looking for the “real thing” (Paganism) to fill their empty souls. (Evidently, many have per those numbers.)
http://www.powerofprophecy.us/popcast/3918.mp3
Big paragraph/Show Description under 9/28/18 date here:
texemarrs dot com/popcast dot htm
“…25% will be donated to Planned Parenthood … killing 320,000 unborn babies every year…”
I read there’s a new film out that the Lefties are vehemently trying to suppress, re that Dr. Gosnell abortionist who was convicted & sentenced to three life sentences for killing live babies AFTER they were aborted but who survived the abortion. Gruesome!
The movie title is “Gosnell: America’s Biggest Serial Killer.”
Facebook, Kickstarter, & NPR are mentioned in this article as refusing to run ads re the film. And Lefties are also trying to get venues to refuse to show it. There’s a link in article to see if the film is available in your area:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=177683
Democrats are evil.
http://magaimg.net/img/69vc.png
Sure hope the Democrats adopt these nuts into their mainstream “base” and continue to promote/crow about them. Also pretty sure the Dems won’t “test” these self-proclaimed “witches,” before welcoming them to the fold, by binding/dunking them underwater to see if they survive…..like the Puritans did in order to test their “true powers.” Wonder why not?