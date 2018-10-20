Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video

We must stop allowing the devils of MSM dictate our language.

The thousands of Hondurans and Guatemalans are NOT a “migrant caravan”.

They are INVADERS.

And as you can see from news videos and the pic below, like the Muslim invaders in Europe, the Central American invaders are mainly young, military-age men.

According to Breitbart, the migrant caravan invaders originated in Honduras when about 1,300 “migrants” began an organized march to Mexico toward the U.S. border. Despite the Mexican government’s announcement it would enforce immigration laws and turn back those who do not have a visa, the “caravan” grew in size to more than 4,000.

Yesterday, the migrants invaders broke through a flimsy border fence on Mexico’s southern border and swarmed into Mexico like locusts.

Here’s a dramatic video captured and posted to Facebook by Noticias Telemundo, NBC Universal’s Spanish-American language Telemundo News:

Reuters reported yesterday that the border breach took place in the town of Tecun Uman at the Mexico-Guatemala border. The invading horde broke through the border fence “and onto a bridge leading to Mexico, only to be halted by dozens of Mexican police in riot gear.” Mexican police say “a few” officers were injured in clashes.

In a televised address, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called the border breach “unprecedented” and accused some migrants of attacking police: “Mexico does not and will not allow (people) to enter its territory illegally, let alone violently.”

Late yesterday, the governments of Honduras and Guatemala said they were mobilizing to assist the return of Honduran migrants to their homeland. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said he had spoken to his Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales for clearance to send civil protection personnel to help the Hondurans and to find transport for those wanting to return. “We’ll continue this operation for as long as is necessary,” Hernandez said in a post on Twitter. Guatemala’s government tweeted that Hernandez would meet Morales today in Guatemala City to implement a strategy for returning the Honduran migrants.

According to Reuters, Central American “emigrants” from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras make up the bulk of people now caught trying to enter the United States illegally every year, and that “several migrants” (i.e., INVADERS) at the Guatemala-Mexico border spoke of entire neighborhoods leaving their homes to join the trek invasion after news circulated on social media of a call for a new “caravan” to Mexico six months after the previous one.

President Trump has warned the caravan invasion must be stopped before it reaches the United States, and that all financial aid to Central American countries will be rescinded if the migration was not halted. On Thursday, he threatened to send U.S. troops to close and protect America’s southern border if Mexico did not stop the invasion. Speaking in Scottsdale, Arizona yesterday, Trump said he “appreciated very much” Mexico’s efforts to stop the caravan, but that “If that doesn’t work out, we’re calling up the military – not the (National) Guard – we’re calling up the military. They’re not coming into this country.”

Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), the time for threatening words is over. It is time for action. Send a battalion of our military to the border to show Mexico-Guatemala-Honduras and the American people you mean what you say.

~Eowyn

