This is Sharia Law: Brunei to implement stoning homosexuals, adulterers to death

US demorats (media/politicians) are quite silent about this. Shocker, not. Heaven forbid the truth about Sharia Law be exposed for what it really is.
From World Tribune: The tiny oil-rich nation of Brunei is set to institute new Sharia laws which include stoning to death homosexuals and amputations for theft.
Under current law in Muslim-majority Brunei, homosexuality is punishable by up to ten years in prison. But, starting in April, the government plans to amend the penal code to provide that LGBT people and adulterers could be stoned to death.
The new penalty for theft is amputation of the right hand for a first offense, and the left foot for a second offense.
The new penalties, which also apply to children, are in new sections under Brunei’s Sharia Penal Code and will come into effect April 3, Amnesty International said in a statement.
Under secular laws, Brunei already prescribes caning as a penalty for crimes including immigration offenses, for which convicts can be flogged with a rattan cane.
In 2014, Brunei became the first East Asian country to introduce Islamic criminal law when it adopted fines or jail for offenses such as pregnancy outside marriage or failing to pray on Friday.
In 2015, Brunei banned excessive Christmas celebrations for fear that Muslims could be led astray.
Since 1967, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has ruled Brunei as head of state with full executive authority. Public criticism of his policies is extremely rare.
Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Brunei researcher at Amnesty International, said some of the potential offenses under the amended penal code “should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender. To legalize such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself. Brunei must immediately halt its plans to implement these vicious punishments and revise its penal code in compliance with its human rights obligations. The international community must urgently condemn Brunei’s move to put these cruel penalties into practice.”
Brunei, a former British protectorate of about 400,000 on Borneo island, is the first country in east Asia to adopt the criminal component of sharia at a national level.
“The full implementation of sharia penal law will apply severe penalties against consensual same-sex relations, including death penalty via stoning,” said Ryan Silverio, a coordinator at ASEAN SOGIE Caucus.
Dede Oetomo, one of Indonesia’s most prominent LGBT activists, said it would be a gross violation of international human rights if the changes went ahead. “It is horrible. Brunei is imitating the most conservative Arab states,” he said.
But the Left, including LGBTs and feminists, love Islam. Go figure.
It’s all about “My enemy’s enemy is my friend”.
Somebody should ask Rep Omar if she approves of this.
There you go trying to shock me and I’ve just had my first cup of coffee. Thanks, Excellent but typical read. If they keep this up they will kill themselves which would be a great thing for the entire peace loving world.
And now the Islamic News bulletin on the hour:
All the usual madness applies, so get in line and be the first on your block to stone someone to death today!
Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to catch a beheading, followed by a hand or two removed by one of the most skilled neurosurgeons in Brunei!
Or catch it live on Brunei TV!!
Now back to our #1 children’s show, The adventures of Sin-bad the Slayer!!
And let’s not forget that by this shining example, Brunei will lead other Islamic-crazy nations to follow its Noble Example, starting with Saudi Arabia certainly, our staunch US ally and defender of democracy. NEVER.
I showed this to my brother who, after thirty years of marriage decided that he is now a socialist sodomite. Genetics you know. He was unimpressed, Christians say the same thing, then cited Leviticus, as LGBTQ’s are wont to do. I told him that you have to read the whole Bible to evaluate the totality of Christianity, that I don’t recall that Jesus ever said anything along these lines. Pfffft, he’ll read the Bible some day, on that glorious day when pigs sprout wings and fly. So we’re barely on speaking terms these days. Damn shame
“Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law — a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.” –Matthew 10:34-36
Thank you. Back on track
I hear you there. It happens. Even the Lord Jesus Christ cannot get others to believe in Him and His resurrection, so how can we? Maybe ask him to read “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis, a former atheist and so called “philosopher” who was intelligent and figured if he was going to be an atheist he should at least read the bible to refute it. He read it, and ended up being a huge booster for it! I’ve given copies to some of my atheistic relatives, however I don’t think either of them read it, one claimed she’s just “too busy” to read it, and the other doesn’t talk to me, not that they did much anyway. We only see the latter one during funerals.
Sometimes all you can do is pray that they “see the Light” before it’s too late.
For me at least, it is important to know that I personally am not the “arm of God”. Said another way, God does not need me to enforce His laws or wishes. God is quite capable of that.
That is why I don’t get overly upset when someone “escapes justice” here. “Here” is not really where justice is meted out. In my view, incarceration or other deterrents are for societies safety, not God’s wrath.
I also accept some measure of license in the old narratives regarding the author’s interpretations of just how “angry” certain offenses make God. As I’ve said many times, if God were really THAT “angry” about something he could easily make us all incapable of it.
None of that means that I like sin. I just understand that it is in the world for a reason and it will remain there. I have my own cross to bear. Everyone else has theirs.
What these Islamic “vengeances” really do is serve as a misguided way to curry favor with God. The practitioners believe that God will find favor in their enthusiasm for torture.
Based on what God himself has said I find that extremely unlikely. So, “punish” if you must to preserve and protect society. To do it for pleasure or in the mistaken notion that God will be pleased by your actions is ignorant and savage.
My conception of sin is that it originates with the exaltation of self over God. I remind myself of that when I am feeling impressed with myself and my “works”. I’m kind, generous, compassionate, I’d give someone my last dollar if I thought they needed it more than me. So, I always thought, I’m good to go. Then when I began to read the Bible I came across “Your righteousness is as rags.” Oh. Never thought of that. But for the first time in my life, after withdrawing all pretensions, it made sense. In the acceptance of His will is our peace
Some things never change: