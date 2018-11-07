The Walking Vagina Caption Contest

Posted on November 7, 2018 by | 9 Comments

This is the 187th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Feminist Newspeak: vagina = my black soul”

~Eowyn

9 responses to “The Walking Vagina Caption Contest

  1. silhouette | November 7, 2018 at 7:51 am | Reply

    Oh, look, a walking vagina that talks out ‘er ass.

     
  2. pigpen51 | November 7, 2018 at 8:28 am | Reply

    Donald Trump is not my p…… Hey Look! It’s a squirrel!

     
  3. pigpen51 | November 7, 2018 at 8:30 am | Reply

    Now I understand why some women are lesbians.

     
  4. Lophatt | November 7, 2018 at 9:46 am | Reply

    My guess is he’s been against a few. Certainly not yours.

     
  5. Alma | November 7, 2018 at 9:47 am | Reply

    This is not for the caption but to comment she doesn’t get, he is your president, the only way he is not your president is if you move your fat a@@ out of the country, no wonder you are looking so stupid

     
  6. Skid Marx | November 7, 2018 at 10:30 am | Reply

    Wow! They discovered vaginas. How progressive. You can just about see utopia from here. Now where is my healthcarez comrade?

     
  7. truckjunkie | November 7, 2018 at 11:25 am | Reply

    That’s typical-they used to accuse Men of “thinking with the wrong head”,so I guess this is Female comparable,though much MUCH bigger.

     
  8. Andy | November 7, 2018 at 12:09 pm | Reply

    “These eBay vaginas are uncomfortable. I should have bought USA made.”

     

