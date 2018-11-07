The Walking Vagina Caption Contest

This is the 187th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).

The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year's free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“Feminist Newspeak: vagina = my black soul”

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

