The Walking Vagina Caption Contest

This is the 187th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
“Feminist Newspeak: vagina = my black soul”
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
See also:
- Cast and Crew of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Unite as ‘Vaginas Against Trump’
- Giant vaginas invade Republican National Convention!
- Feminist goes postal when 2nd-grade teacher declines her vagina cookies
- The devolution of feminism: Raise the skirt to expose your vulva!
- This is feminism: Singer wears vagina pants and shows up fake pubic hair in video that ‘celebrates self love and sexuality’
- Liberalism is a mental disorder: Fashion designers debut vagina-themed collection at New York Fashion Week
- What every womyn needs for Christmas: Vagina-themed jewelry
- Stupid Hollyweirdo: Cameron Diaz has a hairy vagina
- Silicone vagina panty for male transvestites/transgenders
- Xenogenesis: They’re growing vaginas in labs for transplant
- Your tax dollars at work: $390k grant to study duck penis
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
Oh, look, a walking vagina that talks out ‘er ass.
Donald Trump is not my p…… Hey Look! It’s a squirrel!
Now I understand why some women are lesbians.
My guess is he’s been against a few. Certainly not yours.
This is not for the caption but to comment she doesn’t get, he is your president, the only way he is not your president is if you move your fat a@@ out of the country, no wonder you are looking so stupid
I feel I’d be wasting my time to make a comment but to denounce this bitch she is defiling MY FLAG.
Wow! They discovered vaginas. How progressive. You can just about see utopia from here. Now where is my healthcarez comrade?
That’s typical-they used to accuse Men of “thinking with the wrong head”,so I guess this is Female comparable,though much MUCH bigger.
“These eBay vaginas are uncomfortable. I should have bought USA made.”