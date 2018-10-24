The Two Witches Caption Contest

This is the 186th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic (h/t DCG):

About the pic: The pic of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), 85, apparently badgering Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), 61, was taken around the time of the Kavanaugh hearings. Murkowski was the only Republican senator who voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook. The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Feinstein: “Remember the dead horse’s head scene from The Godfather?”

By the way, according to an Italian government report, the country’s mayors and local administrators received 212 threats from organized crime in 2010, especially in Italy’s underdeveloped south. The most common ways to threaten administrators who refuse to collude with the Mafia are to burn their cars, mail them envelopes containing bullets, or send boxes with severed animal heads, an act reminiscent of a memorable scene involving the head of a racehorse in “The Godfather.” (Reuters)

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

