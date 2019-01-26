The Telegraph corrects false statements and offers an apology to our First Lady

Rate this post

#FakeNews apologizing? Has hell frozen over?

Wonder if the US media will follow suit (that is rhetorical, of course).

From The Telegraph: Following last Saturday’s (Jan 19) Telegraph magazine cover story “The mystery of Melania”, we have been asked to make clear that the article contained a number of false statements which we accept should not have been published.

Mrs. Trump’s father was not a fearsome presence and did not control the family. Mrs. Trump did not leave her Design and Architecture course at University relating to the completion of an exam, as alleged in the article, but rather because she wanted to pursue a successful career as a professional model.

Mrs. Trump was not struggling in her modelling career before she met Mr. Trump, and she did not advance in her career due to the assistance of Mr. Trump. We accept that Mrs. Trump was a successful professional model in her own right before she met her husband and obtained her own modelling work without his assistance.

Mrs. Trump met Mr. Trump in 1998, not in 1996 as stated in the article.

The article also wrongly claimed that Mrs. Trump’s mother, father and sister relocated to New York in 2005 to live in buildings owned by Mr. Trump. They did not.

The claim that Mrs. Trump cried on election night is also false.

We apologise unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations.

As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs.

h/t Twitchy

DCG

