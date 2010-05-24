The Obama Chronicles

This page is comprised of the posts we’ve done exposing the enigma that is Barack Hussein Soetoro Obama. Here’s the color code:

Posts that plumb the mystery of who he is, e.g., his birth, constitutional eligibility, religion, social security numbers, character, psychology, and his lawlessness are in red .

. Posts on Obamacare are in dark green .

Posts on Michelle Obama & daughters are in pink .

. Posts on the economy are in yellow green .

. Posts on his handling of Benghazi, Syria, the Muslim Middle East, U.S. military, foreign affairs, intelligence, and gun control are in brown .

. Posts on Obama’s IRS-gate, VA-gate, Ebola-gate, immigration, and other scandals are in orange .

All other posts are colored blue .

“Obama portrait has two right hands?,” Feb. 18, 2018.

“Gay portrait artist Kehinde Wiley, spirit cooker, painted a sperm on Obama’s head,” Feb. 13, 2018.

“Obama’s gay portrait artist distorts biblical Judith as a black woman decapitating white people,” Feb. 13, 2018.

“FISA Memo in text format. Lock them up!,” Feb. 3, 2018.

“Full FISA Memo released!!!,” Feb. 2, 2018.

“Waiting for the FISA Memo – Open Post,” Feb. 1, 2018.

“Former manager of Obama Foundation claims Obama is a Luciferian,” Jan. 30, 2018.

“‘Explosive’ FISA memo: ‘Top secret’ source document details Obama NSA illegal spying/doxxing of U.S. citizens,” Jan. 24, 2018.

“Tell Congress to release the ‘explosive’ FISA memo that’ll put officials in jail!,” on Obama Admin’s illegal use of FISA to wire-tap Trump, Jan. 19, 2018.

“Obama admin’s 35-yr lease of Port Canaveral to Middle East company with Russian ties endangers U.S. national security,” Nov. 24, 2017.

“Whistle blower professor exposes West Point military academy as corrupt, dysfunctional and devoid of standards,” Oct. 27, 2017.

“Obama and young girls,” Oct. 11, 2017.

“Obama administration’s DHS/FBI identified Antifa as domestic terrorists in April 2016,” Sept. 4, 2017.

“Michelle Obama is a man: See the junk moving in his pants,” Aug. 25, 2017.

“Federal judge orders IRS to reveal identities of employees who targeted conservatives for audit,” Aug. 21, 2017.

“Malia Obama, strung out on drugs, taken from music fest in golf cart,” Aug. 9, 2017.

“Report confirms government hostility to Christianity spiked under Obama,” July 10, 2017.

“Obamaphone massive fraud & abuse: GAO finds 36% with Obamaphones are not eligible,” July 5, 2017.

“Obama admin told father of student imprisoned in North Korea to “keep a low profile”,” June 17, 2017.

“NY insurers want double-digit hikes for Obamacare policies,” June 9, 2017.

“Obama IRS targeted for audit 1 in 10 donors to conservative groups,” April 24, 2017.

“President Trump signs law restoring states’ right to defund Planned Parenthood,” (on Obama’s last acts as POTUS banning states from withholding federal grants to abortion mills), April 20, 2017.

“Spirit Cooking cannibalism and Obama’s bandaged middle finger,” April 18, 2017.

“Another tax-payer funded energy company files for bankruptcy,” March 12, 2017.

“Obama’s Kenyan birth certificate posted online by his half-brother Malik,” March 9, 2017.

“60% of online defenders of Obamacare are paid trolls,” March 9, 2017.

“Obama set up DOJ slush fund to funnel $billions to anti-Trump groups,” March 7, 2017.

“Michelle Obama’s swinging nuts on the Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Feb. 21, 2017.

“Obama spent $65,000 to fly ‘pizzas’ & ‘hotdogs’ from Chicago,” Feb. 9, 2017.

“Criminal whose sentence was commuted by Obama back in prison,” Feb. 7, 2017.

“Obama left White House only 10 days ago but is already speaking out against President Trump,” Jan. 30, 2017.

“Obama gives $500 million to climate fund over GOP objections,” Jan. 19, 2017.

“23 intelligence-military veterans demand Obama release proof of Russian hacking,” Jan. 18, 2017.

“Obama’s Legacy,” Jan. 17, 2017.

“CNN Fake News: U.S. intelligence memo says Russia has ‘compromising’ information on Trump,” Jan. 10, 2017.

“With days to go before Trump’s inauguration, did Obama’s DHS federalize elections?,” Jan. 9, 2017.

“Obama awards himself a DOD Distinguished Public Service Medal,” Jan. 6, 2017.

“Twenty-two Guantanamo detainees to be freed within days as Obama plans mass transfer of fanatics who have threatened to bomb and behead Americans,” Jan. 6, 2017.

“Obama’s pal catches major break in for-profit college deal,” Jan. 5, 2017.

“The End of an Error: Moving trucks have arrived at White House!,” Jan. 4, 2017.

“4 reasons why you shouldn’t believe the Obama FBI-DHS report on Russian hacking,” Jan. 3, 2017.

“U.S. judge blocks transgender, abortion-related Obamacare protections,” Jan. 2, 2017.

“No US carrier at sea leaves gap in Middle East,” Dec. 31, 2016.

“First Family’s latest Hawaii vacation pushes cost of first family’s travel past $96 million,” Dec. 30, 2016.

“Did Obama sign a law to criminalize Alternative Media?,” Dec. 26, 2016.

“Obama administration’s DHS, not Russia, hacked cyber-networks of Georgia, Kentucky and West Virginia,” Dec. 16, 2016.

“Obama’s homosexual bundler arrested for child rape,” Nov. 24, 2016.

“Man of Sin: Obama says illegal aliens can vote because they are U.S. citizens,” Nov. 6, 2016.

“ObamaCare fallout: As premiums rise, so does cost to taxpayers,” Oct. 26, 2016.

“Everything is Russia’s fault! Obama admin warns Russian hacks may fake election fraud!,” Oct. 24, 2016.

“Head of Democratic Party admits: no Obama economic recovery, people are in despair,” Oct. 21, 2016.

“Rising Obamacare premiums anger those paying full price,” Oct. 21, 2016.

“Why it’s not illegal to hack those WikiLeaks emails,” Oct. 19, 2016.

“Who really hacked the WikiLeaks emails? – Russia, Romania or the CIA?,” Oct. 18, 2016.

“State Department tried to bribe FBI to unclassify Clinton emails,” Oct. 18, 2016.

“This is why Obama & Hillary demonize Russia,” Oct. 17, 2016.

“It’s war: CIA prepping for cyber attack on Russia,” Oct. 15, 2016.

“Barack Obama showed off his erection in full view of female reporters,” Oct. 12, 2016.

“US further eases Iran sanctions after nuclear deal,” Oct. 9, 2016.

“U.S. breaks off talks with Russia, as Russians prepare for war with massive civil defense drill,” Oct. 4, 2016.

“CIA director John Brennan, suspected Muslim, voted for the Communist Party,” Oct. 4, 2016.

“Two Black U.S. Navy sailors refuse to stand for National Anthem,” Sept. 28, 2016.

“Joe Biden tells 13-year-old girl he’s horny,” Sept. 17, 2016.

“Massive Obamacare fraud: Fictitious enrollees all got $60K government subsidies,” Sept. 14, 2016.

“New species of parasite named after Obama,” Sept. 9, 2016.

“Fitness guru Michelle Obama gets porky, but Obama calls Americans ‘lazy’,” Sept. 8, 2016.

“Feds Must Respond to Lawsuit Claiming IRS ‘Peeping Toms’ Raided Health Records,” Aug. 28, 2016.

“The collapse of Obamacare in 2 maps,” Aug. 26, 2016.

“One-third of US won’t have choice between Obamacare plans in 2017,” Aug. 23, 2016.

“Secret U.S. Army memo on preparing for martial law?,” Aug. 23, 2016.

“Obamas end last taxpayer-paid Martha’s Vineyard vacation,” Aug. 22, 2016.

“Aetna ditching 70% of its ObamaCare business,” Aug. 17, 2016.

“Facebook messages added to Obama’s daily reading material,” Aug. 12, 2016.

“Obama forced out – denied third term!,” Aug. 9, 2016.

“ObamaCare rates set to skyrocket for most New Yorkers,” Aug. 7, 2016.

“U.S. Navy to name ship after homosexual child-predator Harvey Milk,” Aug. 5, 2016.

“Obama shortens terms for 214 prisoners; 67 had life sentence,” Aug. 4, 2016.

“Senior NCOs are leaving the U.S. military,” Aug. 4, 2016.

“Border Patrol’s website offers advice on eluding … Border Patrol,” Aug. 3, 2016.

“First daughter Malia Obama twerks & exposes her butt at Lolapalooza,” Aug. 3, 2016.,” Aug. 2, 2016.

“Humana pulls out of ObamaCare exchange plans,” July 27, 2016.

“Oops! Michelle Obama endorsed the right to bear arms at 2016 DNC!,” July 26, 2016.

“This CNN headline says it all: Obama’s warped reality,” July 23, 2016.

“Obama-engineered Summer of Chaos begins in Dallas,” July 8, 2016.

“Former public defender on FBI not prosecuting Hillary Clinton; 54% of Americans disagree,” July 7, 2016.

“Hacked messages of #BlackLivesMatter leader reveal Obama admin’s plan for ‘summer of chaos’ and martial law,” July 5, 2016.

“U.S. military goes transgender,” July 2, 2016.

“Majority of Democrats want Obama for a third term,” July 1, 2016.

“State Dept. Seals Clinton Foundation Emails Until 2018,” July 1, 2016.

“Even with medical insurance, you may get surprise medical bills from out-of-network doctors,” June 26, 2016.

“Obama triggered the Brexit votes to leave EU,” June 25, 2016.

“Texas VA medical center accused of falsifying veteran wait times,” June 25, 2016.

“Beware of claim that Obama plans to confiscate guns from Republicans on election day,” June 21, 2016.

“U.S. Air Force assaults veteran for mentioning God,” June 20, 2016.

“Homeland Security pushes to ban the words ‘sharia’ and ‘jihad’ in new program to steer millennials away from ISIS,” June 18, 2016.

“Orlando gay-club shooting shows failure of government on every level,” June 14, 2016.

“Rising health premiums rattle consumers paying their own way,” June 14, 2016.

“Orlando terrorist-killer Omar Mateen worked for a security firm with DHS contract to identify suspected terrorists,” June 13, 2016.

“A terrorist pledges allegiance to ISIS and massacres US citizens and it’s the NRA’s fault,” June 13, 2016.

“Job gains weaken dramatically: Only 38,000 added in May,” June 4, 2016.

“Lawmakers furious at DOJ move that could protect fired VA official,” June 3, 2016.

“This is rich: Obama tells Americans to remember fallen heroes by taking care of loved ones at home,” June 1, 2016.

“Ignoring Japan’s war atrocities, Obama apologizes for U.S. bombing of Hiroshima,” May 28, 2016.

“After he leaves White House, Obama will stay in D.C. just 1,000 ft. from Islamic Center & mosque,” May 27, 2016.

“Obama’s Fast & Furious gun-running not only continues, arms are going to ISIS,” May 24, 2016.

“Obama’s transgender bathroom directive is even worse than you think,” May 23, 2016.

“Obama Admin: Criminals are ‘Justice Involved Individuals’”, May 18, 2016.

“While Obama dictates transgender bathrooms, poultry workers wear diapers, denied bathroom breaks,” May 17, 2016.

“President Pervert: Obama follows porn stars’ Tweets,” May 14, 2016.

“U.S. Army Chief: World War 3 will be against ‘hybrids’ and ‘little green men’,” May 14, 2016.

“US will NOT seek the death penalty against Libyan man charged in Benghazi attacks,” May 11, 2016.

“North Carolina fights back: Governor sues Obama Administration on ‘bathroom law’,” May 9, 2016.

“New Obama executive order on presidential transition shows he really will leave office,” May 9, 2016.

“Obama said his daughters are lesbians?,” April 26, 2016.

“Mysterious surveillance cameras being installed on utility poles across America,” April 22, 2016.

“Obamacare death knell: Largest U.S. insurance company UnitedHealth pulls out,” April 19, 2016.

“VA accused of shredding documents needed for veterans’ claims,” April 19, 2016.

“U.S. House of Representatives to introduce resolution to investigate Obama Administration’s high crimes and misdemeanors,” April 18, 2016.

“Doctors are leaving Vermont’s healthcare system,” April 18, 2016.

“Insurers warn Obamacare is unsustainable and expect premiums to rise again,” April 17, 2016.

“Saudi Arabia threatens to dump $750 billion in U.S. treasury securities if Congress investigates Saudi role in 9/11,” April 16, 2016.

“State Dept phone transcripts show Hillary knew at the time that Benghazi was a terrorist attack,” April 16, 2016.

“Obama lawlessness: IRS says it’s OK for illegal aliens to use fraudulent Social Security numbers,” April 12, 2016.

“Feds Say Denying Housing Over Criminal Record May Be Discrimination,” April 8, 2016.

“AG Loretta Lynch wants to let nation break law without consequences,” March 28, 2016.

“Obama urges Americans not to stigmatize Muslims in wake of Brussels attack,” March 28, 2016.

“Federal appeals court slams IRS in Tea Party case, demands documents,” March 25, 2016.

“While ISIS continues their terror, the Obamas dance the night away,” March 24, 2016.

“US sends more support troops to Iraq after ISIS rocket kills Marine,” March 21, 2016.

“Iran to build a statue of the captured US sailors who strayed into its territorial waters as a TOURIST ATTRACTION,” March 20, 2016.

“Rifle found at El Chapo hideout tied to Fast and Furious,” March 18, 2016.

“Thought crime comes to America: Obama admin is considering civil action against ‘climate change’ deniers,” March 12, 2016.

“US Air Force Academy hostile to Christianity but funds witchcraft & voodoo,” March 5, 2016.

“U.S. government is broke, with a negative net worth of $18.2 trillion,” March 1, 2016.

“Military analyst: What two-front war? U.S. can’t fight even one war,” Feb. 26, 2016.

“What some in Russia think of President Obama,” Feb. 5, 2016.

“Draft America’s Daughters Act will require millions of women to sign up for draft,” Feb. 5, 2016.

“US economic growth slows sharply,” Feb. 1, 2016.

“IMF recommends indebted governments confiscate citizens’ assets,” (U.S. national debt under Obama), Jan. 26, 2016.

“Sprint fires 2,500 & other signs of economic slow-down,” Jan. 25, 2016.

“Obama picks ACA passage as best moment of his presidency,” Jan. 24, 2016.

“Mitch McConnell fast-tracks authorization to give Obama unlimited war powers,” Jan. 24, 2016.

“Your ‘hope and change’: Californians face tax bite of up to $10,000 per family if no health insurance,” Jan.15, 2016.

“Suspended VA bosses to return to agency jobs next week,” Jan. 10, 2016.

“Friday Flashback Funny!” (Obama’s 2008 grand promise), Jan. 8, 2016.

“Question for Obama,” Jan. 2, 2015.

“Obama administration refuses to declassify 28 pages of 9/11 report on foreign governments’ involvement,” Jan. 2, 2015.

“Obama to act on gun control next week with fresh executive orders,” Jan. 2, 2015.

“George Soros feels snubbed; regrets backing Obama,” Jan. 1, 2016.

“Pentagon had sent support to Syria’s Assad govt, in defiance of Obama,” Dec. 23, 2015.

“Russian govt video mocks Obama and other signs of deteriorating US-Russia relations,” Dec. 17, 2015.

“Retailers ring alarm bells on Christmas sales, while Obama takes another multi-million dollar vacation,” Dec. 15, 2015.

“New law HR 22: If you owe taxes, your passport will be confiscated,” Dec. 13, 2015.

“State Dept. cannot find emails of Clinton IT staffer,” Dec. 13, 2015.

“Obama & CT governor Malloy move against 2nd Amendment gun rights,” Dec. 11, 2015.

“CBO says ObamaCare to reduce workforce by 2 million full-time jobs,” Dec. 10, 2015.

“Death Panel in Texas: Houston Methodist Hospital consigns man with no insurance to death,” Dec. 9, 2015.

“Email proves Hillary and Panetta lied, while men in Benghazi died,” Dec. 9, 2015.

“Obama opening combat to women means they will need to register for Selective Service,” Dec. 5, 2015.

“Black Friday sales 10% less than last year,” Nov. 29, 2015.

“VA doesn’t have ‘legal authority’ to require executives to return $400K they received in job transfer scam,” Nov. 29, 2015.

“Debt Under Obama Up $8,000,000,000,000,” Nov. 26, 2015.

“Obama makes devil’s horns hand-sign in Turkey,” Nov. 23, 2015.

“No health insurance in 2015? Get ready to pay up to the IRS,” Nov. 22, 2015.

“First time in history, Chinese military trains in continental U.S.,” Nov. 22, 2015.

“8 Syrians caught sneaking across U.S.-Mexico border. Obama threatens to veto refugee-vetting bill,” Nov. 19, 2015.

“Navy vet’s death blamed on contaminated VA medical scopes,” Nov.18, 2015.

“FCC won’t force Google and Facebook to stop tracking you,” Nov. 15, 2015.

“VA reportedly paid $142M in bonuses last year,” Nov. 12, 2015.

“Most U.S. troops, vets would steer kids away from service,” Nov. 1. 2015.

“Taxpayer-backed solar plant actually a carbon polluter,” Oct. 31, 2015.

“50+ U.S. intelligence analysts accuse Pentagon of altering their reports to present distorted rosy view of war against ISIS,” Oct. 31, 2015.

“Air Force officer threatened with lawsuit for Christmas toy drive email,” Oct. 28, 2015.

“Insurance premium increase of 85 percent a stunner,” Oct. 27, 2015.

“Veterans still facing major medical delays at VA hospitals,” Oct. 22, 2015.

“Coal company to pay $5,000 fine for ‘fire Obama’ signs,” Oct. 21, 2015.

“Another Obama mystery: He wore a wedding ring as a single man,” Oct. 21, 2015.

“Obama lies about Islam: 18 whoppers in just one speech!,” Oct. 20, 2015.

“Obama cedes U.S. sovereignty to international body via Strong Cities Network,” Oct. 19, 2015.

“Obama’s DOJ considers ‘racist’ and ‘anti-government’ Americans to be domestic terrorists,” Oct. 18, 2015.

“Special assistant to gun-control Obama shoots boyfriend with gun,” Oct. 17, 2015.

“FBI angry at Obama sabotage of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation,” Oct. 16, 2015.

“Obama administration bans pork from federal prison menus,” Oct. 15, 2015.

“EU diplomat says his government thinks Obama is mentally ill,” Oct. 14, 2015.

“Obama wants to bypass Congress for gun control via Executive Order,” Oct. 11, 2015.

“Michelle Obama makes devil sign on Vogue cover,” Oct. 10, 2015.

“U.S. repeatedly loses in Pentagon war games against Russia,” Oct. 4, 2015.

“Seattle VA office lost records; veterans told benefits ending,” Oct. 4, 2015.

“Obama goes beyond mere gun control, hints at confiscation,” Oct. 4, 2015.

“Michael Obama’s massive Trapezius muscles,” Sept. 27, 2015.

“Pact with the devil: Obama’s Pentagon tells our soldiers in Afghanistan to ignore child sex abuse,” Sept. 25, 2015.

“Illegal alien booked for raping woman, had previous arrest for DWI,” Sept.24, 2015.

“Obama, sprouting horns from his head, greets Pope,” Sept. 23, 2015.

“Bowe Bergdahl investigation leader says GI should not face jail time,” Sept. 22, 2015.

“Cancer vigil interrupted, participants ejected from park near White House,” Sept. 22, 2015.

“38 reasons why Obama is a Muslim,” Sept. 21, 2015.

“Christians are leaving the U.S. military,” Sept. 20, 2015.

“Obama names open homosexual to be Secretary of Army,” Sept. 18, 2015.

“Russian tanks in Syria,” Sept. 17, 2015.

“Obama forgets his birthdate; Michelle forgets their wedding year,” Sept. 15, 2015.

“Federal debt held by the public totals $107,000 per household,” Sept. 15, 2015.

“VA fires veteran for talking to Congress,” Sept. 13, 2105.

“Obama to let in 10,000 Syrian refugees despite no way of identifying terrorists,” Sept. 11, 2015.

“Russian troops are in Syria to help Assad regime,” Sept. 10, 2015.

“VA claims backlog, signature problem frustrate valley Air Force veteran,” Sept. 8, 2015.

“U.S. suspects more freed Guantanamo inmates returned to battlefield,” Sept. 4, 2015.

“Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus wants U.S. to arm Al-Qaeda,” Sept. 3, 2015.

“Associated Press sues FBI over fake news stories,” Aug. 29, 2015.

“NLRB expands standards for ‘joint employers’,” Aug. 29, 2015.

“Report: Solyndra misrepresented facts to get loan guarantee,” Aug. 28, 2015.

“Blue Cross of New Mexico pulls out of Obamacare state exchange,” Aug. 28, 2015.

“CIA director John Brennan is a Muslim convert?,” Aug. 26, 2015.

“Pentagon/FBI investigate Ashley Madison hack, in fear of blackmail of government subscribers to adultery site,” Aug. 24, 2015.

“New bill would grant immunity to armed TN National Guard members,” Aug. 23, 2015.

“Mizzou grad students lose health insurance thanks to Obamacare,” Aug. 20, 2015.

“Observations on life in the military under Obama,” Aug. 19, 2015.

“Obamacare rates set to rise in Oklahoma; state’s role in dispute,” Aug.13, 2015.

“Geologist predicted EPA’s ‘accidental’ toxic spill into Colorado river a week before,” Aug. 12, 2015.

“Chattanooga Marine to Obama: ‘You have done more damage to this country than anyone’,” July 31, 2015.

“Wheaton College ends student health insurance over Obamacare,” July 31, 2015.

“Obama: ‘I could win a third term!’,” July 29, 2015.

“Obama to NAACP: America is still racist because of slavery,” July 27, 2015.

“Obama badmouths Americans to foreign media, calling us crazy” (on gun-control), July 27, 2015.

“Army To Recruiters: Treat Armed Citizens as Security Threat,” July 24, 2015.

“Feds: Social Security Disability Fund Goes Broke Next Year,” July 23, 2015.

“Army Chief of Staff Gen. Odierno doesn’t want our soldiers to be ‘over-armed’,” July 19, 2015.

“Obama’s VA shredded veterans’ disability claims,” July 16, 2015.

“Nearly One-Third Of 847,000 Vets With Pending Applications For VA Health Care Already Died,” July 16, 2015.

“CBO: Debt Headed to 103% of GDP; ‘No Way to Predict Whether or When’ Fiscal Crisis Might Occur Here,” July 12, 2015.

“Obama revives Obamacare death panel,” July 10, 2015.

“Malia Obama Interning on Girls Set This Summer, Working With Lena Dunham,” July 7, 2015.

“Man with 7 felons and deported 5 times kills woman in San Francisco,” July 4, 2015.

“State Department Ejects Free Beacon Reporter from Briefing,” June 30, 2015.

“Number affected by hack soars to 18M, agency head says nobody ‘personally responsible’,” June 25, 2015.

“Oregonians’ health premiums poised for big hikes next year,” June 20, 2015.

“U.S. Army general introduces his husband at public event,” June 11, 2015.

“Michelle Obama had plastic surgery at taxpayers’ expense,” June 10, 2015.

“Great news! It’s Reported That Social Security Overpaid Nearly Half on Disability,” June 9, 2015.

“Shocker! Hawaii abandons troubled state ObamaCare exchange,” June 6, 2015.

“Wayne Allyn Root on the Suicide Bomber in the White House,” June 1, 2015.

“Obama Has Lowest Average 1stQ GDP Growth of Any President on Record,” May 31, 2015.

“Video of Egyptians mocking Obama is a spoof,” May 28, 2015.

“U.S. military becoming a separate warrior class, distinct from civilians,” May 28, 2015.

“President Lucifer’s plan to force islam on America,” May 27, 2015.

“Rumor: U.S. Army colonel on Obama’s martial law plan,” May 27, 2015.

“‘We are in fact losing this war’: Senate hears case for new Iraq surge,” May 22, 2015.

“For Google Maps, Obama is a racist, traitor and usurper,” May 21, 2015.

“Former CIA deputy director: Absolute risk of US-China war over South China Sea, May 21, 2015.

“Family pictures of young Barack and Michelle Obama are fake,” May 12, 2015.

“VA claims living veteran is dead, sends burial check, cuts benefits,” May 9, 2015.

“First Tranny for President! Michelle Obama hints at running for POTUS,” May 5, 2015.

“Georgia teacher forced to retire for telling students Obama is not a Christian,” May 2, 2015.

“Obama’s Kenyan family doubts his parentage,” May 2, 2015.

“Are we seeing part of President Lucifer’s end game?,”(on federal govt taking over local/state police), May , 2015.

“Hope and Change: In 1 in 5 U.S. Families, No One Works,” April 28, 2015.

“Michelle Obama tells kids she used to beat up her older brother & cousins,” April 23, 2015.

“University Army ROTC made to wear red high heels to “raise awareness” about rape,” April 22, 2015.

“190 U.S. cities are hosts to immigrant “seedlings” to create “a country within a country”,” April 21, 2015.

“Obama’s America: Army morale is low, job satisfaction low, and more than half have poor nutrition and sleep,” April 18, 2015.

“U.S. deploys 290 paratroopers to Ukraine flashpoint,” April 1, 2015.

“Paging Code Pink: Troops from 10th Mountain Division heading to Iraq this summer,” March 31, 2015.

“Illegal Aliens Gain Non-Obamacare Health Insurance If Obama’s Executive Action Implemented,” March 30, 2015.

“VA Official Paid $288K In ‘Relocation Payments’ To Move 140 Miles,” March 27, 2015.

“Texas attorney general: U.S. is heading toward a constitutional crisis because of Obama flouting Congress and courts,” March 22, 2015.

“US Intel Report Drops Iran From Terror Threat List,” March 20, 2015.

“Godzilla returns to Tokyo!,” March 20, 2015.

“IRS Agents Pretend to be Clergymen to Spy in Churches,” March 16, 2015.

“Is this Michelle Obama’s weenie?,” March 14, 2015.

“Americans have insurance but can’t afford to use it,” March 14, 2015.

“Watch Obama Declare that America Was Founded on Islam,” March 9, 2015.

“Dogs are better at spotting liars than Obama supporters,” March 9, 2015.

“AG Nominee: Illegal Immigrants Have the Right to Work in US,” March 9, 2015.

“Obama Considers Tax Hikes Via Executive Action,” March 8, 2015.

“Obama Unveils National Obamalaw Plan,” March 6, 2015.

“Obama’s amnesty: Illegals to take over America by creating ‘a country within a country’,” March 5, 2015.

“Tea Party calls conservative talk host Mark Levin “The Great Enabler” of Obama,” March 4, 2015.

“Obama threatened to shoot down Israeli jets,” March 4, 2015.

“Crime Does Pay: Illegals With Three Kids Will Collect $35,000,” Feb. 28, 2015.

“The erection of Barack Obama,” Feb. 27, 2015.

“Gun Control! Obama to ban bullets by executive action,” Feb. 26, 2015.

“Investigative journalist says Obama joined a “gay club” at Occidental College,” Feb. 26, 2015.

“Obama bypasses Congress, again, with new Special Envoy for Sodomites,” Feb. 26, 2015.

“Homeland Security chief says we should ‘give voice to the plight of Muslims’ as Obama administration opens immigration floodgates to Muslims,” Feb. 24, 2015.

“Actor Harry Lennix says Obama is a ‘rat bastard’,” Feb. 22, 2015.

“Obama downplays blood-thirsty ISIS but targets right-wing Americans as extremist terrorists,” Feb. 22, 2015.

“Obama emergency order to restart amnesty in defiance of federal judge Hanen,” Feb. 21, 2015.

“Major U.S. magazine breaks with Obama admin by calling ISIS Islamic and apocalyptic,” Feb. 21, 2015.

“Who enables ISIS beheading of Christians? Obama, Pope Francis or the MSM?,” Feb. 18, 2015.

“State Department on Islamic State: We can’t win ‘by killing them’ — need to get them jobs,” Feb. 18, 2015.

“Federal judge stops Obama’s executive amnesty for illegals,” Feb. 17, 2015.

“Obama has issued more executive orders than any U.S. president in history,” Feb. 17, 2015.

“Shocker, not: “I have to pay back my Obamacare subsidy”, Feb. 16, 2015.

“Friday night dump: BATFE To Ban Common AR-15 Ammo,” Feb. 16, 2015.

“Gallup CEO says he may be “disappeared” for saying 5.6% unemployment is a ‘Big Lie‘,” Feb. 8, 2015.

“Gallup CEO: 5.6% unemployment is a Big Lie,” Feb. 4, 2015.

“Sunset for America: Obama’s budget proposal forecasts long-term economic stagnation,” Feb. 3, 2015.

“Cuba issues list of demands for normalization with U.S.,” Feb. 1, 2015.

“Masonic truck transports FEMA coffins in Wisconsin,” Jan. 27, 2015.

“Obama’s DOJ warns you can be prosecuted for saying bad things about Islam on social media,” Jan. 27, 2015.

“Obama chews gum, again. Indians incensed, insulted,” Jan. 26, 2015.

“Chicago Blacks respond to Obama’s 2015 State of the Union,” Jan. 22, 2015.

“Despite months of U.S. air strikes, ISIS now controls a third of Syria,” Jan. 16, 2015.

“President Lucifer’s Cybertheft,” Jan. 13, 2015.

“Obama MIA at historic March for Unity in Paris,” Jan. 13, 2015.

“Sightings of Michelle Obama in a swimsuit as rare as Big Foot’s,” Jan. 12, 2015.

“We have much to learn from Cuba”: 10 Takeaways From Cuba,” Jan. 10, 2015.

“U.S. to close 15 military bases in Europe, as Russia’s presence grows,” Jan. 10, 2015.

“No one could predict this: U.S. troops at Iraqi base under regular fire,” Jan. 7, 2015.

“Hopeandchange: Under Obama Federal Debt Up $84,266 Per Full-Time Private-Sector Worker,” Jan. 7, 2015.

“Obamacare Extortion,” Jan. 4, 2015.

“U.S. consul general in Istanbul, Turkey, marries his boyfriend,” Jan. 1, 2015.

“Here’s The Real Reason For US Military’s Declining Morale,” Jan. 1, 2015.

“Hungary opts out of NATO’s new Cold War against Russia,” Dec. 30, 2014.

“Sandy Hook and Obama’s Connecticut Social Security number,” Dec. 27, 2014.

“Out of the closet: Obama wears a tiara,” Dec. 26, 2014.

“Obamacare’s Christmas surprise: You may be enrolled in an insurance plan not of your choosing,” Dec. 22, 2014.

“Obama has blood of school children massacred by Pakistan Taliban on his hands,” Dec. 22, 2014.

“Collusion of Church & State in Invasion of Illegals: $182M to house “unaccompanied children” for just 4 months,” Dec. 19, 2014.

“North Korea bullies Hollywood; Sony wusses out; Obama useless,” Dec. 18, 2014.

“Race-baiting: Barack & Michelle still victims of racism, mistaken for sales clerk & valet,” Dec. 17, 2014.

“Uninsured Under the ACA: Millions of Americans Can’t Afford Coverage,” Dec. 17, 2014.

“Survey finds U.S. military plagued with low morale,” Dec. 17, 2014.

“Black sheriff to Obama: You built America’s racial divide,” Dec. 16, 2014.

“Obama Doctrine: When caught in a lie… tell another lie,” Dec. 11, 2014.

“Obama says cops kill blacks because ‘they look different‘,” Dec. 11, 2014.

“#TBT 2012: ‘An Obama Win Will Improve Race Relations‘,” Dec. 11, 2014.

“Paging Code Pink: Obama administration wants option for ground troops in Iraq,” Dec. 10, 2014.

“Obama’s head on Mars?,” Dec. 6, 2014.

“Obama chucks Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel: Why we should be concerned,” Dec. 6, 2014.

“Empty promise: Michelle Obama’s campaign to end veteran homelessness,” Dec. 5, 2014.

“GQ magazine names Obama as one of “least influential” people of 2014,” Nov. 30, 2014.

“Flashback: In 2006, Obama called Kenya his home,” Nov. 28, 2014.

“Democrats get panties all twisted at Sen. Schumer (D) calling Obamacare misguided,” Nov. 28, 2014.

“Ferguson: Before and After the Riots,” Obama’s lack of empathy for businesses looted and burned down by Ferguson rioters, Nov. 26, 2014.

“What economic recovery? 109 Sears & Kmart stores to close, while Obama gives amnesty to 11M illegals,” Nov. 26, 2014.

“White House quietly releases plans for 3,415 regulations ahead of Thanksgiving holiday,” Nov. 25, 2014.

“Conflicting accounts of Loretta Fuddy’s death lend credence to assassination hypothesis,” Nov. 24, 2014.

“Jon Gruber who thinks Americans are stupid made nearly $2M from Obamacare,” Nov. 20, 2014.

“Obama lies again: Jon Gruber never worked for me,” Nov. 19, 2014.

“As America waits for Ferguson grand jury decision, Obama has secret meeting with protest leaders to ‘stay on course’,” Nov. 17, 2014.

“Dir. of U.S. Navy Intelligence sacked for warning about China’s aggressive designs in East China Sea,” Nov. 16, 2014.

“Obamacare’s architect says Americans are too stupid to understand it. 32% of Americans agree,” Nov. 14, 2014.

“Russian bombers to patrol Gulf of Mexico,” Nov. 14, 2014.

“Americans want GOP instead of Obama to lead nation,” Nov. 13, 2014.

“President Lucifer is loading the cattle cars with our elderly,” Architect admits lying about Obamacare, Nov. 13, 2014.

“Obama’s FCC turns blind eye to network TV porn of fisting, anal sex & penis jokes,” Nov. 9, 2014.

“Major newspaper calls Obama an emperor with no clothes,” Nov. 8, 2014.

“Beware of Obama, the wounded vengeful narcissist,” Nov. 5, 2014.

“GOP Congressman: ‘We all know’ Obama’s birth certificate is fake,” Nov. 4, 2014.

“Obama did NOTHING to help release Sgt. Tahmooressi from Mexican jail,” Nov. 3, 2014.

“U.S. State Dept memo on bringing foreign Ebola patients to America,” Nov. 1, 2014.

“Who’s the chickenshit? Benjamin Netanyahu or Barack Obama?,” Oct. 31, 2014.

“Senior WH official calls Israel’s prime minister ‘chickensh*t’,” Oct. 31, 2014.

“Now it’s Wisconsin: Blacks leave rally before Obama finishes speaking,” Oct. 30, 2014.

“Karma is a bitch: MSM now say Obama is a danger to press freedom,” Oct. 29, 2014.

“Russia begins large-scale militarization of the Arctic,” Oct. 24, 2014.

“Now There Can Be No Doubt: Obamacare Has Increased Non-Group Premiums In Nearly All States,” Oct. 24, 2014.

“Both CDC and U.S. Army say Ebola can be transmitted by air,” Oct. 22, 2014.

“U.S. official says Army’s industrial base in ‘death spiral‘,” Oct. 21, 2014.

“President X,” Oct. 20, 2014.

“The demon is coming out of Obama again,” Oct. 20, 2014.

“Mainly black crowd walks out on Obama at Democratic campaign rally,” Oct. 20, 2014.

“Obama to import Ebola-infected foreigners into America,” Oct. 19, 2014.

“New Ebola czar absent from White House Ebola strategy meetings,” Oct. 18, 2014.

“Is Ebola pandemic a false flag?,” Oct. 17 2014.

“New poll finds President Ebola and the Democrats in trouble,” Oct. 16, 2014.

“It’s rubber-room time: Michelle Obama dances with turnip,” Oct. 15, 2014.

“Obama’s ISIL strategy reexamined: air strikes ineffective; weak coalition,” Oct. 15, 2014.

“Romney tells a birther joke,” Oct. 14, 2014.

“Proof that USA is less free under Obama,” Oct. 9, 2014.

“UNFAIR: Exposing the IRS,” Oct. 9, 2014.

“Obama owns this: Illegal alien had deportation warrant and committed hit and run,” Oct. 9, 2014.

“Ebola “Patient Zero” dead; 2nd patient hospitalized; and FEMA coffins,” Oct. 8, 2014.

“GOP Congressmen urge U.S. military generals to resign en masse,” Oct. 7, 2014.

“Of course he did: Obama Official Praises Mosque Of Oklahoma Beheader Alton Nolen,” Oct. 7, 2014.

“CDC now admits ‘in theory’ Ebola can be transmitted by air,” Oct. 5, 2014.

“Obama, smartest man ever & father of 2, cannot pronounce OB/GYN,” Oct. 5, 2014.

“Associated Press: 8 ways Obama admin restricts press freedom,” Oct. 4, 2014.

“Reporter banned from talking to audience at Michelle Obama campaign speech,” Oct. 3, 2014.

“There’s something wrong with you if you don’t think America is better off under Obama,” Oct. 3, 2014.

“Delay and carelessness in cleaning up Dallas Ebola man’s linens and vomit,” Oct. 2, 2014.

“70% of active military oppose ground troops in Iraq because they distrust their commander-in-chief,” Oct. 2, 2014.

“U.S. Secret Service in disarray,” Oct. 2, 2014.

“Troops not eligible for campaign medal in fight against ISIS,” Oct. 2, 2014.

“First case of Ebola in U.S. may have contacted 12-18, incl. 5 children, while showing symptoms,” Oct. 1, 2014.

“President and Commander In Chief Barack Obama missed 6 of 10 daily intelligence briefings,” Sept. 30, 2014.

“Washington Times ad: Jihadi is in the White House,” Sept. 30, 2014.

“Paging Code Pink: Army sending division HQ element to Iraq,” Sept. 26, 2014.

“This is how CIC Obama salutes our Marines,” Sept. 24, 2014.

“Former CIA agent says Obama is a Muslim and tool of Saudi Arabia,” Sept. 23, 2014.

“The long, grim struggle for the long-term unemployed“, Sept. 23, 2014.

“President Lucifer on ISIS threat: More Toyota trucks on the ground,” September 18, 2014.

“U.S. military does not support Commander-In-Chief Barack Obama,” Sept. 20, 2014.

“‘Family Glitch’ in Obamacare to Impact 1.9 Million Americans,” Sept. 19, 2014.

“President Lucifer on ISIS threat: More Toyota trucks on the ground,” Sept. 18, 2014.

“Obama administration forcing new gun buyers to declare race, ethnicity,” Sept. 18, 2014.

“Speechless,” September 14, 2014.

“Reaction to Obama’s ISIL counterterrorism policy speech,” Sept. 15, 2014.

“Chuck Baldwin: Who killed Joan Rivers?,” Sept. 13, 2014.

“Dictator Obama To Wait Until After Mid-Terms To Release Invading Horde Into America,” Sept. 13, 2014.

“Obama grows horns,” Sept. 13, 2014.

“Feeling safe America?,” September 11, 2014.

“The Left’s playbook: Satanist Saul Alinsky’s 13 rules for political warfare,” Sept. 10, 2014.

“World Bank whistleblower says Michelle Obama is being blackmailed, caught in honey trap,” Sept. 9, 2014.

“Benghazi survivors ungagged: CIA delayed rescue team & nixed air support,” Sept. 5, 2014.

“L.A. restaurants begin 3% Obamacare surcharge,” Sept. 4, 2014.

“RIP – Joan Rivers,” Sept. 4 2014

“73% of U.S. voters worried about Obama’s lack of strategy for ISIS,” Sept. 3, 2014.

“Dogs Left Behind,” September 2, 2014.

“Medicare may soon cover ‘death panels’,” Sept. 1, 2014.

“Obama the Sharia President,” September 1, 2014.

“Obama admin turns to Twitter crowdsourcing for foreign policy,” Aug. 30, 2014.

“Bill Encourages Schools To Teach About Racial Significance Of Obama’s Presidency,” Aug. 30, 2014.

“Feds go on jihad,” August 30, 2014.

“Former CIA agent and Obama critic Jim Garrow arrested in Canada,” Aug. 29, 2014.

“Joan Out?,” Aug. 28, 2014.

“Obama admin moves battle tanks back into Europe as Russian troops invade Ukraine,” Aug. 28, 2014.

“Universities nationwide limit student employment to comply with Obamacare,” Aug. 27, 2014.

“To Obama, a black punk is more important than a U.S. general or a prime minister,” Aug. 26, 2014.

“How Christians can opt out of Obamacare,” Aug. 25, 2014.

“What economic recovery? 1000+ line up for free food in Miami,” Aug. 24, 2014.

“Terrorism waiting to happen: Obama admin ignores Congress in lifting 30-yr ban on Libyans training in U.S. flight schools,” Aug. 22, 2014.

“Only 1 in 10 Americans think race relations have improved under Obama,” Aug. 22, 2014.

“No Justice and No Peace now in one convenient package,” August 21, 2014.

“Obama: The Genocide President,” August 19, 2014.

“President Lucifer golfs while the world burns,” Aug. 14, 2014.

“I’m giving myself to you, Fore!,” Aug. 13, 2014.

“More and more Americans think Michelle Obama is a man,” Aug. 9, 2014.

“Hope and change: Part-time workers find full-time jobs elusive,” Aug. 8, 2014.

“IRS Strikes Deal with Atheists to Monitor Churches and Sermons,” Aug. 7, 2014.

“Don’t call it Obamacare. It’s Obamafraud,” Aug. 7, 2014.

“University cuts student employment hours because of Obamacare,” Aug. 7, 2014.

“NBC White House correspondent says Obama’s from Kenya,” Aug. 6, 2014.

“Yesterday was Obama’s 53rd birthday only if you believe the official lie,” Aug. 5, 2014.

“U.S. debt balloons to $7 TRILLION more than it was when Obama took office,” Aug. 5, 2014.

“Chair of Democratic National Committee admits Obama is lazy,” Aug. 4, 2014.

“Obama signs Executive Order for detention of Americans showing signs of ‘respiratory illness’,” Aug. 3, 2014.

“Independent panel calls Obama’s downsizing of military ‘dangerous’,” Aug. 1, 2014.

“The Obama Doctrine,” August 1, 2014.

“President Lucifer’s troops behead their captives,” July 30, 2014.

“Meet the people Obama doesn’t want to come to America,” July 29, 2014.

“New poll says majority of Americans regret reelecting Obama,” July 27, 2014.

“Website invites bids to assassinate Obama and other world elites,” July 26, 2014.

“Americans are getting poorer, but Obama means to overwhelm welfare state with amnesty for 5M illegals,” July 26, 2014.

“America’s Dark Thread – Part One,” July 25, 2014.

“Angry veterans turn their backs on Obama motorcade,” July 23, 2014.

“40% of U.S. adults (incl. 11% of Dems) not sure if Obama is American citizen,” July 22, 2014.

“ObamaCare Just Slammed By D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals,” July 22, 2014.

“America Surrenders,” July 22, 2014.

“Obama wants $3.7 billion for illegals but U.S. troops in Afghanistan now get only 2 hot meals a day,” July 19, 2014.

“US Marine Corps commandant openly blasts CIC Obama,” July 18, 2014.

“Obama spends $50 million for luxury resort hotel to house illegal ‘children’,” July 16, 2014.

“House says “No” to Obama’s request for $3.7 BILLION for border crisis he fomented,” July 12, 2014.

“Sulfur stain grows in the White House,” July 12, 2014.

“Madness! TSA lets illegals board planes without valid IDs,” July 11, 2014.

“Republicans dither while Obama and Mexico conspire in Invasion of Illegals,” July 11, 2014.

“The Battle of Murietta vs. Invasion of the Illegals,” July 8, 2014.

“Caption Contest! A Mooch with no Boob,” July 8, 2014.

“Obama outhouse July 4 parade float provokes cries of racism,” July 7, 2014.

“‘Useful idiots’ college professors discover the reality of Obamacare,” July 5, 2014.

“Joan Rivers: We all know Obama is gay and Michelle is a tranny,” July 4, 2014.

“Milwaukee school board president asks who elected Michelle Obama to dictate school lunches,” July 3, 2014.

“Obama’s Brown Shirts threaten health workers who divulge infectious diseases brought by tidal wave of illegals into America,” July 2, 2014.

“Vet Finally Gets VA Doctor’s Appointment – 2 Years After He Died,” July 2, 2014.

“Newspaper Apologizes for Supporting Obama in 2008,” July 1, 2014.

“Former Air Force captain sounds alarm on crisis in U.S. military,” July 1, 2014.

“An Early Warning about Obama that American voters ignored in 2008,” June 30, 2014.

“IMF: No economic recovery until Obama leaves office,” June 30, 2014.

“Mexican military crosses border, shoots at U.S. border agents,” June 28, 2014.

“Did Obama really declare a NWO at Bilderberg?,” June 28, 2014.

“Obama’s Pentagon uses she-male to recruit transgenders,” June 27, 2014.

“Phoenix VA hospital changed records to make patients who’d died waiting for treatment appear alive,” June 26, 2014.

“The Obama Economy: America’s GDP shrank nearly 3%,” June 25, 2014.

“DHS adviser brings jihad to America,” June 24, 2014.

“D.C. fast-food diners completely ignore Obama,” June 24, 2014.

“America’s militia are riding to Mexican border to stop invasion of illegals,” June 22, 2014.

“IRS lost Lois Lerner’s emails – How we know that’s a lie,” June 21, 2014.

“Heartless Obama admin puts 1,200 military dogs to death,” June 19, 2014.

“Texas gun store’s billboard makes fun of Obama,” June 19, 2014.

“NBC: New poll means Obama presidency is over,” June 18, 2014.

“New country hit! The First Lady is a Man!,” June 16, 2014.

“Obama sends combat troops to Iraq,” June 16, 2014.

“ISIS: the savage jihadists laying waste to Iraq,” June 15, 2014.

“President Lucifer’s friends bankrolling Iraq terrorists,” June 15, 2014.

“Obama takes another vacation as world falls apart,” June 14, 2014.

“Bikers en route to rescue Marine from Mexican prison,” June 13, 2014.

“President Lucifer: “Mission Accomplished”,” June 13, 2014.

“US spy agencies heard Benghazi attackers using State Dept. cell phones to call terrorist leaders,” June 12, 2014.

“Transgender surgery now covered by bankrupt Medicare,” June 11, 2014.

“Obama throws Defense Secretary Hagel under the bus,” June 10, 2014.

“Delusional Obama compares self with George Washington for Bergdahl prisoner-swap,” June 9, 2014.

“This is how the Commander In Chief works out in the gym,” June 8, 2014.

“Obama blew a kiss to departing WH press secretary Jay Carney,” June 8, 2014.

“Psychologist says Obama is irrational; questions his sanity,” June 7, 2014.

“Obama chews gum at D-Day ceremonies in Normandy Beach,” June 6, 2014.

“Copyright certificate for Obama’s book was falsified,” June 6, 2014.

“After ignoring it for 4 years, Obama suddenly remembered D-Day,” June 6, 2014.

“Tone-deaf Obama blindsided by Bergdahl backlash,” June 5, 2014.

“We’ll trade Obama to Mexico for jailed Marine,” June 5, 2014.

“Under Obama, demons have entered the White House,” June 4, 2014.

“More than half of Americans can’t afford their rent or mortgage,” June 4, 2014.

“The law that Obama violated in releasing 5 terrorists from Gitmo in exchange for Bowe Bergdahl,” June 3, 2014.

“Impeach Obama for breaking federal law exchanging 5 jihadists for deserter Bowe Bergdahl,” June 3, 2014.

“Obama plans gun confiscation in DOJ memo?,” June 2, 2014.

“U.S. economy is not recovering. It’s SHRINKING,” May 30, 2014.

“Obama directive to use military against U.S. citizens,” May 29, 2014.

“Veterans’ bodies left to rot in L.A. morgue,” May 27, 2014.

“Obama White House accidentally exposed identity of top CIA officer in Afghanistan,” May 26, 2014.

“You’re racist if you oppose Obamacare,” May 25, 2014.

“Judicial Watch has documents tracing IRS-gate to Wash. DC,” May 24, 2014.

“Obama administration refuses to tell Congress with whom U.S. is at war,” May 23, 2014.

“U.S. Air Force flunked defense of nuclear missile silo against simulated attack,” May 23, 2014.

“Obama dead pool: Reporter investigating NSA dies in suspicious fiery car crash,” May 21, 2014.

“DHS has a list of “hands off” terrorists who are allowed to enter the U.S.,” May 20, 2014.

“Former Pentagon prosecutor makes the case to impeach Obama,” May 20, 2014.

“Obama’s stealth gun-control by driving gun sellers out of business,” May 19, 2014.

“Health insurance executives say tens of millions more Americans will lose their health plans,” May 12, 2014.

“Obama’s ATF is planning a nationwide gun registry,” May 11, 2014.

“Obamas’ vacations cost taxpayers $40M for just Air Force jet time,” May 7, 2014.

“Mocking posters greet Obama in L.A.,” May 7, 2014.

“Special House Committee on Benghazi can subpoena Obama. Has evidence of White House coverup,” May 6, 2014.

“More Than 92 Million Americans Remain Out Of Labor Force,” May 3, 2014.

“Benghazi smoking gun: White House email orchestrates propaganda blaming terrorist attack on a video,” May 2, 2014.

“Rev. Manning: Obama has produced more racism in America than 200 years of slavery,” April 30, 2014.

“Veterans die while waiting for MONTHS to see a doctor at VA hospitals,” April 27, 2014.

“Eric Holder canceled Oklahoma speech for fear of being arrested,” April 27, 2014.

“Obama’s NSA refuses FOIA request on Malaysia flight 370 on grounds of classified info,” April 26, 2014.

“Japan sees Michelle’s absence as a slight,” April 23, 2014.

“Moving in with parents becomes more common for the middle-aged,” April 23, 2014.

“‘Monster’ Michelle Obama terrorizes White House staff,” April 22, 2014.

“Obama’s IRS plotted to imprison conservatives,” April 18, 2014.

“Obama strips U.S. state National Guards of combat Apache helicopters,” April 16, 2014.

“Pentagon bans all leave travel to Diego Gracia, suspected to be where missing MH370 landed,” April 10, 2014.

“Obama’s IRS leaked Mozilla CEO’s pro-traditional marriage Prop 8 donation,” April 6, 2014.

“Chinese J-20 stealth fighter incorporates F-35 secrets stolen from U.S.,” April 5, 2014.

“Mad magazine turns against Obama,” April 2, 2014.

“Colorado newspaper asks if Obama is a Manchurian candidate for Russia,” April 2, 2014.

“America more economically unequal after 5+ years of Obama,” April 1, 2014.

“Obama’s EPA wants to regulate cow fart to fight ‘global warming’,” March 31, 2014.

“Obama: West has no plan to use force in Ukraine,” March 27, 2014.

“NH state legislator: Obamas are a made-up family,” March 27, 2014.

“U.S. not ready for cold or hot war with Russia over Ukraine,” March 27, 2014.

“Only ONE person clapped at Obama’s press conference,” March 26, 2014.

“Pulitzer Prize-winning NYT reporter calls Obama greatest enemy of press freedom,” March 25, 2014.

“Queen Michelle takes another taxpayer-paid vacation – to China,” March 21, 2014.

“The Obama Economy: Hamburger flippers are older and college-educated,” March 19, 2014.

“Air Force cadets revolt against removal of Bible verse,” March 18. 2014.

“Russia retaliates against Obama sanctions: pulls billions from banks & U.S. treasury,” March 17, 2014.

“Michelle Obama is a transgender?,” March 14, 2014.

“Nearly half of U.S. college graduates can find only low-wage jobs,” March 12, 2014.

“Wayne Allyn Root on aka Obama’s Poll Numbers,” March 9, 2014.

“Soldiers perform as transvestites on U.S. air base,” March 4, 2014.

“The real reason why Obama is purging military’s top command,” March 1, 2014.

“What economic recovery? U.S. retail sales worst since 2009,” Feb. 28, 2014.

“Commander says U.S. military not prepared for coming cyber war,” Feb. 28, 2014.

“Obama admin to reduce US military to pre-WWII level,” Feb. 27, 2014.

“British Intelligence: Obama born in Kenya; CIA’s DNA test shows Dunhams not his grandparents,” Feb. 26, 2014.

“Obama is raiding Medicare to fund Obamacare,” Feb. 26, 2014.

“Law professor: Americans are rising up against government,” Feb. 24, 2014.

“Guide to “Natural Born Citizen” for Dummies,” Feb. 24, 2014.

“Triple amputee veteran’s withering letter to Obama,” Feb. 21, 2014.

“Retired 4-star admiral: Benghazi was an Obama false flag that went wrong,” Feb. 20, 2014.

“First Lady of Itchy Crotch,” Feb. 20, 2014.

“Obama admin considering a war against Syria, again,” Feb. 19, 2014.

“Obama Accumulates More Debt Than All Presidents Combined” Feb. 19, 2014

“America is unraveling, and the worst is yet to come,” Feb. 18, 2014.

“Obama And Executive Orders. I Got This Email And..” Feb. 15, 2014

“Adm. McRaven ordered destruction of Osama bin Laden death photos,” Feb. 11, 2014.

“ObamaCare Imploding! Obama Making It Up As He Goes.” Feb. 11,2014

“Obama signs Farm Bill.” Feb. 10, 2014

“Google shut down birther website,” Feb. 9, 2014.

“The Battling Boys of Benghazi,” Feb. 6, 2014.

“Today’s ObamaCare “What’s Up With That” Feb. 7,2014

“Obamacare. Oh This Is A Doozy!!” Feb. 4, 2014

“Hawaii Dept of Education can’t find Obama’s school records,” Feb. 3, 2014.

“Beware of Obama’s new scam, the MyRA,” Feb. 1, 2014.

“Obamacare denies specialty care for very sick kids,” Feb. 1, 2014.

“Ukrainian Christians Unite To Promote Peace,” Jan. 31, 2014.

“Terrorist Ayers Finally Admits He Wrote aka Obama’s Book,” Jan. 31, 2014.

“Chicago’s black community organizers to Obama: Just quit!,” Jan. 31, 2014.

“Yo, Obama! Who’s your daddy?,” Jan. 29, 2014.

“Obama’s “I’m king” 2014 State of the Union address,” Jan. 29, 2014.

“Are Loretta Fuddy and Ann Dunham the same person?,” Jan. 28, 2014.

“63% of Americans have no confidence in Obama to make right decisions,” Jan.27, 2014.

“The new face of food stamps: Working-age Americans,” Jan. 27, 2014.

“The Mooche Is Out Hustling 10 Bucks A Head For BamaCare,” Jan. 27, 2014

“SCOTUS Gives Little Sisters Of The Poor Temporary Stay.” Jan. 26,2014

“Obama has yet anther name that’s connected to a dead Hawaiian official,” Jan. 25, 2014.

“Obama goes after filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and Hollywood conservatives,” Jan. 24, 2014.

“America’s retailers are in trouble. JCPenney, Sears in death spiral,” Jan. 22, 2014.

“Oops! ABC exposes Michelle O’s lack of accomplishments,” Jan. 21, 2014.

“Obama Blames His Falling Approval Ratings on Racism,” Jan. 20, 2013.

“Former U.S. defense secretary: Obama incompetent; suspicious of military,” Jan. 20, 2014.

“Foreign leaders openly scorn US President Obama,” Jan. 17, 2014.

“Uproar over professor who advocates assassinating Obama,” Jan. 16, 2014.

“Obama crowns himself king,” Jan. 16, 2014.

“60,000 US military veterans are homeless,” Jan. 15, 2014.

“11 million Americans spend more than half of income on rent,” Jan. 14, 2014.

“ObamaCare” BAILOUT For Insurance Companies. It’s In There!” Jan. 14, 2014

“Walmart’s employee health plans cheaper & better than Obamacare,” Jan. 13, 2014.

“Former Secret Service agent says Obama’s scandals are even worse than we know,” Jan. 12, 2014.

“Record number of Americans (92m) not in labor force,” Jan. 10, 2014.

“Gov. denies prior knowledge of Cover Oregon failure,” Jan. 10, 2014.

“Nuns a Threat to Obamacare,” Jan. 9, 2014.

“Federal law says you can opt out of Obamacare, nor can you be penalized if you do,” Jan. 8, 2014.

“Why is Obamacare like a stool sample?,” Jan. 7, 2014.

“ObamaCare enrollment figures still far short of administration’s own goal,” Jan. 7, 2014.

“Who is Obama? Even healthcare.gov can’t verify his identity,” Jan. 6, 2014.

“ObamaCare forces poor cancer patients into debt,” Jan. 5, 2014.

“Oregon Mother: I Can’t Afford Obamacare For Myself, 1-Year-Old Son,” Jan. 3, 2014.

“Pres. Lucifer’s super PAC will fund the Hildebeast for president 2016,” Jan. 2, 2014.

“Double standard: Obama made the same neo-Nazi gesture as Tony Parker,” Dec. 31, 2013.

“Does Obamacare call for gas chambers, guillotines, and poisoning?,” Dec. 31, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s DHS delivers smuggled children to their illegal parents,” Dec. 31, 2013.

“Why are 8 Democrats sponsoring a bill to eliminate the death penalty for treason?,” Dec. 30, 2013.

“DNC email shows Democrats are worried about impeachment,” Dec. 30, 2013.

“Vista Workers Told Their U.S. Health Plan Fails Test,” Dec. 30, 2013.

“US sends missiles and drones to fight al-Qaeda in Iraq,” Dec. 28, 2013.

“With Affordable Care Act, Canceled Policies for New York Professionals,” Dec. 28, 2013.

“Your Obamacare healthplan won’t cover you if you travel or move to another state,” Dec. 27, 2013.

“President Lucifer urges us to volunteer to help the needy while he spends millions of taxpayer dollars on vacation,” Dec. 26, 2013.

“Now it’s dog rape. When Obama became president, did a door to Hell open?,” Dec. 19, 2013.

“Social Security Disability will be bankrupt in 3 years,” Dec. 18, 2013.

“Insanity: Obama admin considering closer ties with Syrian jihadists,” Dec. 17, 2013.

“Mooch’s Vulcan Death Stare,” Dec. 17, 2013.

“Federal Judge Rules Phone Surveillance Program Likely Unconstitutional,” Dec. 17, 2013.

“Obama is depressed,” Dec. 16, 2013.

“Shocker, not: Lie of the Year, “You can keep your plan if you like it”, Dec. 13, 2013.

“Chinese warship tries to stop U.S. warship in So. China Sea’s international waters,” Dec. 13, 2013.

“Hawaii official who signed off on Obama’s birth certificate dies in plane crash,” Dec. 13, 2013.

“Obama’s foreign policy: Abandon allies, appease enemies,” Dec. 12, 2013.

“South Carolina declares war on Obamacare,” Dec. 10, 2013.

“Liberal journalist Seymour Hersh says Obama made up the intelligence for war on Syria,” Dec. 9, 2013.

“Washington Times full-page ad on Obama’s forged Select Service Registration,” Dec. 9, 2013.

“Obama admin. signals U.S. will accept China’s Air Defense Zone,” Dec. 4, 2013.

“President Lucifer goes after cancer patient with an IRS audit,” Dec. 4, 2013.

“Investor’s Business Daily editorial asks if Obama’s entire life is a fiction,” Dec. 2, 2013.

“New rules of engagement hamstring U.S. troops in Afghan war,” Dec. 1, 2013.

“Where are Obama’s daughters’ baby pics and birth records?,” Nov. 29, 2013.

“China sends warplanes into disputed East China Sea air defense zone,” Nov. 29, 2013.

“Deer repeatedly destroys Obama yard sign,” Nov. 28, 2013.

“Todays Obamacare Socialist Screwing. “Cadillac Plans” Nov. 27, 2013

“Just How Bad Is ObamaCare Website? Well Let Me Tell You. It’s Unfixable According To Some Experts,” Nov. 24, 2013

“US worried about China’s nuclear bombers hitting military bases,” Nov. 22, 2013.

“Americans in Benghazi attack sent distress calls, pleading for their lives,” Nov. 21, 2013.

“It’s time to euthanize Obamacare,” Nov. 21, 2013.

“Woman who knew Obama in high school says he’s a transvestite,” Nov. 20, 2013.

“Mooch says Obama is always in the bathroom, singing,” Nov. 20, 2013.

“Comedy of the day: 12 reasons why the POS is one of the best presidents ever,” Nov. 19, 2013.

“Students at black college lose health plan because of Obamacare ,” Nov. 16, 2013.

“More people eat their own boogers than have Obamacare,” Nov. 16, 2013.

“President Lucifer wrote the Obamacare regulation to cancel your insurance,” Nov. 15, 2013.

“OK, We Now Have 1 Million More Losing Insurance. Enough” Nov. 13, 2013

“Is Enough!!!He’s Back. James O’Keefe Blows Open Navigators Like He Did Acorn.” Nov. 12, 2013

“Great Op-Ed From Forbes.” Nov. 12, 2013

“Senator Cornyn Rips Sebelius. True Or False? Answer The Damn Question.” Nov. 8, 2013

“It’s Official. Obama Can Not, And Will Not Tell The Truth No Matter What.” Nov. 8, 2013

“President Lucifer and Sec State Lurch Double Cross Israel” Nov. 8, 2013.

“Woman says she knew Obama in high school as a homosexual druggie foreign student,” Nov. 7, 2013.

“Pres. Lucifer is using your tax dollars to train homosexual activists around the world,” Nov. 7, 2013.

“Pres. Lucifer to stage-4 cancer woman: F-you,” Nov. 6, 2013.

“President Lucifer fires another military commander, U.S. Army Col. Eric Tilley,” Nov. 5, 2013.

“Obama Lies Thru His Teeth. This My Friends Is The Beginning Of Something Big.” Nov. 5, 2013

“Woman with Stage 4 cancer loses healthplan because of Obamacare,” Nov. 5, 2013.

“Did You Know We Were Royally Screwed Yesterday?,” (global warming) Nov. 2, 2013.

“Top U.S. hospitals are opting out of Obamacare,” Nov. 1, 2013.

“The most hated woman in America,” Oct. 31, 2013.

“U.S. Air Force Academy makes God optional,” Oct. 30, 2013.

“Obama’s civilian army and secret police: DHS Protective Security Service,” Oct. 28, 2013.

“Surprise! (not) – Blacks and Latinos support Obamacare,” Oct. 28, 2013.

“Thousands get wrong subsidies data from WA state health exchange,” Oct. 27, 2013.

“ALERT NEWS THE SHOCKING TRUTH Obama Fits ABOMINATION Markers Given by GOD HIMSELF! Proverbs 6!” Oct 26, 2013

“Elderly Americans in a panic over losing doctors because of Obamacare,” Oct. 25, 2013.

“Another F-you from the woman in charge of Obamacare,” Oct. 25, 2013.

“Pres. Lucifer wants to neuter our manly Marines,” Oct. 25, 2013.

“Why Americans don’t work: Welfare pays better than minimum-wage,” Oct. 25, 2013.

“U.S. Army tells soldiers Christians and Tea Party are terrorists,” Oct. 24, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s Puppeteers Demanding Their Money’s Worth” Oct. 23, 2013.

“Karmel Allison is Pres. Lucifer’s 7th fainter!,” Oct. 23, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s Puppeteers Demanding Their Money’s Worth,” Oct. 23, 2013.

“The woman in charge of Obamacare says F-you,” Oct. 23, 2013.

“Obamacare disaster: Health insurances cancelling policies of hundreds of thousands,” Oct. 22, 2013.

“Obama to the rescue! Saves woman from fainting!,” Oct. 22, 2013.

“Update on Navy Seals Killed in Chinook Crash on May 2, 2011,” Oct. 22, 2013.

“Consumer Reports: Stay away from Lucifercare website!,” Oct. 21, 2013.

“Tom Hanks wants a 3rd term for Pres. Lucifer,” Oct. 18, 2013.

“Lucifercare website is intentionally designed to crash,” Oct. 18, 2013.

“Foreign nationals from China and Middle East had free rein at U.S. nuclear lab,” Oct. 17, 2013.

“Obama purges another general: 20th Air Force Cdr Michael Carey,” Oct. 14, 2013.

“Obamacare deductibles a dose of sticker shock,” Oct. 14, 2013.

“Truckers demand Impeachment!,” Oct. 12, 2013.

“Lucifercare’s 100 wholly-intended nasty consequences,” Oct. 12, 2013.

“Million Truckers & Veterans March on DC!,” Oct. 10, 2013.

“Ex-CIA agent says Obama had Andrew Breitbart and Tom Clancy assassinated,” Oct. 10, 2013.

“Lucifercare fines charitable hospitals that treat poor people for free,” Oct. 10, 2013.

“10 states where Lucifercare wipes out existing healthcare plans,” Oct. 9, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s Brown Shirts at Yellowstone Park,” Oct. 8, 2013.

“The hypocrisy of Pres. Lucifer’s government shutdown,” Oct. 7, 2013.

“More “Transparency” From the Comrade Dear Ruler: ATF Looking to Block F&F Whistleblower’s Book,” Oct. 7, 2013

“U.S. military priests threatened with arrest for celebrating Mass voluntarily without pay,” Oct. 5, 2013.

“CIA expands Obama-approved training of Syrian militants,” Oct. 5, 2013.

“What’s wrong with Obamacare – in one pic,” Oct. 5, 2013.

“Shoppers on WA Health Benefit Exchange report sticker shock,” Oct. 4, 2013.

“Definition of Tyranny: You can’t quit Obamacare,” Oct. 3, 2013.

“Does Obama’s 2014 Budget nationalize retirement accounts?,” Oct. 3, 2013.

“Fake president has 20m fake Twitter followers,” Sept. 29, 2013.

“President Lucifer signs UN gun control treaty,” Sept. 26, 2013.

“After thousands of U.S. soldiers paid with their lives, Iraq again descends into violence,” Sept. 23, 2013.

“House defunds Obamacare. Now it’s the Senate. Call these senators!!!,” Sept. 23, 2013.

“Obama’s crimes and corruption listed,” Sept. 18, 2013.

“Obamacare will question your sex life,” Sept. 18, 2013.

“What do you get when you rearrange PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA?,” Sept. 17, 2013.

“40 federal agencies have armed divisions,” Sept. 16, 2013.

“Whip the Fish! US-Russia reach deal on Syria ,” Sept. 14, 2013.

“Warmonger McCain heckled at townhall meeting,” Sept. 6, 2013.

“Egypt media: Obama is Satan,” Sept. 6, 2013.

“Is President Lucifer gleeful about the timing?,” Sept. 6, 2013.

“U.S. war against Syria: No clear goals, no good guys, will cost tens of millions,” Sept. 6, 2013.

“Not in our names, Mr. Antichrist… ahem, Mr. President,” Sept. 5, 2013.

“Letter from Trappist nuns in Syria: Fear and helplessness at impending U.S. attack,” Sept. 5, 2013.

“Senate votes in favor of Obama’s war against Syria,” Sept. 4, 2013.

“Kerry admits muslim interests drive US plan for war,” Sept. 4, 2013.

“Ask your senators this one question about Syria,” Sept. 4, 2013.

“Article cited by Limbaugh on Syrian chemical attack being a U.S. false flag,” Sept. 4, 2013.

“U.S. soldiers in open rebellion against Obama’s war in Syria,” Sept 3, 2013.

“Limbaugh weighs in on Syrian false flag theory,” Sept. 3, 2013.

“John Boehner goes whole hog for Obama’s war on Syria,” Sept. 3, 2013.

“Old man McCain isn’t any better than President Lucifer,” Sept. 3, 2013.

“Marine joins Navy in opposing Obama on Syria,” Sept. 2, 2013.

“Sarah Palin on Syria: “Let Allah sort it out”,” Sept. 1, 2013.

“Why U.S. war in Syria is a bad idea – in one pic,” Sept. 1, 2013.

“Kids say Michelle’s school lunch tastes like vomit,” Aug. 30, 2013.

“Another Obama War: All signs point to Syria chemical attack being a false flag,” Aug. 29, 2013.

“This is why we call him President Lucifer,” Aug. 27, 2013.

“Are President Lucifer’s Finger Prints on the Syrian Gas Attack?,” Aug. 26, 2013.

“Defunding Obamacare,” Aug. 26, 2013.

“Health Care Premiums Climbed $2,976 Since 2009, Despite Obama Vow,” Aug. 26, 2013.

“D.C. Board of Elections denies FOIA request on Barry Soetoro voter registration,” Aug. 24, 2013.

“The average American household is now earning LESS income than it did at the end of the Great Recession,” Aug. 23, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s DHS Employee Calls for Genocide Against Whites,” Aug. 22, 2013.

“Number of Long-Term Unemployed ‘Unprecedented’ Under Obama,” Aug. 22, 2013.

“Americans in shock as businesses cut work hours and health benefits because of Obamacare,” Aug. 21, 2013.

“Does Obama’s new Executive Order ban Ammonium Nitrate?,” Aug. 20, 2013.

“Obama military invites drag queens to perform on air base,” Aug. 19, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s priorities,” Aug. 18, 2013.

“What Reggie Love said about Obama’s birth certificate,” Aug. 15, 2013.

“California economist says real US debt $70 trillion,” Aug. 15, 2013.

“Reggie Love: Obama and I played cards during raid on Osama bin Laden,” Aug. 14, 2013.

“Black Republicans file Articles of Impeachment against Obama,” Aug. 13, 2013.

“IRS agent in charge of Cincinnati Exempt Organizations during tax exemptions scandal has been promoted,” Aug. 11, 2013.

“Report Says Valerie Jarrett Gave The Order To Stand Down In Benghazi,” Aug. 10, 2013.

“Top 10 questions reporters won’t ask Pres. Lucifer,” Aug. 9, 2013.

“Visiting priest at New Orleans church calls Obama, Kenya’s ‘native son’,” Aug. 7, 2013.

“Pres. Lucifer vacays at Martha’s Vineyard again; residents not happy,” Aug. 7, 2013.

“Why Obama is bad for the U.S. economy,” Aug. 4, 2013.

“Breaking! Obama really was born in Hawaii !,” Aug. 3, 2013.

“Many on Social Security Disability can but don’t want to work,” Aug. 3, 2013.

“Groups go door-to-door to encourage enrollment in Obamacare,” Aug. 3, 2013.

“Obama’s Benghazigate gets stinkier: Dozens of CIA agents were on the ground during 9-11 attack,” Aug. 2, 2013.

“Tennessee newspaper fires editorial writer for anti-Obama headline,” Aug. 2, 2013.

“Obama aids enemy Muslims: $ to Hamas; military contracts to Taliban/al-Qaeda,” Aug. 1, 2013.

“Another Day and Another NSA Project Worse Than the Last,” July 31, 2013.

“Former Ambassador: Benghazi “Stand Down” Order Came from Obama.,” July 31, 2013.

“3 reasons why the Osama bin Laden assassination story stinks,” July 31, 2013.

“America is in a Depression: 4 of 5 U.S. adults jobless, poor, or on welfare,” July 28, 2013.

“Palin forbidden to tell the truth about Obama in 2008 campaign,” July 28, 2013.

“Barry Soetoro is no longer registered to vote in D.C.!,” July 27, 2013.

“Obama’s Treasury loots federal retirement accounts,” July 26, 2013.

“Military Censors Christian Chaplain,” July 26, 2013.

“Borrowers in Obama housing program re-defaulting,” July 26, 2013.

“No economic recovery: 2 new food stamps recipients for every new job created,” July 24, 2013.

“Did you hear about the Obama administration scandal?,” July 23, 2013.

“6 of 10 doctors say many will leave profession because of Obamacare,” July 22, 2013.

“President Lucifer pours oil on anti-Zimmerman rage,” July 22, 2013.

“Barack Obama is registered to vote in Chicago,” July 20, 2013.

“Barack Obama is not registered to vote in D.C., but Barry Soetoro is!,” July 20, 2013.

“Former Marine: Obama said he was born in Kenya,” July 19, 2013.

“BamaCare Screwed Up. Now Individual Mandate Delayed,” July 18, 2013.

“Decorated Fighter Pilot Speaks Up About Benghazi,” July 18, 2013.

“Obama military really is persecuting Christians,” July 15, 2013.

“Another Obama scandal: pedophilia, prostitutes and drugs in State Department,” July 13, 2013.

“Audio evidence that Obama’s DOJ is behind Trayvon Martin racial unrest,” July 12, 2013.

“World Tribune calls Obama’s birth certificate ‘100% forgery‘,” July 11, 2013.

“Obama’s DOJ goons fomented anti-Zimmerman racial protests,” July 10, 2013.

“Congressman says investigations of Obama are underway in House, Senate & FBI ,” July 9, 2013.

“Indiana hospital chain fires 865 employees because of Obamacare,” July 7, 2013.

“Obama called a War Criminal In Irish Parliament (Moochie too),” July 4, 2013.

“The many astounding coincidences of Obama,” June 28, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s fingerprints found on Arab Spring,” June 27, 2013.

“Lucifer To Resurrect Climate Change Regulations By Executive Order,” June 27, 2013.

“Obama’s IRS told to favor leftwing over conservative groups,” June 25, 2013.

“BHO donor-activist calls Obama “a f*cking fraud”,” June 23, 2013.

“Yahoo! calls Kenya “country of Obama’s birth”,” June 22, 2013.

“Stunning video shows how Obama’s family pics are Photoshopped fakes,” June 19, 2013.

“Definition of Hypocrisy: Obama plays with toy gun,” June 17, 2013.

“IRS Plays Favorites With Terror-Tied, Democrat-backed CAIR,” June 17, 2013.

“Was Obama ever a student at Columbia University?,” June 15, 2013.

“Why Microsoft is slow to fix the bugs in Windows 8 & Vista,” June 15, 2013.

“Obamacare Glitch Could Make Coverage Unaffordable For Low-Wage Workers,” June 14, 2013.

“Why are IRS agents training with AR-15 assault weapons?,” June 13, 2013.

“Sign of the times: Wal-Mart hiring only temps; bank lay-offs like 2009,” June 13, 2013.

“AP editor: Obama not the man his supporters voted for,” June 11, 2013.

“Impeach Obama! California highway drivers honk support,” June 10, 2013.

“Military told not to read Obama scandal news,” June 10, 2013.

“Another Obama scandal: State Dept covers up employees’ prostitution and drug ring,” June 10, 2013.

“Edward Snowden: the whistleblower behind the NSA surveillance revelations,” June 9, 2013.

“Rush Limbaugh: America is in the midst of a coup d’état,” June 9, 2013.

“Obama regime is spying on every phonecall, email, bank transfer, travel record of every American,” June 6, 2013.

“Muslim Ownership of President Lucifer,” June 5, 2013.

“Petition to Impeach Barack Hussein Obama,” June 5, 2013.

“Congressman’s stunning 1-minute indictment of Obama,” June 5, 2013.

“What Pres. Lucifer’s IRS did to one woman,” June 5, 2013.

“Obama signs UN gun control treaty,” June 3, 2013.

“President Lucifer has America in a Satanic grip,” June 2, 2013.

“Furloughs for thousands of civilian caregivers at U.S. military hospitals,” June 2, 2013.

“No more hot midnight meals for Marines in Afghanistan,” May 31, 2013.

“What was Pres. Lucifer doing while Americans were being killed in Benghazi?,” May 31, 2013.

“Kenyans say Obama was born in Kenya,” May 29, 2013.

“Sharp increase in man-on-man sexual assaults in US military,” May 25, 2013.

“Obama: I’m melting!,” May 24, 2013.

“Poll: 56% of Americans don’t want Obamacare,” May 24, 2013.

“Sarah Palin on Obama’s IRS-gate,” May 23, 2013.

“Obama’s DOJ demands outspoken approval of homosexuality,” May 22, 2013.

“Tax-exempt charity of Obama’s half-brother is a fraud,” May 21, 2013.

“Obamacare offers free sterilization to teens,” May 21, 2013.

“U.S. embassies push “gay pride” in countries that outlaw homosexual acts,” May 16, 2013.

“D.C. is turning against President Lucifer,” May 15, 2013.

“Benghazi, I.R.S. And Now For Your Viewing Pleasure, Scandal # 3: The A.P.,” May 15, 2013.

“Groups & individuals targeted by Obama’s IRS witchhunt,” May 15, 2013.

“Judge Jeanine on Benghazigate: Obama lied and left Americans to die,” May 13, 2013.

“Incestuous relationship between the media and the Obama regime,” May 12, 2013.

“The Obama death list,” May 10, 2013.

“Obama left 4 Americans to die in Benghazi,” May 10, 2013.

“Families of Navy SEALs killed in downed Chinook blame Obama and military brass,” May 9, 2013.

“Whistleblowers confirm Obama regime lied about the Benghazi attack,” May 8, 2013.

“BENGHAZI = TREASON,” May 8, 2013.

“Benghazi Witness: Special Forces Told “You Can’t Go” To Benghazi,” May 8, 2013.

“Families of Navy SEAL Team 6 to expose Obama regime in deaths of their sons,” May 7, 2013.

“Pentagon may court martial soldiers for sharing their Christian faith,” May 1, 2013.

“Obama changes military personnel policy to require top officers be reviewed by subordinates,” May 1, 2013.

“Christianity to be outlawed in US Military,” April 28, 2013.

“Veterans of Foreign Wars have a message for Obama,” April 28, 2013.

“Vice President says President Impeachme to solve gun issues with executive orders,” April 19, 2013.

“Wonder why pro-life people are targeted by the DOJ?,” April 17, 2013.

“Obama sends presidential delegation with no serving politicians to Thatcher funeral,” April 17, 2013.

“Citing Obamacare, big movie theater chain cuts employee hours,” April 16, 2013.

“Psychiatrist confirms Obama’s plan to confiscate guns from military vets,” April 15, 2013.

“WH: If you can’t pervert the military, then chop it down,” April 11, 2013.

“White House parties, while national defense shuts down,” April 10, 2013.

“Wretched Administration,” April , 2013.

“President Lucifer’s new terrorist list,” (US military has Christians as No. 1 terrorist threat), April 5, 2013.

“Another of Obama’s gay young men died mysteriously,” April 4, 2013.

“Cancer clinics turning away thousands of Medicare patients,” April 4, 2013.

“Obama wants banks to make home loans to people with poor credit,” April 3, 2013.

“13% of Americans believe Obama is the Antichrist,” April 3, 2013.

“How White House and Google celebrate Easter 2013,” March 31, 2013.

“Obama Austerity Plan,” Mar. 29, 2013.

“CT police confiscated firearms from disabled Navy veteran,” March 28, 2013.

“President Lucifer, The Propaganda President,” Mar. 28, 2013.

“How much does Obama girls’ Bahamas spring break cost US taxpayers?,” Mar. 28, 2013.

“Obama’s “Race to the Top” Agenda (Part 2),” Mar. 26, 2013.

“Obama’s “Race to the Top” Agenda,” Mar. 19, 2013.

“Fox News staffer says network refuses to cover Obama identity fraud,” March 24, 2013.

“Would President Lucifer re-tweet this bloody photo?,” March 22, 2013.

“Israeli rabbi calls Obama a king,” March 20, 2013.

“President Lucifer’s plan for America,” March 19, 2013.

“Daily Mail, UK: Bible’s devil resembles Obama,” Mar. 18, 2013.

“Just when our military need help, Obama makes sure they feel the pain,” Mar. 18, 2013.

“Obama wants to replace your car with public transportation,” Mar. 17, 2013.

“Fears being poisoned, Obama has a food taster,”March 15, 2013.

“Obama making sure military feels the pain,” Mar. 15, 2013.

“Obama regime to allow intelligence agencies spy on our finances,” Mar.14, 2013.

“Higher vet bills from Obamacare,” Mar. 13, 2013.

“U.S. Army tells soldiers don’t criticize Obama,” Mar. 13, 2013.

“Obama regime purges 5th senior military officer: Cmdr of CENTCOM James Mattis,” Mar. 5, 2013.

“Paging Obama: “We are here for you”,” (Obama’s empty promise to Hurricane Sandy victims), Mar. 3, 2013.

“Shocker (not): Obamacare means higher property taxes,” Mar. 3, 2013.

“No recovery: U.S. personal income fell 3.5%,” March 1, 2013.

“Obama’s anti-white racist rants,” Feb. 26, 2013.

“Obama 2012 campaign conspired to register 11,000 in NC against state law,” Feb. 23, 2013.

“Obama regime prohibits disabled veterans from owning firearms and ammunition,” Feb. 22, 2013.

“Doctors to leave Medicare for direct primary care,” Feb. 19, 2013.

“Did Obama have a nose job?,” Feb. 18, 2013.

“Wal-Mart executives say worst February sales in 7 years,” Feb. 16. 2013.

“Ben Swann Asks About Obama’s Litmus Test for the Military,” Feb. 14, 2013.

“J.C.Penney, Sears, Best Buy top retail store closings in 2013,” Feb. 12, 2013.

“A Muslim CIA Chief,” Feb. 11, 2013.

“First Lady of Snot,” Feb. 11, 2013.

“Black neurosurgeon delivers stunning critique of Obama’s America,” Feb. 8, 2013.

“CNN: Obama’s US Army Has Stopped Serving Breakfast To Our Soldiers In Afghanistan? Due To Logistics?,” Feb. 7, 2013.

“You’re a racist if you say Michelle has a big butt,” Feb. 6, 2013.

“Labor unions feel betrayed by Obamacare,” Feb. 6, 2013.

“Obama’s secret DOJ memo on killing US citizens,” Feb. 5, 2013.

“White House says “Don’t photoshop this image!”,” Feb. 3, 2013.

“Daimler Chrysler to lay off 1,300 workers,” Feb. 2, 2013.

“Obama backs off from anti-religious freedom HHS mandate – Update,” Feb. 1, 2013.

“8+ million dropped out of U.S. labor force under Obama,” Jan. 26, 2013.

“Obama Gets a Smack Down” (on recess appointments), Jan. 26, 2013.

“Fox in the hen house,” Jan. 25, 2013.

“Only Rebellion Can Save America,” Jan. 25, 2013.

“U.S. County Sheriffs say “no” to Obama gun control,” Jan. 22, 2013.

“Pentagon: Protests are ‘low level terrorism’,” Jan. 22, 2013.

“List of company layoffs under the Obama regime,” Jan. 21, 2013.

“West Point study demonizes “far right” as terrorists,” Jan. 19, 2013.

“Obama to announce most aggressive gun-control plan in 45 years,” Jan. 15, 2013.

“Virginia’s GOP Governor calls Obama ‘minister from God’,” Jan. 10, 2013.

“Death Panels Are Back On The Agenda,” Jan. 3, 2013.

“Obama’s 7 all-time economic achievements,” Jan. 3, 2013.

“We’re broke, but Obama gives raises to fed employees incl. Congress,” Dec. 31, 2013.

“Hobby Lobby stands up to Obama,” Dec. 28, 2012.

“Independent review of Benghazi attack faults State Dept,” Dec. 19, 2012.

“U.S. Navy uniforms extremely flammable, but nothing is done about it,” Dec. 19, 2012.

“New U.S. Army manual forbids our soldiers from criticizing Islam,” Dec. 13, 2012.

“U.S. physicist Tom Fife: Obama was groomed to be President by Soviet Communists,” Dec. 12, 2012.

“Another Obamacare surprise: You’ll pay $63 more for healthcare insurance,” Dec. 12, 2012.

“Sleepers and Messiahs,” Dec. 11, 2012.

“Will there be death panels in Obamacare?,” Dec. 7, 2012.

“Why is the Obama regime obsessed with zombies?,” Dec. 6, 2012.

“Obama still dogged by eligibility challenges,” Dec. 5, 2012.

“Obama purges US military command (Part 2),” Dec. 4, 2012.

“Obama purges U.S. military command (Part 1),” Dec. 3, 2012.

“Ben Swann: Obama Demanded Power of Indefinite Detention,” Nov. 29, 2012.

“Ben Swann Reality Check – Obama’s Drones = Hypocrisy,” Nov. 28, 2012.

“Hurricane Sandy victim feels used by Obama,” Nov. 28, 2012.

“Obama’s first term in one chart,” Nov. 28, 2012.

“U.S. fed-state governments eliminating private pensions, retirement plans,” Nov. 27, 2012.

“Ben Swann Reality Check- 3 Generals & Benghazi,” Nov. 27, 2012.

“Actor Jamie Foxx calls Obama a god,” Nov. 27, 2012.

“Obama administration promotes welfare to new immigrants,” Nov. 26, 2012.

“College slashes instructors’ hours to avoid Obamacare,” Nov. 24, 2012.

“Obama pardons turkey with left-handed mock cross,” Nov. 22, 2012.

“A sign of the times…,” Nov. 20, 2012.

“Editor of Foreign Policy says Obama was born in Kenya,” Nov. 16, 2012.

“10 things that will happen now that Obama’s reelected,” Nov. 7, 2012.

“Obama is evil,” Nov. 6, 2012.

“Obama had a mediocre 2.6 GPA at Columbia U.,” Nov. 4, 2012.

“Where are the Obama FEMA Blue Shirts?,” Nov. 3, 2012.

“Remember Benghazi,” Nov. 2, 2012.

“Obama fires general for wanting to help Americans being attacked in Benghazi,” Oct. 29, 2012.

“Michelle Obama wants to legalize partial-birth abortion,” Oct. 29, 2012.

“Michelle Obama wants to legalize partial-birth abortion,” Oct. 29, 2012.

“Was Obama wearing an ear phone in 3rd debate?,” Oct. 25, 2012.

“Obama calls Gov. Mitt Romney “a bullshitter”,” Oct. 25, 2012.

“Obama’s Transvestite Indonesian Nanny,” Oct. 24, 2012.

“Donald Trump’s bombshell: $5M if Obama releases his records,” Oct. 24, 2012.

“2,012 American soldiers died in the Afghan war for this?,” Oct. 22, 2012.

“NY Times confirms Obama’s secret negotiations with Iran,” Oct. 21, 2012.

“Obama’s Blue Shirts: Homeland Security graduates 1st class of FEMA Youth Corps,” Oct. 20, 2012.

“Obama administration lied about the Benghazi attack from the beginning,” Oct. 13, 2012.

“Obama told Hawaii classmates he was Kenyan/Indonesian royalty,” Oct. 12, 2012.

“Bombshell: Obama’s “wedding” ring inscribed with “There is no god but Allah”,” Oct. 11, 2012.

“Why does Obama’s mom have a black man’s hand in this photo?,” Oct. 10, 2012.

“How’s that Obamacare going to work for you?,” Oct. 9, 2012.

“Obama says your success is due to dumb luck,” Oct. 7, 2012.

“After Obama showed his “birth certificate,” even more Americans think it’s fake,” Oct. 6, 2012.

“Obama doesn’t know his own birthdate,” Oct. 5, 2012.

“Obama’s young male golfing buddies,” Oct. 3, 2012.

“Majority of medical doctors will vote for Romney,” Oct. 3, 2012.

“2007 speech shows the real Obama as angry race-monger,” Oct. 3, 2012.

“US taxpayers spent 2422% more on Obama than the Brits on the royal family,” Sept. 28, 2012.

“Gays in military get preferential treatment,” Sept. 27, 2012.

“$3,000 increase in health insurance premiums from Obamacare,” Sept. 27, 2012.

“Globe Magazine-Tabloid Breaks the Story” (about Obama & Gay Bathhouse) Sept. 26, 2012

“Obama went to bed after being told about Benghazi attack as it was happening,” Sept. 25, 2012.

“BOHICA to the Fourth Power,” (massive new taxes coming), Sept. 24, 2012.

“Wanna see Obama’s “bumps in the road”?,” Sept. 24, 2012.

“Dreams of My REAL Father-Frank Marshall Davis,” Sept. 24, 2012

“B.S. Obama’s entire life is a lie,” Sept. 24, 2012.

“Bill Whittle: Obama is an evil bastard,” Sept. 24, 2012.

“Why Obama has a Connecticut Social Security no.,” Sept. 23, 2012.

“Secret Service investigates man for empty chair,” Sept. 22, 2012.

“Army officer fired for teaching truth about Islam,” Sept. 21, 2012.

“State attorney generals sue powerful fed agency blocking bank lending,” Sept. 20, 2012.

“Ben Swann – QE3 = QE Infinity Until the Crash,” Sept. 20, 2012.

“Another U.S. ambassador attacked by mob,” Sept. 19, 2012

“American Decline: US 18th on Economic Freedom List,” Sept. 19, 2012.

“Straight From the “No Sh*t, Sherlock” File,” Sept. 19, 2002.

“Everyone is poorer under Obama, even the rich,” Sept. 17, 2012.

“Obama administration succumbs to Islamic Sharia Law,” Sept. 17, 2012.

“What’s wrong with Obamacare in one sentence,” Sept. 16, 2012.

“QE3: The next ripoff of the American middle class,” Sept. 15, 2012.

“The Independent: Foggy Bottom Warned of Attack 48 Hours in Advance – Did Nothing,” Sept. 13, 2012.

“Rumor of Israel mobilizing for war,” Obama refuses to meet with Israel PM, Sept. 13, 2012.

“Mideast media say Amb. Christopher Stevens was raped before killed,” Sept. 13, 2012.

“2001-Obama’s Concern to Protect Abortionists Rights if Fetus/Child is Born Alive” Sept. 13, 2012

“US Intelligence: Libya attack was coordinated,” Sept. 12, 2012.

“Muslims tortured, killed, dragged U.S. ambassador’s body through streets,” Sept. 12, 2012.

“Muslims kill US ambassador to Libya; Hillary apologizes for hurting their feelings,” Sept. 12, 2012.

“On 9/11 anniversary, Obama sends greetings to Arab group,” Sept. 12, 2012.

“You’ve Gotta Hear This!,” Kevin DuJan & Jerome Corsi Discuss Obama, Sept 12, 2012

“Obama’s Lack of Intelligence,” (laziness) Sept. 10, 2012.

“If you’re on Medicare, you need to watch this!,” Sept. 10, 2012.

“Why Obama is the Liberals’ Messiah,” Sept. 8, 2012.

“Displeased with poll numbers, Obama sics lawsuit on Gallup,” Sept. 7, 2012.

“Retirees and savers are the Feds’ sacrificial lambs,” Sept. 7, 2012.

“Pentagon not helping overseas soldiers vote,” Sept. 6, 2012.

“Obama telegraphs his intent with new logo,” Sept. 6, 2012.

“Breaking News! Democrats discover Obama is a narcissist!,” Sept. 5, 2012.

“Louisiana biz to Obama: “Kiss our ass”,” Sept. 5, 2012.

“Blaspheme like it’s 2008: Obama compared to Jesus Christ, again,” Sept. 4, 2012.

“A liberal psychiatrist’s armchair analysis of the POS,” Sept. 3, 2012.

“Giant sculpture of the POS at the 2012 DNC,” Sept. 2, 2012.

“Do We Need Any More Proof of Obama’s Contempt For Our Military,” Aug. 31, 2012.

“The U.S. senator whom Obama contemptuously calls “a boy”,” Aug. 31, 2012.

“Obama’s grandma calls him the “Kenyan Wonder-Boy”,” Aug. 31, 2012.

“25 reasons why Obama should be fired,” Aug. 28, 2012.

“Soldiers & vets plot to assassinate Obama, overthrow govt,” Aug. 28, 2012.

“2016: Obama’s America: My Movie Review,” Aug. 27, 2012.

“Obamacare throws grandma off the cliff,” Aug. 26, 2012.

“70% of Obama’s Twitter followers are fake,” Aug. 24, 2012.

“British National Archives show a son was born to Obama Sr. in 1961 in Kenya,” Aug. 24, 2012.

“Obama’s “Self Tribute” as Harvard Law Review president,” Aug. 22, 2012.

“More Taxpayer Cash Flushed Down the Crapper,” Aug. 22, 2012.

“Military heroes and Romney donors added to POS’s enemies list,” Aug. 21, 2012.

“Cold War Comeback: Russia Operates Sub Undetected in America’s Front Yard,” Aug. 15, 2012.

“All this for a damn flag,” Aug. 15, 2012.

“16 states begin rationing Medicaid prescription drugs,” Aug. 14, 2012.

“House sues Obama admin for Fast & Furious documents,” Aug. 13, 2012.

“Rumor of a fake assassination attempt on Obama,” Aug. 12, 2012.

“Obama bitches about Michelle not being paid,” Aug. 9, 2012.

“Caller to Limbaugh says Obama got the lowest grades of any Harvard grad,” Aug. 4, 2012.

“Anti-Obama sign in Louisiana,” Aug. 1, 2012.

“Media hypocrisy on Moochelle’s $6,800 jacket,” Aug. 1, 2012.

“A Sign for Obama,” Aug. 1, 2012.

“Betrayal: House GOP leaders refuse to defund Obamacare,” July 31, 2012.

“Huge anti-Obama crop sign in Texas,“ July 26, 2012.

“1 in 10 employers to drop health coverage because of Obamacare,” July 24, 3012.

“Obama has veto power over what journalists can write,” July 24, 2012.

“Obama wants to enlarge welfare state by ending work-for-welfare,” July 23, 2012.

“Question for the POS in the White House,” July 19, 2012.

“Obama’s birth certificate is definitely a fake and a threat to national security,” July 18, 2012.

“Live feed of Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s press conference today,” July 17, 2012.

“Guess what Obama thinks he did wrong,” July 17, 2012.

“Unsustainable! 51% of Americans pay no federal income taxes!,” July 16, 2012.

“Obama has a deadly appeal,” July 14, 2012.

“Dreams from Obama’s real father,” July 14, 2012.

“We are insane if we sign the UN “Arms Trade” gun control treaty,” July 13, 2012.

“Does Congress have the power to tax, including Obamacare tax?,” July 13, 2012.

“Obama’s Transportation Sec lauds China’s authoritarian system,” July 10, 2012.

“Shocker: Doctors hate Obamacare,” July 10, 2012.

“Fed’s low interest rate is killing Social Security,” July 7, 2012.

“Will Obamacare cause your Medicare insurance premium to double?,” July 5, 2012.

“Do you love freedom? Obama’s just designated you a terrorist,” July 5, 2012.

“Does Obamacare mandate microchip implants?,” July 3, 2012.

“Conservative anger at Obamacare is at stratospheric levels,” July 2, 2012.

“U.S. manufacturing plunges; largest decline since 9/11,” July 2, 2012.

“Economist: Most of Obamacare costs will fall on the middle class,” July 1, 2012.

“Obamacare: The Coming Nightmare,” June 30, 2012.

“House votes AG Eric Holder in contempt,” June 28, 2012.

“Another Obama executive order declares state of emergency,” June 28, 2012.

“Supreme Ct upholds Obamacare’s Individual Mandate,” June 28, 2012.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents get new training to be wusses,” June 27, 2012.

“Obama wants your $ and your birthday gifts too,” June 22, 2012.

“Human Waste Invades the White House,” June 22, 2012.

“House committee finds Obama’s AG Eric Holder in contempt,” June 20, 2012.

“Obama bows, again,” June 19, 2012.

“Wayne Madsen: Democrats may dump Obama,” June 18, 2012.

“Der Spiegel Declares Obama “Decidedly Average”,” June 15, 2012.

“Obama Defecates on Constitution Once Again,” amnesty for illegals, June 15, 2012.

“Support for Obama drops among Jews, Blacks, and Hispanics,” June 14, 2012.,”

“Americans lost 40% of our net worth in just 3 years,” June 11, 2012.

“Obama declares war on the Church. Church fights back with historic lawsuit,” June 8, 2012.

“Interview with Dr. Terry Lakin, Obama’s political prisoner,” June 7, 2012.

“America is in a Depression, not Recession,” June 5, 2012.

“Secret Service agents interrogate “birther”,” June 4, 2012.

“Obama & Co. going after conservative bloggers,” May 30, 2012.

“Obama administration to outlaw shotguns,” May 30, 2012.

“Death Panels for the Elderly – Three Testimonies,” May 24, 2012.

“AZ says it has “verification” of Obama’s U.S. birth,” May 23, 2012.

“Obama sells U.S. oil and natural gas to China,” May 22, 2012.

“Obama also claims to be part Cherokee,” May 20, 2012.

“In 2007, Obama’s literary agent still says he was born in Kenya,” May 18, 2012.

“Obama’s pastor says he’s “not religious,” May 18, 2012.

“Finally Proof?,” May 17, 2012.

“Caroline Kennedy has seller’s remorse about Obama,” May 15, 2012.

“Newsweek calls Obama “first gay president”,” May 13, 2012.

“Is the Obama “Situation Room” photo a fake?,” May 11, 2012.

“Barnhardt rips into Obama on sodomy,” May 11, 2012.

“Rumor that Obama administration is preparing for civil war,” May 7, 2012.

“Drop in jobless rate is because fewer Americans than ever work,” May 7, 2012.

“Obama’s childhood mentor called Jesus a “Dixie nigger”,” May 6, 2012.

“$10,000 reward for Obama’s college transcripts,” May 5, 2012.

“Obama’s disturbing poem on man-boy relationship,” May 1, 2012.

“Obama thinks eating dogs is funny,” April 30, 2012.

“Obama makes fun of birthers,” April 29, 2012.

“Andrew Breitbart’s coroner dead from suspected poisoning,” April 29, 2012.

“Obama lie: My father served in WWII,” April 26, 2012.

“Sgt. Gary Stein kicked out of Marine Corps,” April 25, 2012.

“Anti-Obama billboard in New Mexico,” April 24, 2012.

“When he’s not out golfing, Obama’s busy doing this,” April 23, 2012.

“20% of US households are on food stamps,” April 22, 2012.

“Obama booed at Boston Red Sox game,” April 21, 2012.

“Barnhardt: All the rat bastards in D.C. know Obama is not a citizen,” April 20, 2012.

“Will Mickey Mouse donate again to Obama’s election campaign?,” April 19, 2012.

“Obama’s lawyer admits his birth certificate is a forgery,” April 17, 2012.

“Sinclair: I did oral sex and coke with Obama,” April 16, 2012.

“Another American flag desecrated with Obama’s face,” April 7, 2012.

“Board recommends other-than-honorable discharge for Anti-Obama Marine,” April 7, 2012.

“Holder responds to 5th Court of Appeals: Obama screwed up,” April 5, 2012.

“His former law student upbraids Obama,” April 5, 2012.

“Is Sheriff Joe getting too close to the truth about Obama?,” April 4, 2012.

“5th Circuit lays the smackdown on Obama,” April 4, 2012.

“Bill and Hillary: The Original Birthers,” April 2, 2012.

“Sheriff Joe’s press conference, March 31, 2012,” April 2, 2012.

“Flight of the Bumblebrain,” April 2, 2012.

“What the First Lady wore last night,” April 1, 2012.

“African Press International says it has Obama’s Kenyan birth certificate,” March 29, 2012.

“U.S. national debt now over $15.6 trillion,” March 29, 2012.

“Pentagon has no records of Osama bin Laden’s death,” March 28, 2012.

“Dr. Terry Lakin comes home,” March 28, 2012.

“Surprise, Surprise. Flight records missing for week of Skippy’s birth,” March 27, 2012.

“Obama secretly signals to Russia his post-reelection plans,” March 27, 2012.

“Florida Trayvon shooting – Racist or race hustling?,” March 26, 2012.

“Marine critical of Obama is recommended for discharge,” March 25, 2012.

“Anti-Obama sentiments are increasing in the U.S. Marine Corps (Part 2),” March 25. 2012.

“Anti-Obama sentiments are increasing in U.S. Marine Corps,” March 24, 2012.

“Human fetuses found in luggage in Miami airport,” March 24, 2012.

“Danish TV mocks Obama,” March 23, 2012.

“Sheriff Joe asks Selective Service for Obama’s original registration form,” March 23, 2012.

“Interest payment on national debt 3X annual cost of Iraq-Afghan wars,” March 21, 2012.

“What the mailman knows about Obama,” March 20, 2012.

“More Obama vetting: His fave Congressman gets award from commies,” March 18, 2012.

“Obama issues Executive Order of effective Martial Law,” March 17, 2012.

“U.S. defense secretary is afraid of U.S. soldiers,” March 15, 2012.

“FBI director not sure if Americans can be assassinated on U.S. soil,” March 13, 2012.

“Obama presidency triggered a 755% increase in number of militias,” March 13, 2012.

“Can Obamacare disenroll us from our present health plans?,” March 10, 2012.

“Who is this man, Obama?,” March 10, 2012.

“Obama called this rabid black racist a great man,” March 9, 2012.

“9.1% jobless. What economic recovery?,” March 9, 2012.

“Judicial Watch files suit for Moochelle’s Spain vacation records,” Mar. 8, 2012.

“The first of Breitbart’s Obama college tapes,” Mar. 7, 2012.

“Ann Barnhardt’s Theory,” Mar. 6, 2012

“Townhall yanks column on Arpaio’s Obama investigation,” March 6, 2012.

“Sheriff Joe is looking into Obama’s Conn. Social Security no.,” March 6, 2012.

“Breitbart’s last column – The Vetting Begins,” March 5, 2012.

“CBS affiliate in Phoenix reported on Arpaio’s Obama investigation,” March 5, 2012.

“Obama impersonator dead at 48,” March 5, 2012.

“Obama wants taxpayers to fund abortion & transgender treatment for illegals,” March 5, 2012.

“Sheriff Arpaio’s Obama findings ignored by most media,” March 4, 2012.

“Was Breitbart’s heart attack an assassination?,” March 3, 2012.

“Obama’s Treasury Secretary Geithner could face criminal charges,” march 2, 2012.

“Sheriff Arpaio’s Obama eligibility press conference,” Mar. 1, 2012.

“Obama to cut health benefits of active and retired military,” Feb. 28, 2012.

“42% of voters Strongly Disapprove of Obama,” Feb. 27, 2012.

“King Obama and his “Green Festival,” Feb. 26, 2012

“Kindergartners required to chant praises to Obama,” Feb. 25, 2012.

“It’s Good to be the King!” Feb. 23, 2012

“Did a bribe influence Georgia judge’s Obama eligibility ruling?,” Feb. 22, 2012.

“Surprise! U.S. unemployment back to 9%!,” Feb. 20, 2012.

“Obama gives 7 oil-rich Alaskan islands to Russia,” Feb. 19, 2012.

“We’re being set up for another war,” Feb. 18, 2012.

“Attn sheeple: U.S. economy is NOT improving,” Feb. 16, 2012.

“Manning interviews PI Susan Daniels on Obama’s Social Security no.,” Feb. 16, 2012.

“Why rich Americans are moving their money to the Caymans,” Feb. 15, 2012.

“Global Minimum Tax???” Feb. 14, 2012

“Superpacs are Evil!! Except When They are for Obama!!” Feb. 7, 2012

“Afghan war is a total failure, says U.S. Army whistleblower,” Feb. 7, 2012.

“Georgia Judge Malihi is a coward and traitor,” Feb. 7, 2012.

“It’s the end of the road for you, Obama,” Feb. 3, 2012.

“Betrayal: Georgia judge rules Obama is eligible,” Feb. 3, 2012.

“Barack Hussein Obama’s war on Christianity,” Feb. 2, 2012.

“Interesting Obama video,” Feb. 2, 2012.

“Steep rise in food and gas prices under Obama,” Jan. 30, 2012.

“Feds Seek Enhanced Social Media Data Mining Capability,” Jan. 29, 2012.

“Other states joining Georgia to demand Obama produce proof of eligibility?,” Jan. 28, 2012.

“Obama’s Black Thumb Strikes Again (Updated)” Jan.27, 2012.

“Open Primaries are a Liberal Tool,” Jan. 27, 2012

“Georgia eligibility judge will vote against Obama!,” Jan. 26, 2012.

“Tsk, tsk. Aren’t we a touchy thin-skinned President,” Jan. 26, 2012.

“Obama eligibility court hearing – live video!,” Jan. 26, 2012.

“Obama’s lawyer tries desperate ploy on eve of eligibility hearing,” Jan. 25, 2012.

“Here’s your Barack Bullsh*t Bingo card!,” Jan. 24, 2012.

“Censored News!!! Obama’s crony Warren Buffet profits from nixing of Keystone pipeline,” Jan. 24, 2012.

“U.S. war with Iran has already begun,” Jan. 23, 2012.

“Live video coverage of Obama eligibility hearings in Georgia,” Jan. 22, 2012.

“Judge Michael rules Obama must appear at eligibility hearing next Thursday!,” Jan. 20, 2012.

“Obama stonewalls college transcripts,” Jan. 20, 2012.

“Obama tosses another grenade onto our economy,” Jan. 18. 2012.

“MLK Day 2012: the state of black America,” Jan. 16, 2012.

“Only 1 in 4 U.S. troops have confidence in Obama,” Jan. 15, 2012.

“U.S. birth certificates and Social Security numbers sold on black market,” Jan. 15, 2012.

“Obama finds taking pictures with U.S. soldiers annoying,” Jan. 14, 2012.

“Obama Implements NWO,” Jan 14, 2012

“The Hispanderer in Chief,” Jan. 11, 2012.

“Amerika Here We Come,” Jan. 11, 2012.

“Obama went to Mars?!,” Jan. 11. 2012.

“Obama tells Congress he’ll decide what’s constitutional,” Jan. 11, 2012.

“Americans think Obama too liberal; fear his reelection 2 to 1,” Jan. 10, 2012.

“Obamacare’s neurosurgical death panel for Americans 70 and over,” Jan. 9, 2012.

“Doctors are going broke in America,” Jan 7, 2012.

“She really thinks she’s queen,” Jan. 5, 2012.

“NH legislators challenge Obama’s eligibility,” Jan 4, 2012.

“Georgia judge will hear Obama eligibility lawsuits!,” Jan. 4, 2012.

“Hope & Change: US national debt now exceeds GDP,” Jan 4, 2012.

“Obama signs U.S. citizens detention bill,” Jan. 3, 2012.

“Why Obama will win in 2012?,” Jan 3, 2012.

“GOP Candidates on Obama’s Eligibility,” Jan 2, 2012.

“Take this fun quiz!,” Jan 1, 2012.

“Obama celebrates fictitious holiday, urging black racial unity,” Jan 1, 2012.

“Obama chips away at gun rights,” Dec 29, 2011.

“The Two Thousand Dollars Sundress,” Dec 29, 2011.

“Dear Ruler Panders to Illegal Alien Invaders,” Dec. 29, 2011

“HHS = Hypocritical + Harmful + Sinister,” Dec. 28, 2011

“Obama’s Attack-Dogs Go After Sheriff Joe Arpaio,” Dec. 16, 2011.

“Cocky Obama says it doesn’t matter who the GOP nominee is,” Dec. 12, 2011.



“Obama Proposes Preventive Indefinite Detention of American Citizens,” Dec. 11, 2011.

“Obama Targets Anti-Fraud Voter ID Law,” Dec. 10, 2011.

“Why Obama Wants to Veto S.1867,” Dec. 7, 2011.

“Obama Preaches New Age Christ,” Dec. 5, 2011

“False Shepherd – Osteen – Soft and Gooey on Obama,” Nov. 28, 2011

“What was Obama doing with his hand?,” Nov. 26, 2011.

“Sin of Omission,” Nov. 25, 2011.

“Former Carter-Clinton Pollsters Urge Obama to Quit,” Nov. 21, 2011.

“No More Thrill Up His Leg,” Nov. 20, 2011.

“Moochelle Booed at NASCAR,” Nov. 20, 2011.

“Skippy’s First TV Appearance?,” Nov 18, 2011.

“Obama is a Geography Idiot,” Nov 16, 2011.

“Why is Obama’s ‘Body-Man’ Reggie Love Leaving?,” Nov 16, 2011.

“Obama Blames Americans for Being Lazy,” Nov 15, 2011.

“Obama, the Affirmative Action President,” Nov 12, 2011.

“Another Day, Another Skippy Lie,” Nov 10, 2011.

“Hot Mic Burns Sarkozy and the Dear Ruler at G20,” Nov 7, 2011

“Obama, 9, Wanted to be Indonesia’s Prime Minister,” Nov 2, 2011.

“Joe’s Getting the Goods on BO,” Nov 1, 2011.

“Ten Reasons the Dear Ruler May Be Toast in 2012,” Oct 24, 2011

“Hey OWS, what do you make of this?,” Oct 20, 2011.

“Obama, Lovechild of Saul Alinsky,” Oct. 19, 2011.

“Who’s Behind Obama’s New War in Uganda?,” Oct. 16, 2011.

“Obamacare Begins to Unravel,” Oct. 15, 2011.

“Another Obama War – in Pakistan via Proxies,” Oct. 15, 2011.

“More Obama Boondoggle: A 3rd Failed Solar Company,” Oct 12, 2011.

“More Fraud from the People who Brought us Obama,” Oct 12, 2011.

“Obama Increasingly Isolated and Disengaged,” Oct 11, 2011.

“Nolan Finley Lays it on the Line About Wall Street Occupiers,” Oct 9, 2011.

“Memo to Occupy Wall St.: Obama’s Your Man!,” Oct 9, 2011.

“Count Barackula,” Oct 7, 2011.

“Official Jobless Stuck at 9.1%,” Oct 7, 2011.

“Democrats Want to Keep Secret Obama’s Presidential Records,” Oct 7, 2011.

“Obama Refuses to Reveal Secret Memo Authorizing Murder of U.S. Citizen,” Oct 6, 2011.

“Michelle’s African Vacation Cost Taxpayers $424,000,” Oct 4, 2011.

“Photos Show Obama Marching With Racist New Black Panthers,” Oct 4, 2011.

“Why Voting Obama Out of Office Isn’t Enough,” Oct 3, 2011.

“The 2nd Great Depression: Obamaville Tent Cities,” Sept 30, 2011.

“Biden Throws Obama Under the Bus,” Sept 30, 2011.

“Obama’s FEC Says Foreign-Born US Citizens Can Run for President,” Sept 28, 2011.

“Obama and Elites Going to Denver to Escape Catastrophe?,” Sept 26, 2011.

“Wayne Madsen: Obama Obsessed With Vanity Searches,” Sept 26, 2011.

“Hm… 2.0,” Sept 25, 2011.

“Obama White House in Chaos, Says New Book,” Sept 25, 2011.

“Obama, the Epitome of Stupidity, Ignorance and Arrogance,” Sept 21, 2011.

“Obama’s DOJ Wastes Your Money on $16 Muffin,” Sept 20, 2011.

“Do Rich Americans Really Pay Less Taxes Than the Middle Class?,” Sept 20, 2011.

“Poll: 60% of Libs Still Approve of the Dear Ruler,” Sept 20, 2011.

“Smelling Blood, Liberals Turn On Obama,” Sept 19, 2011.

“Economist Who Predicted the Recession Warns of Worse Crash Ahead,” Sept 18, 2011.

“Federal Govt’s E-Verify Shows Obama’s Social Security No. is Fraudulent,” September 16, 2011.

“Hmmm….,” September 16, 2011.

“Crony Capitalism: Obama’s $535M Loan to Now Bankrupt Solyndra,” September 15, 2011.

“Obama’s Next Tax Target,” September 15, 2011.

“Be a Patriot by Being a Snitch!,” September 14, 2011.

“FOTM Will Appear With Great Regularity On New Tattle-Tale Site!,” September 14, 2011.

“U.S. Debt Ceiling Raised to 101% of GDP,” September 13, 2011.

“21 Obama Taxes,” September 11, 2011.

“Obama’s Jobs Plan a Dud. Employers Not Hiring,” September 11, 2011.

“Obama Recycles 2009’s Failed Stimulus as New Jobs Plan,” September 10, 2011.

“Judge Says Obama’s Fraudulent Soc Security No. not Public Interest,” September 6, 2011.

“Global Debt – Cancer That’s Metastasized,” September 3, 2011.

“Obama’s Bait & Switch Maneuver,” September 3, 2011.

“NASCAR Drivers Say No to Obama,” September 3, 2011.

“Peeling Away the Fast & Furious Onion….,” September 3, 2011.

“Blacks’ Jobless Rate is Highest in 27 Years,” September 3, 2011.

“Obama’s Magical Flying Bus,” August 30, 2011.

“About that Top-Secret $97M White House Construction Project,” August 30, 2011.

“Obama Needed 2 Teleprompters for 3-min. Speech,” August 30, 2011.

“North American Super Nation Advances,” August 29, 2011.

“Americans didn’t elect a queen,” Aug. 26, 2012.

“Obama & Holder Ignore ‘Beat Whitey’ Black Riots,” August 15, 2011.

“Skippy Reaches a New Low,” August 14, 2011.

“Most Frightening 6 Words Ever Said,” August 13, 2011.

“Communist Party USA endorses Obama & Democrats for 2012,” August 12, 2011.

“What U.S. President Has Multiple Sources in a Foreign Country Say He was Born There?,” August 12, 2011.

“Surprise! Muslim Americans Give Obama Highest Approval,” August 11, 2011.

“U.S. Army to Host Atheist Concert,” August 9, 2011.

“Free Cell Phone is a Civil Right!,” August 5, 2011.

“Communist Party USA Endorses Obama & Democrats for 2012,” August 4, 2011.

“Happy Birthday, Barry Soetoro!,” August 4, 2011.

“Obama Parties Like It’s 1999,” July 17, 2011.

“Obama Drops Mask to Reveal the Communist Within,” July 16, 2011.

“More Civility,” July 14, 2011.

“The Disappearing American Black Middle Class,” July 12, 2011.

“Operation Gunrunner, We Have the Smoking Gun,” July 12, 2011.

“Who Said This?,” July 12, 2011.

“Obama, the President of Lies,” July 5, 2011.

“Obama and the Mark of the Beast,” July 5, 2011.

“The Perfect July 4 Billboard,” July 3, 2011.



“Congress Connives to Redefine Natural Born Citizen,” July 1, 2011

“Natural Born Citizen for Dummies,” June 30, 2011

“Michelle’s Africa Boondoggle Costs Taxpayers $800,000,” June 28, 2011.

“Obama’s Science Czar Wants Global Police to Enforce Depopulation,” June 22, 2011.

“It Runs in the Family: Obama Mom’s Social Security Application is Fake,” June 18, 2011.

“Retired CIA Agents Say Obama’s Birth Certificate is Fake,” June 16, 2011.

“Evidence that Obama’s Selective Service Registration was Forged,” June 13, 2011.

“The Cesspool of Obama Spending,” June 9, 2011.

“Obama’s Dept of Education Calls Out SWAT Team,” June 9, 2011.

“Whites in Obama’s America Feel More Discriminated Than Blacks,” June 5, 2011.

“We’re Broke, but Obama Welcomes 80,000 Muslim Refugees into America,” June 5, 2011.

“Democrat Congressman Compares Obama to a King,” June 4, 2011.

“All Hail Emperor Obama!,” June 4, 2011.

“Radical in Chief by Stanley Kurtz,” June 2, 2011.

“Obama: Judge Me by the Company I Keep,” June 2, 2011.

“Michelle’s Great-Grandma and Harrison J. Bounel?,” May 31, 2011.

“About Obama’s Strange Connecticut Social Security No.,” May 31, 2011.

“Obama Hires New Minister of Propaganda,” May 30, 2011.

“Obama to Achieve Gun Control by Stealth,” May 30, 2011.

“Obama’s Mentor was a Satan Worshipper, What Does That Make Obama?,” May 28, 2011.

“Social Security Tax Will Increase 2% in 2012,” May 28, 2011.

“Obama Administration Taps Into Federal Retirement Funds,” May 24, 2011.

“Corsi on Obama’s Birth Certificate,” May 18, 2011.

“White House Targets Corsi Book on Obama Birth Certificate,” May 18, 2011.

“The Man Has No Shame,” May 18, 2011.

“Political Cronyism: Nancy Pelosi’s District Gets 20% of Obamacare Waivers,” May 18, 2011.

“Fess Up Obama, You’re a Damn Fraud!,” May 18, 2011.

“Obama official refuses to be Transparent about Transparency,” May 16, 2011.

“What Barry Soetoro Obama is Hiding from Us,” May 16, 2011.

“1 of 3 Americans Still Skeptical About Obama’s Birth,” May 15, 2011.

“San Diego Students Disinvite Obama Because of Phony Birth Certificate,” May 14, 2011.

“1 in 5 Don’t Believe Osama bin Laden is Dead,” May 12, 2011.

“Obama’s Poll Numbers Take a Nosedive…Again,” May 12, 2011.

“Obama Wants to Tax the Number of Miles You Drive,” May 12, 2011.

“Obama Administration Seizes Power Over Water,” May 11, 2011.

“Obama’s Mentor, Saul Alinsky, was a Luciferian,” May 10, 2011.

“Missouri House Passes Eligibility Bill,” May 9, 2011.

“Proof that Obama’s Birth Certificate is Fake – It’s the Paper, Stupid,” May 9, 2011.

“More Proof Obama’s Birth Certificate is Yet Another Forgery,” May 5, 2011.

“Is This Obama’s Real COLB?,” April 30, 2011.

“Wayne Madsen: Foreign Intelligence Agencies Say Obama Birth Certificate is Fake,” April 28, 2011.

“Obama’s Birth Certificate Raises More Questions Than Answers,” April 28, 2011.

“Obama, Release Your Documents,” April 27, 2011.

“Birth Certificate Fraud Demo Video,” April 27, 2011.

“Obama Mom’s Signature on that Birth Certificate,” April 27, 2011.

“Obama Birth Certificate Press Appearance,” April 27, 2011.

“Obama Releases Birth Certificate, After 2+ Years,” April 27, 2011.

“This is a Hawaii Birth Certificate,” April 25, 2011.

“By US Senate’s Definition, Obama is Ineligible – Not a Natural Born Citizen,” April 25, 2011.

“Mystery Behind Obama’s Trip to Hawaii in 2008,” April 25, 2011.

“Report Card On Obama’s First Two Years,” April 25, 2011.

“Ron Paul Thinks Obama Eligibility is Irrelevant,” Apri 23, 2011.

“Louisiana Governor Says He’ll Sign Birther Bill,” April 23, 2011.

“Obama Forgot the Creator, Again,” April 22, 2011.

“Supreme Court Justices Admit Obama Eligibility Is a Problem,” April 20, 2011.

“Bachmann to Obama: Just Show Us the Birth Certificate,” April 20, 2011.

“Arizona Gov. Brewer Betrays Birthers,” April 19, 2011.

“Presidential…,” April 19, 2011.

“Just Another Day for President Obama,” April 17, 2011.

“Wayne Madsen on Obama White House’s Death Threats,” April 17, 2011.

“Wayne Madsen Says Obama Wants Him Dead,” April 13, 2011.

“Obama’s Connecticut Social Security No. Traced to Man in Hawaii, d. 1981,” April 13, 2011.

“Secrets About His Past Obama Doesn’t Want You to Know,” April 12, 2011.

“Hagmann Investigation of Soetoro-Obama Eligibility,” April 12, 2011.

“What’s that scar on Obama’s head?,” April 8, 2011.

“Only 1 in 10 Americans Believe Obama Has Proven His Eligibility,” March 24, 2011.

“What the U.S. Media Won’t Report,” March 22, 2011.

“Obama DOJ Won’t Protect You From Bullying If You’re White,” March 19, 2011.

“We Are So Screwed: Obama’s Budget Lies,” March 18, 2011.

“More Americans Are Birthers As Obama Continues His Mockery,” March 18, 2011.

“Donald Trump Weighs In On ‘Birthers’,” March 17, 2011.

“Obama In Joker Mode As World Falls Apart,” March 16, 2011.

“As Americans Worry About Nuclear Fallout From Japan, Where’s Obama’s Energy Czar?,” March 15, 2011.

“Obama Expands Obese Govt Via Regulatory Powers,” March 12, 2011.

“Michelle’s $1,000 totebag,” March 11, 2011.

“Obama: I Believe in the Second Amendment,” March 6, 2011.

“Obama’s Admission – Not Experienced for Job,” March 5, 2011.

“Liberal WashPo Calls Obama an Absentee President,” March 4, 2011.

“AG Eric Holder Won’t Prosecute New Black Panthers ‘Cause They’re ‘His People’,” March 3, 2011.

“Obama Admin to Concoct Phony ePeople for Propaganda,” March 2, 2011.

“Obama Has Personal Trainer Fly Weekly to D.C.,” March 1, 2011.

“Mystery Deepens On Obama’s Connecticut Social Security No.,” March 1, 2011.

“Soldiers to Receive Gay PC Training,” February 28, 2011.

“Is Obama Behind Public Union Demonstrations?,” February 25, 2011.

“Why Obama’s Certificate of Live Birth Is a Fake,” February 23, 2011.

“Number of Birthers Is Increasing,” February 20, 2011.

“Sarah Palin & Karl Rove Want Birthers to Shut Up,” February 19, 2011.

“Why Do Conservative Elites Avoid Obama Eligibility?,” February 10, 2011.

“Hawaii Tours Announces the ‘Find President Obama’s Birth Certificate’ Tour Package,” February 8, 2011.

“Two-Faced Obama Lies Again,” February 7, 2011.

“Health Hypocrites,” February 7, 2011.

“Obama Budget Cuts for Dummies,” February 3, 2011.

“Judge Rules Obamacare Unconstitutional,” February 2, 2011.

“Wisconsin First to Bolt from Obamacare,” February 2, 2011.

“2nd Judge Rules Obamacare Unconstitutional,” January 31, 2011.

“Obama Exempts Cronies From Obamacare,” January 31, 2011.

“10 States Propose Eligibility Bills,” January 31, 2011.

“Obama’s SOTU Sells Same Old Snake Oil,” January 29, 2011.

“Obama Secrety Backs Egyptian Uprising,” January 29, 2011.

“Joint Chiefs of Staff React to Obama’s SOTU,” January 28, 2011.

“Bill Introduced in Hawaii Legislature to Release Obama’s Birth Certificate,” January 28, 2011.

“More Evidence Hawaii Does Not Have Obama’s Birth Certificate,” January 25, 2011.

“4 Versions of Obama’s Certificate of Live Birth,” January 21, 2011.

“Anti-Birther Hawaii Gov Can’t Find Obama’s Birth Certificate,” January 20, 2011.

“House Passes Bill to Repeal Obamacare,” January 19, 2011.

“Obama, Trojan Horse of the Left,” January 17, 2011.

“About that ‘Together We Thrive’ Arizona Memorial T-Shirt,” January 17, 2011.

“Massive Obamacare Tax Hikes,” January 16, 2011.

“Obama Wants Net ID For Americans,” January 10, 2011.

“Obama Eligibility Issue Gathering Steam,” January 7, 2011.

“Notice to Boehner: We Birthers Will Never Give Up,” January 7, 2011.

“This is How Tiny Obama’s Proposed $100M Budget Cut Really Is,” January 6, 2011.

“Obama’s Crony Capitalism,” January 6, 2011.

“Anti-Birther Socialist Hawaii Gov Is Lying or Delusional,” January 5, 2011.

“TSA Scanners Ineffective Against Terrorists,” January 5, 2011.

“Democrats, Media Fear Civil War From Obama Eligibility,” January 4, 2011.

“Obama Quietly Pursues North American Union,” January 1, 2011.

“Obama’s Hawaii Vacation Costs Taxpayers $1.5 Million,” December 31, 2010.

“Chris Matthew Calls On Obama to Release Birth Certificate,” December 30, 2010.

“New Hawaii Governor Vows to Stop Birthers,” December 29, 2010.

“Obama Reintroduces Death Panels Into Healthcare,” December 27, 2010.

“Obama Skipped Christmas Church Service, Again,” December 26, 2010.

“Obama’s Christmas E-Letter,” December 26, 2010.

“Michelle Won’t Wait, So Taxpayers Pay Extra $63,000,” December 23, 2010.

“Smartest Man In the World Wrong Again,” December 22, 2010.

“Citizen’s Video of LtCol Lakin’s Court Martial,” December 21, 2010.

“Obama to Tax Rainwater,” December 20, 2010.

“LtCol Lakin Court Martial Verdict: Guilty,” December 16, 2010.

“Judge Rules Obamacare Unconstitutional,” December 14, 2010.

“Obamacare’s New IRS Rule,” December 12, 2010.

“Questions About Obama’s Birth Certificate Won’t Go Away,” December 11, 2010.

“Just Who is the President Here?,” December 11, 2010.

“Obamacare Requires Doctor’s Prescription for Over-the-Counter Meds,” December 9, 2010.

“McCain’s Lawyer Deleted Wiki’s Terry Lakin Entry,” December 6, 2010.

“Obama Eligibility Is Now a Conspiracy,” December 2, 2010.

“Why Obama’s Government Pay Freeze is Bunco,” December 2, 2010.

“Old and New Birthers: Skepticism About Obama’s Birth Eligibility Spreads,” November 26, 2010.

“Air Force General: Obama Administration Covering Up Missile Incident,” November 26, 2010.

“Even MSM Now Saying Obama is Mental,” November 25, 2010.

“White House Insider: Obama Not a Democrat, Maybe Not an American,” November 24, 2010.

“White House Insider Calls Obama ‘An Arrogant Pr*ck’,” November 18, 2010.

“Only 26% of Americans Think Obama is Reëlectable,” November 17, 2010.

“Obama’s Nanny Was a Gay Transvestite,” November 10, 2010.

“Congress Admits It Did Not Check Obama’s Eligibility,” November 10, 2010.

“White House Insider on the Birth Certificate,” November 9, 2010.

“Three Witches In Charge of White House,” November 8, 2010.

“Obama Brought His Teleprompters to India,” November 8, 2010.

“Pelosi and Dems Unsheath Long Knives for Obama,” November 4, 2010.

“Obama in Mumbai to Cost Taxpayers $200 Million a Day,” November 4, 2010.

“Obama Heckled by the Left,” October 31, 2010.

“Obama In Deep Trouble, Huge Scandals Brewing,” October 30, 2010.

“White House Insider Fears For America Under Obama,” October 29, 2010.

“Who’s the Dumb Prez?,” October 29, 2010.

“Obama Foments Race War in America,” October 27, 2010.

“Idolatry,” October 24, 2010.

“Calls for Military Intervention, Impeachment, & Revolution,” October 23, 2010.

“58 Reasons to Vote on November 2,” October 21, 2010.

“Obama Endorses UN’s Global Taxes,” October 19, 2010.

“Message to Obama,” October 19, 2010.

“Demonic Obama,” October 18, 2010.

“Obama, Narcissist-in-Chief,” October 18, 2010.

“Obama Mania Dims in College Campuses,” October 17, 2010.

“Michelle Obama Violated Illinois Election Law,” October 16, 2010.

“Wayne Madsen: CIA Looking Into Obama Eligibility,” October 15, 2010.

“If the Military Won’t, The People Will Remove Obama,” October 14, 2010.

“Top Democrats Consider 25th Amendment to Remove Obama,” October 14, 2010.

“Reggie Love, Obama’s Personal iPad,” October 14, 2010.

“Obama Is Severely Delusional,” October 13, 2010.

“Wayne Madsen Reports Obama Depressed & Schizophrenic,” October 13, 2010.

“Obama’s Post-November Strategy: Rule by Decree,” October 10, 2010.

“Obama Townhalls Are Staged,” October 8, 2010.

“Will Supreme Court Confront Obama?,” October 7, 2010.

“What China Really Thinks About the U.S.,” October 7, 2010.

“Obama on Anti-Depressants,” October 4, 2010.

“Obama Disliked in Home State,” October 1, 2010.

“Great Video on Obama Not Certified for Presidency,” September 29, 2010.

“Judge in Lakin Court Martial Makes Defense Impossible,“ September 29, 2010.

“Eisenhower Produced His Birth Certificate,” September 28, 2010.

“Voters Look More to TEA Party Than Obama,” September 28, 2010.

“Obama Left Out Creator, Again,” September 27, 2010.

“Why We Need ‘Birther Laws’,” September 24, 2010.

“Obama, Harvard J.D.,” September 24, 2010.

“Obamacare’s Even Worse Than You Think,” September 23, 2010.

“Obama’s Weird Laughter,” September 23, 2010.

“Obama Presidency & Democrats in Crisis, Says DeepThroat2,” September 23, 2010.

“Obamacare’s 3.8% Real Estate Sales Tax,” September 22, 2010.

“Obama’s Aunt Says US Owes Her Citizenship,” September 21, 2010.

“What to Wear for Air Force One,” September 21, 2010.

“Hawaii Democratic Party Did Not Certify Obama’s Eligibility,” Sept 20, 2010.

“Obama Left Out the Creator,” September 19, 2010.

“Radical Muslim Group Has Infiltrated U.S. Government,” September 17, 2010.

“Illinois Supreme Court Coverup For Obamas,” September 16, 2010.

“Barack and Michelle Gave Up Law License,” September 16, 2010.

“Obama Sucks At Foreign Policy Too,” September 15, 2010.

“Which Obama Do You Believe?,” September 14, 2010.

“Obama Backs $1 Billion Loan For Mexico’s Oil Drilling,” September 14, 2010.

“Obama’s New 1% Transaction Tax!,” September 14, 2010.

“Call Obama a P***k, Get Banned For Life,” September 13, 2010.

“Obama Presidency Is An Economic Disaster,” September 13, 2010.

“Americans Are Sick of Obama,” September 10, 2010.

“Obama Appoints Czar of Carp!,” September 10, 2010.

“Obama DOJ Ditches the Red-White-Blue,” September 9, 2010.

“Obama Lied About End of Iraq War,” September 8, 2010.

“The Obama Recession,” September 7, 2010.

“Obama Tax Tsunami Coming Your Way,” September 5, 2010.

“Lowest Approval Rating Ever for Obama,” September 4, 2010.

“Lakin Court Martial Judge Does Not Want to ‘Embarrass’ Obama,” September 4, 2010.

“Pakistan Minister Asks Obama to be Leader of All Muslims,” September 3, 2010.

“Another General Supports Lt Col Lakin,” September 3, 2010.

“Lakin Court Martial Judge Denies Request for Obama BC,” September 2, 2010.

“They Don’t Believe Obama Either,” September 1, 2010.

“Three-Star General Supports Army Surgeon Lakin,” September 1, 2010.

“Washington Times Calls for Impeachment,” September 1, 2010.

“Obama Contemptuous of Restoring Honor Rally,” August 30, 2010.

“Ground Zero Mosque Religious Freedom is a Ruse,” August 30, 2010.

“Democratic Moneybags Warn Obama,” August 29, 2010.

“Here a Sign, There a Sign,” August 29, 2010.

“Is Obama a Saudi-Muslim Plant?,” August 28, 2010.

“Here Comes the Commander in Chief!,” August 27, 2010.

“Obama the Sneak Makes 4 More Recess Appointments,” August 27, 2010.

“U.S. War in Iraq Is Not Ended,” August 25, 2010.

“Nobody Home in Obama White House,” August 23, 2010.

“Obama Takes Another Vacation While Unemployment Soars,” August 20, 2010.

“Obama an Apostate Muslim?,” August 20, 2010.

“Obama Swam, But Not in the Gulf,” August 16, 2010.

“Obama Appoints Fan of Health Rationing to Oversee Medicare,” August 16, 2010.

“The Incredible Shrinking Obamas,” August 15, 2010.

“10 Reasons Why Obama’s In Meltdown,” August 15, 2010.

“Even Babies Shun Obama,” August 14, 2010.

“Obama Ends Pretense at Transparency,” August 14, 2010.

“Obama Had a Stepsister, Who Knew?,” August 13, 2010.

“Obama Spends Millions Training Foreign Workers,” August 11, 2010.

“Home Alone On His 49th Birthday,” August 4, 2010.

“Another Big Obama Lie,” August 4, 2010.

“Obama Mom’s Passport Records Destroyed,” August 2, 2010.

“Army Proceeds to Court Martial Dr. Lakin,” August 2, 2010.

“Obama Unstoppable, Former Treasury Officials Warn,” July 31, 2010.

“Another Obama Power-Grab: Education,” July 31, 2010.

“Michelle In Spain: 30 Rooms for 4 Days,” July 27, 2010.

“Another General is an Obama Truth Seeker,” July 27, 2010.

“Obama Lied About Release of Lockerbie Bomber,” July 25, 2010.

“The Question That Won’t Go Away,” July 25, 2010.

“Why Lou Dobbs Left CNN & Got His House Shot,” July 25, 2010.

“Mom of Murdered Obama Gay Lover Speaks Up,” July 25, 2010.

“We the People Have Had Enough,” July 24, 2010.

“Obama Advisor Sees America As Place of Islam’s Revival,” July 21, 2010.

“What If Obama Gets a Second Term?,” July 18, 2010.

“Obama’s Dog and Lover Fly In Own Jet,” July 18, 2010.

“Who Is this Man?,“ July 17, 2010.

“Panda Has a Question For Obama,” July 16, 2010.

“Senator Supports Obama Birth Lawsuits,” July 14, 2010.

“Documentary on 2008 Obama Voter Intimidation-Fraud,” July 13, 2010.

“Obama Stole Election From Hillary,” July 13, 2010.

“Obama’s Immigration Lies,” July 12, 2010.

“Black Panthers Thank Holder & Obama,” July 10, 2010.

“Mexican-Born Senate-Seeker Wants Proof of Obama Birth Eligibility,” July 9, 2010.

“Obama Says He’s Muslim,” July 8, 2010.

“Obama Is a Racist,” July 8, 2010.

“Liberal Elite Disenchanted With Obama,” July 8, 2010.

“Obama’s NASA-Muslim Space Program,” July 6, 2010.

“Obama’s New Mission for NASA: Boost Muslim Self-Esteem,” July 6, 2010.

“Obama Revives Talk of a Civilian Armed Force,” July 1, 2010.

“Obama’s Clear Nail Polish Set Off Gaydar,” June 29, 2010.

“Congressman Slyly Mocks Obama’s Birth,” June 25, 2010.

“Obama and Mexico Sue Arizona Over Immigration,” June 24, 2010.

“Obama, Lord of the Flies,” June 23, 2010.

“Obama Plans Amnesty For Illegals,” June 23, 2010.

“Senator Says Obama Intentionally Not Securing Border,” June 23, 2010.

“Obama Is Deliberately Protracting Gulf Oil Disaster,” June 22, 2010.

“White House Hypocrisy,” June 22, 2010.

“Obama Quits After One Term?” June 21, 2010.

“Senate Bill Gives Obama Power to Shut Down Internet,” June 20, 2010.

“America Is Losing Southern Arizona to Mexican Drug Lords,” June 17, 2010.

“Elections Clerk Willing to Testify Obama Not Born in Hawaii,” June 15, 2010.

“Rolling Stone Indicts Obama on Gulf Oil Disaster,” June 13, 2010.

“Hillary Well Aware of Obama’s Gay Activities,” June 13, 2010.

“There Is No Birth Certificate,” June 12, 2010.

“White House Won’t Answer Query About Obama’s Connecticut Social Security No.,” June 12, 2010.

“Army Denies Discovery to Obama Eligibility Surgeon,” June 11, 2010.

“What If Obama Declares Martial Law?,” June 11, 2010.

“Let Them Eat Cake!,” June 10, 2010.

“AZ Paper on Obama’s Connecticut Social Security Number,” June 9, 2010.

“Honolulu Chief Elections Clerk Says Obama NOT Born in Hawaii,” June 9, 2010.

“Army General Calls for Obama’s Resignation,” June 8, 2010.

“Obama, Where Are Your Girlfriends?,” June 4, 2010.

“Will Obama Resign?,” June 3, 2010.

“More Americans Than Ever Want Truth About Obama,” June 3, 2010.

“Obama’s Solution For Gulf Oil Crisis” June 2, 2010

“Obama Fiddles While Rome Burns,” June 2, 2010.

“Follow-Up On Obama Gay Club Exposé,” June 1, 2010.

“An Omen,” June 1, 2010.

“Gulf Oil Is Obama’s Waterloo,” May 31, 2010.

“Obama’s Gay Sex Romps with Larry Sinclair,” May 31, 2010.

“Obama Thinks!,”May 31, 2010.

“Obama, a Sleeper Agent for World Communism,” May 24, 2010.

“A Military Coup to Solve the Obama Problem,” May 23, 2010.

“Obama, Thy Name is Hypocrite,” May 21, 2010.

“Now Obama’s Attracting Rodents,” May 21, 2010.

“The Most Frightening Thing,”May 20, 2010.

“Obamao,” May 20, 2010.

“Louis Farrakhan: Obama was Selected Before He Was Elected,” May 19 , 2010.

“Summary Of Day Five of Obama Trial,” May 19, 2010.

“Verdict Of Guilty In Obama Trial,” May 18 2010.

“Obama, Flies, and Bees,” May 17, 2010.

“Day 4 Of Obama Trial,” May 17, 2010.

“When Michelle visits Sesame Street,“ May 17, 2010.

“Day Three Of Obama Trial,” May 17 , 2010.

“Day 2 Of Obama Trial: 4 Witnesses Testify,” May 16, 2010.

“Americans Agree With Arizona, Not Obama, On Illegal Immigration,” May 16, 2010.

“Obama Loses Jewish Support, Called “Sociopath,” May 16, 2010.

“Day One Of Obama Trial,” May 15, 2010.

“New Hawaii Law Lets Govt Ignore Citizen Inquiries On Obama Birth,” May 14, 2010.

“Obama SCOTUS Pick Hostile To Free Speech,” May 13, 2010.

“Obama Uses Dead Connecticuter’s Social Security Number,” May 13, 2010.

“Your Tax Dollars Fund Socialist Groups,” May 12, 2010.

“Obama Uses Gutter Word for Peaceful TEA Partiers,” May 10, 2010.

“Obama Senior Advisor Mentored by Commie,” May 10, 2010.

“Obama Uses Proxies to Foment Radical Protests,” May 6, 2010.

“Obama Funded Alinsky Cadre School,” May 4, 2010.

“Obama’s Mistress,” May 3, 2010.

“Obama Wants Secrecy For White House Visitors,” May 2 , 2010.

“A Scientist Investigates Obama’s Birth Eligibility,” May 1, 2010.

“Obama’s Corrupt “Green” Apparatchiki,” Apr 30, 2010.

“Obama Sicced Riot Police On Tea Party Grandmas,” Apr 29, 2010.

“Post-Racial Obama Plays The Race Card,” Apr 27,2010.

“The Coming Trial Of Citizen Obama,” Apr 26, 2010.

“Two More States May Thwart Obama’s Reelection,” Apr 25, 2010.

“Survey On What To Do With Obama Eligibility,” Apr 22, 2010.

“DC Politicos Already Know Obama Ineligible,” Apr 22, 2010.

“Arizona Thwarts Obama’s 2012 Reelection,” Apr 20, 2010.

“What Is Obama’s True Religion?,” Apr 19, 2010.

“The Obama We Do Know,” Apr 19, 2010.

“Supreme Court Is Evading Obama Eligibility,” Apr 18, 2010.

“FBI Destroyed Obama’s Grandpa’s File,” Apr 17, 2010.

“A New Medical Symbol: The ObamaScrewU!,” April 14, 2010.

“Kenyan official Says Obama born In Kenya,” April 13, 2010.

“NPR Says Obama Born In Kenya,” Apr 13, 2010.

“The Most Dangerous President,” Apr 8, 2010.

“What Obama’s 17 Minute response Reveals,” Apr 7 , 2010.

“Lies, Lies, Lies,” Apr 7, 2010.

“Obama Is The New King George,” April 6 , 2010.

“Michelle Called Kenya Obama’s Home Country,” Apr 4,2010.

“The Truth About Obama Teaching At Chicago Law School” Apr 2, 2010.

“Coffee With Muslim Terrorists,” Apr 1, 2010.

“Army Doctor Challenges Obama’s Eligibility, Risks Court Martial,” Apr 1, 2010.

“Will Obama Instigate An American Reichstag?,” Mar 31, 2010.

“Obama’s “Certification Of Live Birth” Is A Forgery,” Mar 22, 2010.

Hawaii Quashes Citizen Inquiries Of Obama Birth,” Mar 20, 2010.

“Obama, The Nowhere Man,” Mar 17, 2010.

“Obama Administration Is Secretive, Not Transparent,” Mar 17, 2010.

“Why Is Obama Hellbent On CommieCare,” Mar 9, 2010.

“Obama Is A Leninist,” Mar 6, 2010.

“Obama’s Multiple Names,” Mar 5, 2010.

“Obama’s Multiple Social Security Numbers,” Mar 5, 2010.

“Impeach Obama For Another Bribery,” Mar 4, 2010.

“Explosive Manning Testimony About Obama,” Feb 20, 2010.

“Obama An Ardent Marxist In College,” Feb 18, 2010.

“No Evidence Obama Attended Columbia U.,” Feb 12 ,2010.

“Smartest Prez Ever Can’t Pronounce ‘Corpsmen‘,” Feb. 5, 2010.

“Obama Is Assembling His Youth Troops,” Feb 3, 2010.

“Obama Hypnotized America…Really,” Jan 27, 2010.

“Obama The First,” Jan 6, 2010.

Advertisements