The AMA-approved Caption Contest

Posted on January 16, 2019 by | 1 Comment
This is the 192nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the GIF:

About the GIF: New Zealand Prime Minister John Key tries to hammer a nail.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Non-toxic masculinity, approved by Gillette and American Psychological Association.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

One response to “The AMA-approved Caption Contest

  1. Gunny T | January 16, 2019 at 4:52 am | Reply

    A real man would know how to hit the nail on the head.

     

