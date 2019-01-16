The AMA-approved Caption Contest

This is the 192nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the GIF:
About the GIF: New Zealand Prime Minister John Key tries to hammer a nail.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Non-toxic masculinity, approved by Gillette and American Psychological Association.
~Eowyn
A real man would know how to hit the nail on the head.