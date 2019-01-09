The Left devour their own: MSNBC mocks Pelosi-Schumer rebuttal to Trump’s border speech

Rate this post

MSNBC is part of the MSM or Hate America Media.

So it is of some interest that MSNBC made fun of the response by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chucky Schumer (D-NY) to President Trump’s national address on border security last evening.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn reports for Fox News:

On Tuesday night, an MSNBC panel had some fun at the expense of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, for their response to President Donald Trump’s primetime address from the Oval Office. MSNBC anchor Brian Williams took note of the memes Pelosi and Schumer’s rebuttal birthed with many people comparing the Democratic leaders to angry parents and the classic American Gothic painting.

Brian “lying pays!” Williams also mocked how Pelosi and Schumer shared a “little, tiny, modest, wooden podium.”

Former Democratic strategist James Carville, who is Hollywood central casting for the Creature from the Black Lagoon, said these rebuttals “seldom” work. Chuckling, Carville said:

“I don’t think they [Pelosi and Schumer] wanted to do it. I don’t think they should’ve done it. And I guarantee you at the staff meeting tomorrow morning, somebody is gonna get, you know, chewed out pretty good about this whole thing. I’ve been more excited about colonoscopies than he [Schumer] was giving his speech tonight. He didn’t want to be there!”

Update:

Incredibly, the Washington Post has joined MSNBC.

See WaPo columnist Marc A. Thiessen’s op/ed: “Trump won the night. Schumer and Pelosi lost“.

~Eowyn

