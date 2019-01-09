The Left devour their own: MSNBC mocks Pelosi-Schumer rebuttal to Trump’s border speech

MSNBC is part of the MSM or Hate America Media.
So it is of some interest that MSNBC made fun of the response by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chucky Schumer (D-NY) to President Trump’s national address on border security last evening.
Joseph A. Wulfsohn reports for Fox News:
On Tuesday night, an MSNBC panel had some fun at the expense of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, for their response to President Donald Trump’s primetime address from the Oval Office.
MSNBC anchor Brian Williams took note of the memes Pelosi and Schumer’s rebuttal birthed with many people comparing the Democratic leaders to angry parents and the classic American Gothic painting.
Brian “lying pays!” Williams also mocked how Pelosi and Schumer shared a “little, tiny, modest, wooden podium.”
Former Democratic strategist James Carville, who is Hollywood central casting for the Creature from the Black Lagoon, said these rebuttals “seldom” work. Chuckling, Carville said:
“I don’t think they [Pelosi and Schumer] wanted to do it. I don’t think they should’ve done it. And I guarantee you at the staff meeting tomorrow morning, somebody is gonna get, you know, chewed out pretty good about this whole thing. I’ve been more excited about colonoscopies than he [Schumer] was giving his speech tonight. He didn’t want to be there!”
Update:
Incredibly, the Washington Post has joined MSNBC.
See WaPo columnist Marc A. Thiessen’s op/ed: “Trump won the night. Schumer and Pelosi lost“.
~Eowyn
Note that the globalist monster is only devouring the old, stale, leftover “moderates.” Their new, far-left darlings, e.g., Bug-eyes Ocasio-Cortez and Islamist Rashida Tlaib, spew on and on and receive daily kudos.
LOLROTF. Pelosi and Schumer stepped in it this time. Trump is a genius. Now that it’s no longer “business as usual,” they’re beginning to sweat!
The rebuttal speeches of both these individuals was absolutely ridiculous. They looked like a couple of oddballs. Schumer needs to consult a plastic surgeon regarding his drooping eyelid–it is extremely distracting to have to look at him. There was nothing that they said that was worth the time to watch them.
Two of a Kind
https://freeindeed484.files.wordpress.com/2019/01/dwclnovwsaaynu-1-1.jpeg
The question I have for Carvill is who has such power they could order Pelosi and Schumer to stand there like Tweedledum and Tweedledee reciting their lessons.
Chancy Schulosi looked like a moron standing there behind one slim podium! LOL!
All I can say is that Trump should close the border and order the troops to build the wall, now. Enough “dancing with the stars”.
https://twitter.com/Taoistguy457/status/1082853930240016384
Notice how tight the President’s speech was. He gave the opposition absolutely nothing to use, no ammunition to distract the viewers, or try to confuse the subject. There was no personality, no slick delivery, no attempt at warm, winning, charisma, or persuasion. There was just only that, which everyone already knew, a straight forward description of the catastrophic and worsening situation at the border, the senseless, human tragedy, a sincere concern for provision of safety for the American people and yes, what is obviously the very preservation of America itself.
Nancy and Chuck, short a pitchfork, crammed into a narrow hallway as, if to frame their provincial, political objections and left to their own devices had absolutely nothing to say to the American people. Head fake, the President didn’t mention any national emergency. The entire affair was a master stroke and a huge political victory for the President. He’s rolling out an offensive of proactive, executive government.
The Gruesome Twosome
Close the border, build the wall and issue orders under the “Emergency Powers Act” that the seditious “news” shuts up, now.
They are openly out calling the President a liar today. There is a difference between disagreement (if that’s what it really is), and insults and seditious incitement.
Trump sits there surrounded by those who should be providing their expertise to derail this nonsense. I don’t know if they are but they should.
I think he has too many quislings in his administration and no one to ensure that what he says gets done. Many are openly defying his direction. That isn’t good.
Glad I didn’t watch it – I just downloaded youtube clips, and converted them to mp3 – there was about 15 minutes actual speech & rebuttal, wrapped by well over an hour of bloviating, know-nothing pundits & commentators.
Twitchy’s take on the “Dynamic Duo”
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2019/01/08/chuck-and-nancy-already-look-like-a-meme-democrat-response-is-an-optics-fail/
https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2019/01/08/look-at-their-faces-schumer-and-pelosi-watch-replay-of-disastrous-rebuttal-to-trumps-border-speech-just-try-not-to-laugh/
I couldn’t stand listening to either one of them – I had to pause the rebuttal 6-7 times, and it was only, what, 5 minutes long?
Both of them were absolutely full of it, and Nancy showed why she should be called “LOUDSpeaker” of the House (/sarc). She spoke soooooooo softly it reminded me of Officer Hooks from Police Academy:
https://youtu.be/1tw9FwYhTiM
They are treasonous scum. Worse, they are total hypocrites. There are multiple recordings of them both stumping for the wall. In fact, Sparky Bush signed a bill that funded about $10B for wall construction. I wonder what happened to that? It probably went to the Obongo “library”.
The longer this drags on and the more milage they get out of it the more it reinforces the false notion that he needs their permission. Their collective position is that Trump caused this. It is the opposite.
Remember, he’s saying this is a security or “national threat” issue. That implies that the leftists are either telling him he’s crazy or that they don’t care. Either way, how can anybody be President if Congress is not going to cooperated during an emergency?
So, every day that clicks by they keep hammering their line. Trump comes off powerless and they keep saying that he’s “incompetent” and try building a case for the 25th Amendment.
These bastards are out to get him, no doubt about it. They will destroy the country to get even for unseating the Queen of Hell. It is frustrating to watch. The only logical response to this is to rise above it. He should get presidential and start telling them to shut up.
It doesn’t help that his administration seems to consist of various players with their own agendas. The whole thing is infiltrated.