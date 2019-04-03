The ‘L is for Lecherous’ Caption Contest

This is the 197th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the GIF:

About the GIF: At a Senate ceremonial swearing-in in January 2015, then Vice President Joe Biden (D), 73, groped numerous children as he posed for photos with various lawmakers. The GIF is from a video clip showing then Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama) swatting Biden’s hand away from pawing Sessions’ granddaughter.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box). The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Sessions: “Hands off my granddaughter, you old lech!”

For the winners of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Rate this post

Please follow and like us: 0

Advertisements