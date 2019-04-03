The ‘L is for Lecherous’ Caption Contest

This is the 197th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the GIF:
About the GIF: At a Senate ceremonial swearing-in in January 2015, then Vice President Joe Biden (D), 73, groped numerous children as he posed for photos with various lawmakers. The GIF is from a video clip showing then Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama) swatting Biden’s hand away from pawing Sessions’ granddaughter.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box).
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Sessions: “Hands off my granddaughter, you old lech!”
~Eowyn
