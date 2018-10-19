The Face of the Left: Man vandalizes campaign signs; hisses ‘I hate Ted Cruz’

Posted on October 19, 2018 by | 2 Comments

On Graustak St. near the Black Hole Coffee House in Houston, Texas, a long-hair maggot-infested Demonrat steals and tears up two Sen. Ted Cruz (R) campaign signs.

His face contorted by rage, the demon-possessed man then gets in the face of the video camera and, in a Gollum voice, hisses:

“I hate Ted Cruz! I hate Ted Cruz! I hate Ted Cruz!”

Source: Daily Wire

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us:
0
 
This entry was posted in 2018 midterm elections, crime, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Republican Party, Satanism, United States and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “The Face of the Left: Man vandalizes campaign signs; hisses ‘I hate Ted Cruz’

  1. YouKnowWho | October 19, 2018 at 4:12 am | Reply

    Drugs? Alcohol? Liberalisim? Just plain mentally ill?

     
  2. Hawkmoon | October 19, 2018 at 4:44 am | Reply

    And I bet if he was asked why he hated Ted Cruz, the brainwashed mentally ill Liberal would not even know.

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *