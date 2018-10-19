The Face of the Left: Man vandalizes campaign signs; hisses ‘I hate Ted Cruz’

On Graustak St. near the Black Hole Coffee House in Houston, Texas, a long-hair maggot-infested Demonrat steals and tears up two Sen. Ted Cruz (R) campaign signs.
His face contorted by rage, the demon-possessed man then gets in the face of the video camera and, in a Gollum voice, hisses:
“I hate Ted Cruz! I hate Ted Cruz! I hate Ted Cruz!”
Source: Daily Wire
~Eowyn
Drugs? Alcohol? Liberalisim? Just plain mentally ill?
And I bet if he was asked why he hated Ted Cruz, the brainwashed mentally ill Liberal would not even know.