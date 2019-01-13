That was fast: Gov. Newsom wants new tax on drinking water

Newsom not wasting any time in quickly creating new taxes for Californians.
Elections have consequences.
As reported by SF Gate: In order to help disadvantaged communities obtain safe and affordable drinking water, California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a new statewide water tax.
In the newly-released 2019-20 budget, Newsom calls for the creation of a “safe and affordable drinking water fund” that would “enable the State Water Resources Control Board to assist communities, particularly disadvantaged communities, in paying for the short-term and long-term costs of obtaining access to safe and affordable drinking water.”
A McClatchy investigation from 2018 found that 6 million Californians rely on water providers that violated state standards at some point in the last six years. According to the report, the majority of Californians that lack safe drinking water live in the Southern San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert.
The details of the proposed tax are unknown, but a similar proposal was abandoned by then-Governor Jerry Brown last year after failing to garner enough support in the legislature. California residents would have been taxed 95 cents a month, or $11.40 a year, under that plan.
On Friday, Newsom took his Cabinet on a trip to the Central Valley to hear from residents who lack clean drinking water. “We met with residents who cannot drink or bathe with the water in their homes — while paying more for it than those in Beverly Hills,” the governor tweeted.
The Association of California Water Agencies, a group that represents more than 400 water suppliers across the state, announced its opposition to the latest proposed water tax from Newsom.
“The vast majority of the state’s residents have access to safe drinking water, but a small percentage of the population does not,” the association said in a statement. “This unacceptable reality is a social issue for the State of California. ACWA believes that making access to safe drinking water for all Californians should be a top priority for the State. However, a statewide water tax is highly problematic and is not necessary when alternative funding solutions exist and the state has a huge budget surplus.”
Read the whole story here.
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
California has a budget surplus ? ? ?
The next thing this jackass might try to tax is air. What about requiring an occupancy permit for walking on a public sidewalk? How did this nitwit get elected? More to the point, why do Californians put up with this B.S.?
Gavin and the Demonrats probably already have a plan to tax air, since there are “disadvantaged” people who live in the polluted metro SF and LA regions.
And just how many illegals are in California? Get rid of the illegals, there’s enough safe drinking water for everybody legal.
Desalinization plants also work. Expensive, but not as expensive as the illegals are to California’s economy.
They don’t come any sleazier than this flunky for California’s billionaire leftists, essentially paranoid control freaks who use gimmicks like this to weaponize the poor against middle class reprisals seeking claw-back of their unmerited and ill-gotten wealth. He’s a front man for organized crime families who belong on the scaffold and not running California and the rest of this country. We’ve been duped all along to associate these crime families with a free-enterprise meritocracy and insanely call their depredations the American Dream no less, suicidally believing that only evil commies oppose such wealth and power in the hands of a one-tenth of one percent. This is a constant refrain from Rush Limbaugh, if I’m not mistaken, as well as faux conservative think tanks who, like the hardcore left, are funded by one and the same cabal. For what it’s worth, the LA Times exposes this whore Newsom’s backers in great depth, incl the Resnicks, who were handed much of Kern County’s water resources for zip. (The county seat is Bakersfield and Kern County covers an area larger than New Hampshire, btw.)
If CA would stop draining rivers into the Pacific, there would be an abundance of water. Unfortunately, so that those evil and in command can deprive all the rest of humanity of basic resources created by God for all mankind, those in power seek to deprive us of them to gain even more power. Global robbery. Miss GCD, would the lady like a little more H2O in her fluoride?