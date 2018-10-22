Texas Border Patrol begs for help, besieged by ‘migrant caravan’ advance mob. Troops deployed at border?

The first “migrant caravan” of invaders from Honduras and Guatemala has swelled to more than 7,000 and are reported to have crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico, “with little resistance” from Mexican authorities. A second “caravan” of more than 2,000 Hondurans reached Guatemala yesterday.
See “Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 9,000“
What the Hate America Media (HAM) aren’t telling us is that untold numbers of the “caravan” invaders are not marching. They are being transported on trains, buses and trucks, which indicates the invasion is an organized, and therefore planned, effort.
The organizations providing financial and logistics support for the invaders are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, including:
- Pueblo Sin Fronteras
- CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project — a coalition that includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN), the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RICELS), and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).
We are also not told that as the 10,000-strong army of invaders make their way to the Mexican-U.S. border, an advance troop of thousands are already swarming the Texas border, leading Texas Border Patrol to send out a desperate plea for help.
Kristinn Taylor reports for Gateway Pundit that in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, 16,000 illegal alien “family units” were caught in the last month, more than 12,000 illegal border-crossers were caught in the past three weeks, with over 700 caught just last Saturday. In addition, the Valley’s overstretched Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have also busted safe houses and intercepted drug cartel smugglers. All these illegals take manpower and resources to detain, process, house, clothe, feed, and give medical treatment.
Overwhelmed, CBP Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla, Jr., begged for help:
- Earlier in the week, Padilla posted a plea for immigration reform, calling the border “out of control”. He reported
#BorderPatrol a 300% increase in Family Units entering the country illegally compared to October of 2017. Over 5,400 Family Units were detained in just the past two weeks.
- This past weekend, Padilla sent out several desperate tweets:
Our #BorderPatrol Agents face challenges daily while focusing on our #BorderSecurity mission and our #HumanitarianEfforts #RGV South Texas is in need of #personnel #technology & #infrastructure for both mission sets#HonorFirst @GriffJenkins @FoxNews #DayInTheLife pic.twitter.com/WLqO9SlwQR
— Manuel Padilla, Jr. (@ManuelPadillaJr) October 20, 2018
Another busy day with @GriffJenkins in #RGV South Texas. Over 12,700 illegal alien arrests in past 3 weeks. Nearly 800 pounds of marijuana & almost 70 pounds of peyote just yesterday. We need #personnel #technology #infrastructure #HonorFirst https://t.co/QaXgqNF5yA
— Manuel Padilla, Jr. (@ManuelPadillaJr) October 21, 2018
In an interview yesterday (Sunday), Padilla said that just the day before his sector reported 700 illegal aliens caught at the border, 8 human smuggling cases, one dead body recovered, a potential river drowning (body not surfaced yet), over 700 pounds of marijuana and 68 pounds of peyote seized–all on Saturday.
Reportedly, among the illegal aliens who were caught are a group from China.
This morning, President Trump tweeted that since “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them”; and that “it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy.”
Although last Thursday Trump had threatened to send U.S. troops to close and protect America’s southern border if Mexico did not stop the invasion, there are no official reports that troops are being deployed. But there are unconfirmed on-the-ground rumors:
- A Gateway Pundit reader “Marx’s Credit Card” wrote this comment: “Word is all the Texas Rangers are headed down there… Guard to be deployed this week.”
- This morning, an anonymous poster on the 8chan message board wrote:
As I was driving on Interstate 8, about 60 miles east of Yuma, AZ., on Monday, I witnessed about 100 American troops who had established a temporary base right next to the border. I do have photos but I am running them by an expert before I release them. When we stopped to take photos, we definitely garnered the attention and when real attention was paid to us, discretion became the better part of valor and we left the scene.
On the way out to San Diego, last Friday, located 20 miles east of Yuma, along the same stretch of highway, I witnessed portable radar devices that were operational and they were accompanied by around 30 troops living in tents, next to the border fence with Mexico.
I was relating my observations to a friend and he said he saw the exact same thing near Ajo, AZ, which is adjacent to the border as he entered Mexico several weeks ago.
Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), the time for threatening words is over. It is time for action. Declare martial law along the U.S.-Mexico border. Send the United States military to the border to show Mexico-Guatemala-Honduras and the American people you mean what you say. If you don’t, you’ll lose the support of the millions of Deplorables who voted for and believed in you.
See also:
- Who’s behind the ‘migrant caravan’ invasion? – George Soros and the telltale Star of David
- CA Catholic church to install hideous 40-ft statue of Mary to welcome illegal border-crossers and refugees
- Mexican presidential candidate calls for mass migrant invasion of U.S.
- UN admits ‘refugees’ are ‘replacement migration’ for Europe and other low-fertility countries
- After pushing for Muslim immigration into Europe, Jews now say Jews should leave Europe
- Europe’s ‘refugee’ crisis and the Kalergi plan for white genocide
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Mexico never intended to stop this invasion .. just giving lip service. They only had a few flimsy pieces of gate material at their southern border, which was easily torn down. Mexico doesn’t want to bother with processing these people. I suspect they will be sending us a few more of their criminals and “useless eaters,” along with more drugs. I am extremely disappointed that our military isn’t already at the border. Isn’t protecting the U.S. their job, or are we maintaining a military for everyone else’s security?
Goldbug . . . Bravo! Point well taken. Indeed, why is it that we maintain a military, if not for our own defense?
Troops on the border and the invaders retreat, but beware, they will claim abuses and somebody will end up dead -a child, and then we will be blamed and we will be the barbarians, watch and see, that’s the plan and it will be executed by the forces behind. BEWARE! the world is watching! This is an all out war. WE MUST ACT NOW, more and more invaders will swell the march before it is over.
You’re right, of course, but if they’re smart, and dry up their source of funding (i.e. Soros/Rothschild) they’ll leave. It will be like the Mongol Hordes hunkered down across the river.
The vast majority (if not all) of these people are there because it looks like a good deal to them. If the money dries up, they’ll be at each other’s throats. If they can’t come North they’ll go South. Let Mexico pay for its cooperation with The Odor.
TV was nail one, the drug epidemic was nail 2, the Clinton immunity from prosecution was nail 3, this caravan being admitted will be nail 4. How many nails in an old pinewood coffin?
Its time for our border patrol and CBP officers to do their jobs to stop this invasion. Its just like the old Metallica album, Kill ’em All.
All of this is such B.S.
Imagine YOU were poor, downtrodden, and unable to feed your family of, say, six. You gather your family together…and then what? “¡Vamos United States!” But HOW? There are several countries and perhaps a thousand miles between you and the U.S. You have yourself, your wife (who is still nursing the littlest one), and three other children ages 3-11, and you’ve gathered up your most essential items (how does one carry all that stuff?).
Now what? Head out on foot? Which direction? How long before the first kid starts sniveling? Before they’re ALL sniveling? How do you get across the FIRST border, let alone the rest of them? Assuming you could FIND a coyote at each border, how do you find an ethical one? Why wouldn’t the coyote hit you over the head and just take your money, rather than take the risk of trafficking you?
Speaking of money and coyotes: those services can’t possibly be cheap, by any standards. How are these supposedly impoverished families affording it? Even if the coyotes charged $250 per head (it’s probably more like $2500 per head, but whatever), where do impoverished people get $1,500? Wouldn’t that money go a lot farther in Guatemala or El Salvador?
This can ONLY be manufactured, not organic. And they’re not “migrants”, they are COLONIZERS. Funny how it’s okay for some but not for others…
Well, if you’re in a town, you head to your local Chabad House and sign up. Or you go to the nearest NGO that is funded by one or more of Soros’ organizations and they hook you up.
Of course the Federales get to clean out their jails and laugh about sending thier riffraff to the gringos. These groups buy train passage and supply trucks and cars to help deliver food and tents and transportation North.
I have to restate the concept here. “Asylum” is for those who fear for their lives due to political activity, not poor economic conditions. If being poor were the standard we’d have to import all of Latin America.
All of this is in support of the UN’s efforts at globalization and redistribution of wealth. The Demonrats love it short term because they vote (illegally), and long term because they help their owners with their global plans.
These people are pawns. Lastly, note the pictures of them burning flags and flipping off the cameraman. Many of these hate gringos. They see this as an invasion, and it is.
Considering all that, is this not an act of war or at least a seditious act? Why isn’t Soros and his fellow travelers under arrest? All countries must be able to protect their borders. If they can’t or refuse they are no longer sovereign countries. There has never been a time in this country’s history where we’ve had a legal or moral responsibility to accept all comers.
They need to stop talking about what they are “going to do” and just do it. There is no response that isn’t going to be criticized by the left. Who cares?
Considering this army is nothing less than an invading force, Napalm is the answer.
One plane dropping two bombs could stop migration for a generation.
I think the first few burst of .50 cal. fire over their heads will do the trick. Set up some concertina wire and Claymores. End of problem.
Apparently the 5 Chinese flew into Mexico and had arrangements for transportation to the US. Hurrah for the Border Guards and their chase. A new definition for a “wet back” with the Chinese swimming back to Mexico.
The Globalists fingerprints are all over this. According to International Law, if you’re seeking asylum, you must request it when you step foot in the FIRST country. The folks from Honduras must ask for asylum in Guatemala. The Guatemalans must request asylum in Mexico. This invasion SHOULD NOT be our problem.
Between the FAKE media that never reports the facts and the lame ass Congress who keeps their mouths shut, Americans are victimized by their ignorance and the criminals in the Corporation in the District of Corruption that ignore laws and make them up as they go.
The US is Mexico’s refiner for PEMEX crude into gasoline. If President Trump wants Mexico to step up to the plate pronto, slow down or halt the production of their gasoline. Mexico would get the message quickly; Trump would be a big hero plus have plausible deniability. Mexico’s state-run PEMEX @ 100,000 barrels a day speaks louder than our Military with tanks and guns. Deploy the Military NOW to insure Mexico does thing processing these invaders on their soil; especially containing those invaders arriving on trains and buses.
Now you can focus on preventing the Trustees of Obummers 2016 bankruptcy from robbing Americans again and assist electing Republicans to Congress.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2013/02/03/how-democrats-understand-immigration-reform-a-gigantic-block-sic-of-progressive-voters/
They need to mobilize the Army down there pronto. They need to “seal” it. No crossing, period. They are already making allowances. Why? They are afraid they’ll be criticized. They will. No matter what they do, or don’t do.
Lock it down now. Cut their funding off, completely. Issue “shoot to kill” orders and post them. Any of these groups enabling this should be rounded up. Soros needs to go to jail. They can get David Brock and Obongo while they’re at it.
Pretend it was “Russians” or “Mongolians”. Would they allow thousands to enter? Why is this any different? So, if thousands of Somalis go to Mexico first, are they free to just come in?
Seen another way, how dare they burn flags and threaten to crash our border. That’s because they don’t believe anything negative will happen to them. They have no respect because they’ve been allowed and mollycoddled by the left.
Let’s not overlook the fact that the governments of these impoverish countries are glad to see the people leave seeking a better life. Young girls 12-13 years old are having babies by their own fathers, brothers, etc. they are illiterate, they don’t know anything about personal hygiene, they are hungry and they have diseases endemic to the population, there is no work and men are not providers, they don’t like to work. We cannot be responsible for those people coming here, child trafficking, crime and prostitution will be the order of the day. We are not our neighbors keepers, we face our own crisis, the homeless, the poor, and crime.
All that is certainly true. Just because the governments of these countries and their people do nothing to improve their lots doesn’t mean we’re “obligated” to take them in and “adopt” them.
Legally, petitions for refugee status must be based on fear of retaliation for political reasons, not “poverty”. One major problem here is that this is the standard they want to reduce us to. They have no interest in “elevating” the masses, they want cattle. The dumber the better.
There is nothing fundamentally preventing any of these countries from addressing all of these concerns. They CAN do it, they simply won’t. Ignorance is the biggest problem. There is so much corruption in those places that nothing ever gets fixed. It won’t get “fixed” here either. It will just become another burden on the productive.
You want to know how much each invader’s passage costs?
Click the link above in red Pueblo Sin Fronteras
And read more From American Thinker: Who is funding the migrant “caravan”? Each migrant’s passage can cost as much as $7K each. Per capita income Honduras is $2.3 K.
The Globalists have plotted to use these invaders as weapons to achieve their goal of destroying The United States to bring about a “One World Government”. Europe is already cracking since the 2015 crisis invasion of migrants from Africa and numerous Islamic countries.
The press and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lied claiming they were only refugees from war torn Syria and she admitted a million of them without the acceptance or approval of the German People. Millions and millions more arrived in other EU countries creating crisis conditions with no accurate count of the migrants.
The Shengen Agreement was signed in Shengen, Luxembourg with 5 European Countries June 14, 1985 that opened their borders and Switzerland finalized the “Open Borders Agreement” in 2009 making a total of 26 European States that have opened their borders enabling free travel without a passport.
The open borders policy made it easy for the invading migrants to pick and choose what country to settle in that would provide them the most generous benefits.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schengen_Area
Soros and progressives are behind this and organizing it.