Texas Border Patrol begs for help, besieged by ‘migrant caravan’ advance mob. Troops deployed at border?

The first “migrant caravan” of invaders from Honduras and Guatemala has swelled to more than 7,000 and are reported to have crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico, “with little resistance” from Mexican authorities. A second “caravan” of more than 2,000 Hondurans reached Guatemala yesterday.

See “Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 9,000“

What the Hate America Media (HAM) aren’t telling us is that untold numbers of the “caravan” invaders are not marching. They are being transported on trains, buses and trucks, which indicates the invasion is an organized, and therefore planned, effort.

The organizations providing financial and logistics support for the invaders are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, including:

Pueblo Sin Fronteras

CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project — a coalition that includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN), the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RICELS), and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).

We are also not told that as the 10,000-strong army of invaders make their way to the Mexican-U.S. border, an advance troop of thousands are already swarming the Texas border, leading Texas Border Patrol to send out a desperate plea for help.

Kristinn Taylor reports for Gateway Pundit that in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, 16,000 illegal alien “family units” were caught in the last month, more than 12,000 illegal border-crossers were caught in the past three weeks, with over 700 caught just last Saturday. In addition, the Valley’s overstretched Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have also busted safe houses and intercepted drug cartel smugglers. All these illegals take manpower and resources to detain, process, house, clothe, feed, and give medical treatment.

Overwhelmed, CBP Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla, Jr., begged for help:

Earlier in the week, Padilla posted a plea for immigration reform, calling the border “out of control”. He reported # BorderPatrol a 300% increase in Family Units entering the country illegally compared to October of 2017. Over 5,400 Family Units were detained in just the past two weeks.

a 300% increase in Family Units entering the country illegally compared to October of 2017. Over 5,400 Family Units were detained in just the past two weeks. This past weekend, Padilla sent out several desperate tweets:

Another busy day with @GriffJenkins in #RGV South Texas. Over 12,700 illegal alien arrests in past 3 weeks. Nearly 800 pounds of marijuana & almost 70 pounds of peyote just yesterday. We need #personnel #technology #infrastructure #HonorFirst https://t.co/QaXgqNF5yA — Manuel Padilla, Jr. (@ManuelPadillaJr) October 21, 2018

In an interview yesterday (Sunday), Padilla said that just the day before his sector reported 700 illegal aliens caught at the border, 8 human smuggling cases, one dead body recovered, a potential river drowning (body not surfaced yet), over 700 pounds of marijuana and 68 pounds of peyote seized–all on Saturday.

Reportedly, among the illegal aliens who were caught are a group from China.

This morning, President Trump tweeted that since “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them”; and that “it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy.”

Although last Thursday Trump had threatened to send U.S. troops to close and protect America’s southern border if Mexico did not stop the invasion, there are no official reports that troops are being deployed. But there are unconfirmed on-the-ground rumors:

A Gateway Pundit reader “Marx’s Credit Card” wrote this comment: “Word is all the Texas Rangers are headed down there… Guard to be deployed this week.”

This morning, an anonymous poster on the 8chan message board wrote:

As I was driving on Interstate 8, about 60 miles east of Yuma, AZ., on Monday, I witnessed about 100 American troops who had established a temporary base right next to the border. I do have photos but I am running them by an expert before I release them. When we stopped to take photos, we definitely garnered the attention and when real attention was paid to us, discretion became the better part of valor and we left the scene. On the way out to San Diego, last Friday, located 20 miles east of Yuma, along the same stretch of highway, I witnessed portable radar devices that were operational and they were accompanied by around 30 troops living in tents, next to the border fence with Mexico. I was relating my observations to a friend and he said he saw the exact same thing near Ajo, AZ, which is adjacent to the border as he entered Mexico several weeks ago.

Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), the time for threatening words is over. It is time for action. Declare martial law along the U.S.-Mexico border. Send the United States military to the border to show Mexico-Guatemala-Honduras and the American people you mean what you say. If you don’t, you’ll lose the support of the millions of Deplorables who voted for and believed in you.

See also:

H/t Big Lug

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

