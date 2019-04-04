Teen Vogue asks, “Is there something called biological sex?”

Yes, there is. The answer is rooted in real “science” and “biology.”
But according to Teen Vogue, “who you are is who you say you are.”
I can’t even with these people and their feeeeeeeeeeeeelings.
Thank you, DCG, for being sane. Seeing stuff like this I often think I took a wrong turn and fetched up in the Twilight Zone. Yes, biological sex. “Transitioning” from one sex/gender to another is a biological impossibility. All discussions of “transgenderism” should begin and end right there. God created males and females and God doesn’t make mistakes. This is being pushed, hard, to create gender confusion in young folks. The library in the town where I live, a town of 6000 traditional Polish-Catholic souls, lists 43 titles dealing with “transgender” issues. About half of them are oriented to kids.… Read more »
Teen Vogue — yet another demonic tool to brainwash America’s young people.
Now if you will excuse me I’m going to hop out the door. Because today I identify as a kangaroo. Wait, kangaroos can’t do stairs. My bad. A cardinal then, the most beautiful of birds, wouldn’t you agree? And if I decide to return to school I’ll enroll at the College of Cardinals. 90% of millennials I ask tell me it’s a good idea. Anyway, it’s, like, how I feel. Now then ( my favorite non sequiter)..{comment moderator, interrupting}..Thank you William, that will do. Now shut up. Just shut up
Are they orphans? Are the parents consuming opioids they cannot guide their children?
Amazing isn’t it? People are actually losing their jobs for teaching that there are two sexes. Where are the medical professionals on this? Are they going to go along? That’s the new meme. There is no such thing as biological sex. This is like saying there is no reason a man can’t have a baby. I suppose if they can get idiots to buy in Rove’s prediction regarding “reality” is true. They’ll believe anything. How can something that has gone unquestioned for eternity, because it is true, suddenly become “no longer operable”? All these things are part of the programming… Read more »
Penis = Male
Vagina = Female
Gender definition = Bullshit
These people are truly mentally ill.
Yes. Next question.
Every vector of the public square has gone completely sex-mad, so it seems. The evidence can fill tractor trailers of boxes of papers, tons and tons of what has been said to be true against the current madness. How to proceed from here? What to say? Two things come to mind. The first is Yeats’ “The Second Coming”: “Things fall apart, the center does not hold…” The second is from Orwell’s “1984”: “In the future, my dear Winston Smith, the orgasm shall belong to the Party!” One thing I have learned from being a life-long hermit and recluse is that,… Read more »