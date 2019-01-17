TDS: Libtards mock President Trump for serving fast food at WH yet Obama was praised for eating fast food

Another fine example of liberals’ hypocrisy on display. Nothing, absolutely NOTHING President Trump does will ever be good enough for them.
I only wish President Trump had served some Chick-fil-A. THAT would have really made libtards’ heads explode!
From Hollywood Reporter: The president hosted NCAA National Champion Clemson University’s football team at the White House earlier that day. The event’s menu consisted of what Trump called “great American food.” Boxes of McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, Domino’s pizza, french fries and Wendy’s wraps were served to the football players.
Due to the partial government shutdown, much of the White House residential staff has been furloughed, so the president personally paid for the fast food served, the White House explained about the unusual menu for the evening.
“I had a choice. Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown?” Trump told the team, according to the Associated Press. “Or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady. They’ll make some salads. And I said, ‘You guys aren’t into salads.'”
On Late Night, host Seth Meyers joked that the athletes were mostly excited to visit the famous house because of one of its former residents. “The players couldn’t wait to get back home to tell their families they got to go into the house Barack Obama used to live in,” said Meyers. ‘”Was that his bedroom?'”
The host later dug into the topic in his “A Closer Look” segment.
A clip of Trump talking to the press about his plans for the night followed. “I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger Kings with some pizza,” he told reporters. “I would think that’s their favorite food.”
“No, dude. I think that’s your favorite food,” responded Meyers. “He thinks he’s being so sly. ‘Normally, I would have a salad for dinner on Monday, but they told me they only eat every fast food.'”
Meyers then asked why Trump referred to the chain restaurant Burger King in the plural tense. “Does he think there’s more than one? ‘We will be having all of the Burger Kings over to the White House for a summit on trade.'” The joke was followed by an image of Trump sitting at a table with three Burger King mascots.
“I think it’s safe to say that had he lost the election, The Burger Kings would have been the name of the food show Trump hosted with Guy Fieri,” Meyers concluded.
Stephen Colbert used Trump’s expertise in fast food to transition topics on The Late Show. “Maybe the president sensed he was in over his head here because he quickly changed the subject to things he is an expert in: Watching football and eating fast food,” said Colbert after he shared a clip of Trump discussing James Comey with reporters. The video of Trump sharing the menu for the football players followed.
“Mr. President, is it possible you’re just projecting your favorite foods onto them?” asked Colbert. “We’re going to eat all of their favorite foods. Burgers, KFC, taco bowls, two scoops of ice cream. We’re gonna watch their favorite movie, the 2016 election results, then I will spank them all with a rolled up Forbes. I hear they’re really into that.”
Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said that Trump serving fast food to the team “might be the craziest” thing he did all weekend.
Kimmel shared the clip of Trump stating that the food he planned to serve was the team’s favorite. “What would possibly make you think that?” he asked. “I’ll tell you what made him think that. He’s paying the check, so he had to get the cheapest food they could find.””
“And you know he’s taking whatever they don’t eat back to his bedroom. He’ll be like the rat in Charlotte’s Web tonight rolling around in Quarter Pounders with cheese,” he added.
DCG
Wow, those jokes the late night hosts said are so lame. Who’s watching those turds?
I wonder what the bill was for all that fast food, and how it compares to the $65,000 of “pizza and hot dogs” that Obama brought to the house.
To repeat an often-said quote: If the Left didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.
What’s more American than quarter pounder with cheese and fries and a coke? The fast food restaurants are American institutions and we have all being kids one time or another, even as adults we buy them and eat’m while on the road, oh but, Mike Obama’s promoted healthy eating happened to be rejected by students. HEY LIBERALS, PROGRESSIVES AND PIECES OF SHIT, GET A LIFE!
Libtards have exempted themselves from hypocrisy.
I watched a spot or two of the dinner on TV last night. The Clemson players LOVED it! Their QB said he wanted to come back multiple times! *I* would! BTW, I saw/heard NOTHING about any player making ANY comment about ANY prior resident at the WH…
People like Colbert and Kimmel function as SHABBOS GOYS in that they do the work of their hidden handlers (mid-level managers) who, in turn, take their orders from on high. Let’s put the religious faith question to the side for the moment, because IDEOLOGY is the “name of the game.” The Order: Get Trump. So the Chief Executive at the network issues the order, the “generals” tell the lieutenants what to do, who in turn pass the order down to the corporals, and so on, down to Steve Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel or whomever.
This much we get. Now for the Big Picture: We are witnessing the INSTITUTIONALIZATION of mental illness. The game has spilled over into the street, where ANTIFA goons hit people in the head with bike locks and threaten reporters with live weapons, and there is no shortage of imbeciles and useless idiots who are as pleased as punched to comply. They have no lives of their own, so they’re glad to live vicariously through these Masters of Disaster!
But wait, there’s more: We have seen this institutionalization of mental illness with the Law itself: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has proved he can get at least one Trump associate to lie for the courts, namely, Cohen. Not to be outdone, Mad Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi and others have also jumped on the bandwagon.
Again, we are witnessing the institutionalization of mental illness. It fits a template. And I see the Endgame here: The Powers That Be are testing this template so see how far and how much it can be replicated. Because when the Anti-Christ of Revelation appears, they’re going to know his “Advent” and prep the public in much the same way. This way, the Anti-Christ will be accepted by the public, and the Great Tribulation will begin.
This may seem far-fetched, but, as I believe the Anti-Christ of Revelation is alive on Earth RIGHT NOW (and it’s NOT Trump, Putin or Xi or even Netanyahu), there is a small select cabal of people who know this. Just like anyone else, the Anti-Christ will have to be introduced and pushed upon the public in a successful way. So getting the “goyim” to salivate on command is KEY.
THIS is what I think is going on behind the scenes. (Trump, Putin, Xi and Netanyahu do not know this yet).