Take this 11-question science knowledge quiz!

Pew Research Center has a 11-question quiz to test your knowledge of science facts and applications of scientific principles.

Unlike some of the quizzes I’ve posted on FOTM, this quiz is not super easy, but requires you to think and carefully consider the multiple choices you’re given.

When you finished the quiz, you will be able to compare your score with the average American and your responses with demographic groups, based on the a nationally representative poll of 4,464 randomly selected U.S. adults conducted on Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel between Jan. 7 and Jan. 21, 2019.

To take the quiz, click here.

After you’ve taken the quiz, please report back to us on your score. (I got the antacid question wrong, so my score is 10/11. Interestingly, that question is the most challenging of the 11 questions.)

What your score means, compared to the 4,464 randomly-selected Americans in the nationally representative poll:

The mean number of correct answers is 6.7, while the median is 7.

A score of 9 to 11 correct answers = high science knowledge. 39% of Americans are in this category.

A score of 5 to 8 correct answers = medium science knowledge. 32% of Americans are in this category.

A score of 0 to 4 correct answers = low science knowledge. 29% of Americans are in this category.

~Eowyn

