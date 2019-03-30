Take this 11-question science knowledge quiz!

Pew Research Center has a 11-question quiz to test your knowledge of science facts and applications of scientific principles.
Unlike some of the quizzes I’ve posted on FOTM, this quiz is not super easy, but requires you to think and carefully consider the multiple choices you’re given.
When you finished the quiz, you will be able to compare your score with the average American and your responses with demographic groups, based on the a nationally representative poll of 4,464 randomly selected U.S. adults conducted on Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel between Jan. 7 and Jan. 21, 2019.
To take the quiz, click here.
After you’ve taken the quiz, please report back to us on your score. (I got the antacid question wrong, so my score is 10/11. Interestingly, that question is the most challenging of the 11 questions.)
What your score means, compared to the 4,464 randomly-selected Americans in the nationally representative poll:
- The mean number of correct answers is 6.7, while the median is 7.
- A score of 9 to 11 correct answers = high science knowledge. 39% of Americans are in this category.
- A score of 5 to 8 correct answers = medium science knowledge. 32% of Americans are in this category.
- A score of 0 to 4 correct answers = low science knowledge. 29% of Americans are in this category.
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
I scored 11 out of 11.
Science is composed of observations, to be sure, but it is also composed of methods, using right reason, that can be either observed to be consistent over time, or, that can be replicated—viz., repeated over and over for consistent results.
Orwell said that “he who controls the language controls the debate,” or something very similar. We have to understand that with the so-called “theory” of evolution, that what Darwin presented—and what many take to be established or “settled” science, is no science at all: Darwin’s “theory,” according to true scientific method DOES NOT even rate as a HYPOTHESIS.
So-called global warming or “climate change” DOES NOT rate as true science!
Neither abortion nor contraception constitute good medicine, either for the individual nor as public policy!
And we can go on and on and add examples of bad science to the list. Suffice it to say this much, that science and its method are rarely ever settled. As an example, I think we can say that we need oxygen to live is settled: Without oxygen, we would die. So that example is settled. But real science is never—or rarely—settled. Something new can, at least in possibility, appear.
And this presents the danger: People in high places have their agendas, and by “agenda” I mean the intention to control people on some given behavioral point. Thus, if I represent the government, and I wish to have a conclusion of mine “proved,” I can enlist scientists to devise some method that will support by conclusion. In other words, science, like anything else, can always be used to persuade, to influence or to corrupt. Science, like fire, can always be used to destroy. It can be WEAPONIZED. And it is this weaponization of science that I refer to with my coinage “extinction protocols”: The people in government and corporations ARE NOT HERE TO HELP US. They are here to CONTROL US. And this, I believe is founded upon a FALSE IDEA, Namely, that there are “too many people.” NO, there ARE NOT “too many people”: There are not enough people!
And let us not falsely assume that science is in direct opposition to religious faith, either: Each field’s PROPER USE is aimed at the discovery of truth. And a particular field of science is not known for what it does not study, but for what it does study: Biology is the study of living things, just as mettalurgy is the study of metals and their uses. As St. Thomas Aquinas would say, a science is known by its “formal object.”
This was a great quiz!
Darwin knew nothing of genetics, didn’t even know what DNA was. Neurologist Michael Egnor calls Darwin a “third-rate barnacle collector”. He was not a scientist, his only degree was in Christian theology. He could not, nor has anyone since, been able to account for the origin of life, although he did say, in the last sentence of Origin of Species, “by the creator”.Stanley Miller in 1954 I believe, tried by recreating the early Earth atmosphere (which was all wrong), some “primordial soup”, and zapped it with electricity. He produced brown sludge and some organic molecules – cyanide and formaldehyde. Then stepped back and said “it’s alive”. No, not really. Without accounting for OOL, evolution, descent with modification, fails because it has to have something to modify. It fails for numerous other reasons as well, far too many to list here. Evolution is in reality devolution, an aggregation of mutations, which are genetic errors, sorted by natural selection, always resulting in a net loss of information. Since The Fall, things devolve, entropy always increases. Darwinian evolution fails epically, it’s been dead for a long, long time and is just waiting to be buried
I got 10 out of 11. I missed the math question. I hate math!
9 out of 11. Got genetic engineering and antacid ones wrong.
I was too lazy to get out a pen and paper on the math one. I tried to “do it in my head”. I was wrong. I thought, if you went 45 miles per hour you would cover about 40 miles in 45 minutes. You know?
I thought “well, that’s about 22.5 miles in 30 minutes so………., I was wrong.
If 60 (minutes) = 40 (miles)
Then 45 minutes = 30 miles (45 ÷ 60 × 40 = 30)
Yeah, I know. I was just too lazy to write it out or find my calculator so I “guessed”. I guessed wrong.
11 out of 11. Something I thought was interesting is that for most questions, those 65 and older got the most correct. I’m not surprised as our education system has gotten really pathetic.
I also noticed that us older folks evidently had been given educations that are superior to the education of today’s kids. But then, as cantankerous as I am, I would not score very high in the “follow orders, do as you are told category” whereas I would bet that kids just getting out of high school in more recent years “are superior in the knuckle under and obey orders category.” In the long run, this is rather pitiful for the well being of today’s young people, and our nation as a whole.
10/11… missed the erosion one
I got 11 correct. However, they have some bad science. Oil and gas do not come from fossil material.
I assume you’re referring to abiotic oil. Sinclair oil used to have ads where they would say that the dinosaurs “gave their all” so that we could have oil. They had gasoline brands like “dino supreme” and so on. I can just imagine the dinosaurs getting together and laying down and waiting patiently to be covered with sediments
The dang test registered one of my answers incorrectly. I should have scored 100%. But the test was actually extremely easy.
10/11. math
“You answered 11 of 11 questions correctly.”
WOO-HOO! My Mom always told me I was too smart for my own good. You were right, Mom!!! 😉
I offer you question 12:
Since the “older generation” scored better in general, that means…
a) FOTM readers are smarter than those who don’t read FOTM.
b) Older folks are better educated than younger folks.
c) The “older folks advantage” is temporary until Alzheimer’s inevitably kicks in. How did the “over 90” crowd do?
d) I, personally, am under 40 years old.
e) People over 60 got fewer vaccinations, therefore have more functional brain cells.
f) The test is a textbook example of Fake News.
g) The test is an example of why we need the Green New Deal
Note: There may be more than one correct answer. Please enter your response(s) in reply.
11/11 – I was glad to see that the question of whether I was male or female was just that. No 3rd, 4th, or 37th options.
Well trolled, my friend… well trolled. Wish I thought of it!
11/11
I got 9 of 11. However, I seem to recall that modern antacids aren’t designed to neutralize the stomach acid, they are designed to reduce the amount of it that is produced. Thus: There was no correct answer.
On the ear drops question. For the question that was presented, it seems that assembling a group that got no ear drops would not increase your knowledge of the effectiveness of the drops. You have prior knowledge of what the result of the group that never got the drops would be from the hundreds of thousands of people who have had ear infections but never had them treated. Otherwise, why would you be developing and testing ear drops in the first place. I argue that giving the drops for fewer days would better indicate the usefulness of the drops. However, if you have two groups at the same time, where one group gets the drops and the other, the control group, doesn’t, then that is a different question than was presented.
I just got 10 out of 11 (for the life of me, if anything was going to trip me up–I would have wagered that it would be the math problem) but that was not so. It was the one about the speed of a computer, I selected “observation,” rather than “hypothesis.”
The computer question also gave me pause.
11/11
72 year old Scots/Irish male w/BS in chemistry
P.S. That wasn’t a math question. It was arithmetic.
No fair!
11/11 age 50+
I scored 11/11. I thought this was a pretty simple quiz. Most of it seemed to be based more on general knowledge than it did on actual science. Then again, maybe I thought it was simple because one of my degrees is in natural science (physics and chemistry).