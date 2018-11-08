Supreme Court justice Ginsburg rushed to hospital; Demonrats offer to donate their ribs

Although last Tuesday’s mid-term elections saw the Demonrat Party gain majority control of the House of Representatives (225 to 197), a saving grace was that the GOP retained control of the Senate (52 to 46), and even gained at least another seat.

That means not only will President Trump not be impeached, he will have the Senate’s support in his judicial nominations, including to the Supreme Court in addition to the two justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, in less than two years.

That is why the Left are terrified.

So bloodthirsty are they to preserve women’s right to murder tiny, unborn human persons that Demonrats actually flocked to offer their ribs and other organs to SCOTUS justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who was rushed this morning to the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. after fracturing three ribs from a fall.

Hollyweirdo Alyssa Milano, 45, who exposed her sagging boobs in a low-cut blouse at the September 27 Kavanaugh Senate hearing, tweeted:

Ruth Bader Ginsberg can have my ribs. And my kidneys and a lung. And anything else she needs. She can even have my husband on Thursdays.

There were offers from other Demonrats:

Dear Justice Ginsberg, I am so happy to hear that you’re going to serve until you’re 90. If you need any organs during that time or any blood donations ( I am A+) I’m your girl. — Suzanne Iorio (@Suzann1111) July 30, 2018 I would give Ruth Bader Ginsberg any of my vital organs at this point, before or after my death. — Kathryn Nichols (@katnicho7608) July 30, 2018 I stand by my offer to donate any and all of my organs to Ruth Bater Ginsberg whenever she needs them — z’oy (@zschatt) June 30, 2018

One Demonrat even offered to donate all of its organ to Ginsburgh even if it is still alive (note: I use the pronoun “it” to avoid being cisgender):

I have changed my organ donor status so that now all of my organs go to Ruth Bader Ginsberg EVEN IF I AM STILL ALIVE. We need her now more than ever I love you RBG. — Planet Resist (@PlanetResist) July 10, 2018

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening. She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital earlier this morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.

According to Breitbart, the extent of Ginsburg’s injury was not clear at press time. Rib fractures are common among older adults, particularly after falls. The severity depends in part on whether the ribs are cracked or broken all the way through, and how many are broken.

85-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg had already had two bouts of cancer: colon cancer in 1999; pancreatic cancer in 2009. Cancer is prevalent in her family. (The Hill)

Another elderly Supreme Court justice is Stephen Breyer. Generally associated with liberals on the court, he is 80. Based on Centers for Disease Control life tables, the odds of Ginsburg and Breyer dying by 2021 are, respectively, 36.34% and 26.45%. (Source: Slate)

Then there’s Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 64, who has Type-1 diabetes. In January 2018, she had a “health episode” stemming from her diabetes. Paramedics were called to her Washington, D.C. home to treated her for low blood-sugar symptoms.

According to a Scottish study published in the Jan. 6, 2015 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association, people with type 1 diabetes have a lower life-expectancy, despite improved treatment of the disease and its complications. Men with type 1 diabetes lose about 11 years of life expectancy compared to men without the disease; women with type 1 diabetes have their lives cut short by about 13 years. (WebMD)

Meanwhile, yesterday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said his “top priority” for the rest of the year and into the new Congress is filling the judiciary with President Trump’s judicial nominees:

“The president, I think, has done an excellent job in picking young men and women who believe the job of the judge is to follow the law and we intend to keep confirming as many as we possibly can as long as we are in a position to do it. It’ll still be my top priority in setting the agenda here in the Senate.”

McConnell also said the Senate has been successful in making two Supreme Court appointments and 29 circuit judges, adding that, “we’re not through doing those this year.”

John G. Malcolm, vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government and director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at The Heritage Foundation, said President Trump has appointed a record number of highly-qualified judges to the federal courts of appeal, and that his judicial appointments may well be the most enduring legacy of his administration.

According to Mark Taylor, the firefighter prophet who claims God speaks to him and had predicted the presidency of Donald John Trump on April 28, 2011, said Trump will get to appoint five Supreme Court justices during his tenure as president. On February 16, 2016, “Do Not Fear America,” Taylor prophesied:

“The Spirit of God says, ‘5, that’s right, 5 Supreme Court Justices will be appointed by my new president, my anointed. I will choose 5 through my anointed to keep those alive. I will stack the court with those that I choose, to send a clear message to the enemy, that you lose! This is the miracle that I will perform, so that MY COURT will be reformed.’”

~Eowyn

