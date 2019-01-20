Sunday Funnies!

. . . and political truth memes.
And last but not the least, when SHTF is not just a metaphorical expression:
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
Would anyone vote for Donald Trump if he were bald? I would!
Great memes. (But the exploding port-a-potty disappeared.)
Sheesh, I hope nobody was in it.
“SHTF!!!!!!!”
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!
LOL – That last one elevates “having a sh*tty day” to a whole new level.