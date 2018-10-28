Sunday Devotional: ‘Master, I want to see’

Mark 10:46-52

As Jesus was leaving Jericho with his disciples and a sizable crowd,

Bartimaeus, a blind man, the son of Timaeus,

sat by the roadside begging.

On hearing that it was Jesus of Nazareth,

he began to cry out and say,

“Jesus, son of David, have pity on me.”

And many rebuked him, telling him to be silent.

But he kept calling out all the more,

“Son of David, have pity on me.”

Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.”

So they called the blind man, saying to him,

“Take courage; get up, Jesus is calling you.”

He threw aside his cloak, sprang up, and came to Jesus.

Jesus said to him in reply, “What do you want me to do for you?”

The blind man replied to him, “Master, I want to see.”

Jesus told him, “Go your way; your faith has saved you.”

Immediately he received his sight

and followed him on the way.

The blind man said to our Lord: “Master, I want to see.”

What about the spiritually blind?

Ezekiel 12:2

[Y]ou are living among a rebellious people.

They have eyes to see but do not see

and ears to hear but do not hear,

for they are a rebellious people.

And when a people are rebellious, with eyes that do not see and ears that do not hear, the result is the upside down world we live in where evil is called good, and good is called evil (Isaiah 5:20) because “the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers” (2 Corinthians 4:4).

We were amply warned by prophets and saints for the times in which we find ourselves. Humans are experts at lying. Every day and in every way, we find yet another case of monumental deception. See:

So how do we acquire the eyes that see — the spiritual sight that penetrates the dark webs of deception that surround us?

How does one go from “I was blind and now I see“? (John 9:25)

The answer is Christ.

Always.

May the light of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you!

~Eowyn

