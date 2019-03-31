Sunday Devotional: Let not your hearts be troubled

Is your heart troubled?

Are you beset with problems and challenges?

The past week has been a “perfect storm” of problems and challenges for me. I hope you can take comfort as I do in these 15 Bible verses from the Old and New Testaments:

“It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” —Deuteronomy 31:8

“Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people and will have compassion on his afflicted.” —Isaiah 49:13

“He sets on high those who are lowly, and those who mourn are lifted to safety.” —Job 5:11

“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” —Lamentations 3:22-23

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” —Psalm 23:4

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” —Psalm 27:1

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” —Psalm 46:1

“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.” —Psalm 55:22

“Let your steadfast love comfort me according to your promise to your servant.” —Psalm 119:76

“If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,’ even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you.” —Psalm 139:11-12

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” —2 Corinthians 1:3

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” —John 14:27

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” —John 16:33

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” —Matthew 5:4

“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” —Romans 8:37-39