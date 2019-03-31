Sunday Devotional: Let not your hearts be troubled

Is your heart troubled?
Are you beset with problems and challenges?
The past week has been a “perfect storm” of problems and challenges for me. I hope you can take comfort as I do in these 15 Bible verses from the Old and New Testaments:
“It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” —Deuteronomy 31:8
“Sing for joy, O heavens, and exult, O earth; break forth, O mountains, into singing! For the Lord has comforted his people and will have compassion on his afflicted.” —Isaiah 49:13
“He sets on high those who are lowly, and those who mourn are lifted to safety.” —Job 5:11
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” —Lamentations 3:22-23
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” —Psalm 23:4
“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” —Psalm 27:1
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” —Psalm 46:1
“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.” —Psalm 55:22
“Let your steadfast love comfort me according to your promise to your servant.” —Psalm 119:76
“If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light about me be night,’ even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you.” —Psalm 139:11-12
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” —2 Corinthians 1:3
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” —John 14:27
“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” —John 16:33
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” —Matthew 5:4
“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” —Romans 8:37-39
Jesus, I trust in You!
May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus the Christ be with you,
~Eowyn
Two-thirds of these are my very favourite quotes from both the New Testament and the Hebrew Scriptures. Thank you for this convenient and always timely collection.
Great post 😁
And with Your Spirit, amén. Thank You, these are so welcome in the complex times we live today. Psalm 46:10 ”Be still and know that I am God”.
Excellent post. Here’s another: “Consider it all joy, my brothers, when you encounter various trials, for you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.”— James 1:2-3
Wow! I really needed to read that scripture, as I seem to be beset by problems. Thank you so much for contributing that to this discussion.
Yes Dr. Eowyn, it has been a storm here, too. And these verses are helping as I read and rest my thoughts on them. Thank you.
Thank you for needed Scriptures, may the Living Word dwell in us all. Revelation/Apocalypse 12 time, the serpent’s days are growing short, his fury is increasing.
While we are going through trouble, it is nearly impossible to catch ourselves and to think of these great quotes of great comfort from the Bible. When I was arrested last year and out of work for a month, I learned what the procedures were and how long I could be out of work. (I also looked for work with some parking garages but had gotten nowhere.) But I could not see the end from the beginning. Now I’ve been back to work since mid-November, but my financial problems are still pressing upon me. The bills are shrinking, but they will shrink at a certain rate, which will require a certain amount of work. So I must remain patient.
I do not have the money to sue my false accuser, yet. My other problems remain. But God Is Seeing me through this. It is God Who Sustains me in my problems. It is my job to put in the effort, to persevere and endure unto Victory. And the Victory IS the Lord’s—After all, what do I know? (What I do know is that I can persevere, that I can endure).
So at the end of the day, again, I am reminded that I am not the One in Charge. God Almighty is in Charge. It’s a matter of perspective: “Did I put the effort in? Yes.” “All Right, so where are the results I want?” Life does not usually work like that. I have to put the effort in, and God Will Obtain the results, if He Wills it. So I am left to remember that I was able to get up today because of Him, and I will be able to go to bed tonight because of Him, and I am to keep doing this until He Calls me home.
Driving is my job. But learning how to live right, while PHYSICALLY alone is my vocation. God Sees the end from the beginning, and I cannot.
Steven . . . Thank you for sharing about your current circumstances. Many of us were very concerned back in the Fall and early Winter. Thank Heavens, it is a great blessing when we can persevere and continue to attack the problems that beset us. God Bless you.
Dr Eowyn . . . Although we have heard this before, it never ceases to be a comforting blessing to hear it yet again. I can only speak for myself, when the problems of this life, and the horrific evil that is going on in our world in this day and time–it is unfortunately easy to let the hue and cry in our minds overshadow the very thing that will cause the worry to dissipate.
Wonderful lesson for today, and tomorrow.