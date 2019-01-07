Strict gun-controlled California: Fourth man killed in five-hour span in Oakland

Rate this post

Something proggies will never understand: You can never make enough laws to guarantee good behavior from people who are willing to break the law.

As reported by SF Chronicle: A man was killed early Saturday in the Highland neighborhood of East Oakland, less than five hours after three men were fatally shot across the city.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was found on 90th Avenue near International Boulevard around 1:20 a.m., police said. Officers were notified of the shooting through ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection device.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The shooting came after a triple homicide in West Oakland just before 9 p.m. Friday, which police called a “deliberate” attack. The victims were a 29-year-old and 31-year-old from Oakland and a 21-year-old from Vallejo. Officials did not release their names.

The West Oakland homicides occurred at a Torrance bowling alley. The shooting was the result after a “brawl” broke out and the shooters remain at large.

Police are being “mum” on the details, such as whether or not the incident was gang related. They aren’t even releasing descriptions of the suspects, which I’m sure they have (via verbal statements and video).

Odd considering that California has no tolerance for gun violence they wouldn’t want to describe and catch the perps of this triple homicide. I wonder why…

