Unhinged: Stressed out demorats are eating their feelings and drinking heavily to get through mid-terms

From NBC: The midterm elections are turning out to be nearly as stressful as the 2016 presidential election — especially for Democrats.
According to a poll conducted by YouGov and commissioned by the fitness site Daily Burn, Democrats are 50 percent more likely than Republicans to say they’re “eating their feelings” as a result of the current political climate. They’re also drinking more (a 2-to-1 ratio over their GOP counterparts).
The ostensibly good news is that these stressed out Democrats are also working out more, by as much as 40 percent; but even exercise can be overdone.
“I’m seeing some people so stressed at the moment they’re doing two, even three soul cycle classes at day,” Dr. Navya Mysore, a primary care doctor, tells NBC News BETTER. “Exercise is good for you, but too much is not. You [risk] dehydration and your body needs time to rest and rejuvenate.”
What appears to be happening among many concerned voters, is that they’re resorting excessively to the habits that help us de-stress, whether that’s eating, drinking or exercising.
“Depending on how you’re used to dealing with stress, people tend to gravitate toward that habit more,” says Dr. Mysore. “If you had a hard day, you’ll have a glass of wine, so maybe you’re doing that more. Same for people who are stress eaters — they’ll eat more. If you’re more prone to sweat it out when stressed, then you’ll do that more.”
Binging almost always leaves us feeling crummy, even if what we’re binging on is as benign as Netflix (which Daily Burn’s poll found both Democrats and Republicans are doing plenty of in reaction to the fraught political climate).
How do we stop the stress-induced madness? We turned to health experts for practical tips on managing binge-y behavior when stressed. Read the whole story here for the not-so-surprising ways to de-stress.
Even though I blog about politics every day, I have lots of other interests and activities to keep me busy and happy. Plus I don’t have TDS…
DCG
And……….the morning after Tuesday, they’ll be choking and so drunk they’ll get arrested for disorderly conduct, Chucky Shummer, Nasty Nancy, Latrine Waters, Killary Rotten Clinton, Al Sharp-tongue, and Barbra Streisand, that one found hanging on the rear tire of a jet Canada bound! LOL
What do y’all think the Demoncrats are going to do when Tuesday comes and goes and they lose big time at the polls (which I believe they will)? Will they slink away in defeat until 2020, or become even more out of control than they are now?
Red Tsuami on Tuesday. Keep America Great.
The first song I played when President Trump won the election was this – it used to be the democrats’ victory song as well! Nothing like turning the tables on them!
https://youtu.be/Zvk_uLnv4uo
Always among the best, Thanks for posting, taking to my site with link back Dr. E..
The first step back to sanity for these little lugubrious leftist lemmings of doom have to take is to accept the fact that they have been HYPNOTIZED. They are knee-jerk martinettes, full of reflex actions and chants, and that allows them—for a time—to escape the responsibility of making their own choices. (But that mother-in-law whose visit never ends, CONSCIENCE, always comes back!)
These people have to know what they believe in, and they have to know why they believe it. I’ll bet 90% or more of them DON’T.