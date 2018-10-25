The Bombs Are Street Theater

The News Cycle From Now Through The November Election Will Be Mostly Street Theater
Street theatre is a form of theatrical performance and presentation in outdoor public spaces without a specific paying audience. These spaces can be anywhere, including shopping centres, car parks, recreational reserves, college or university campus and street corners.
Street theatre – Wikipedia
In our Truth-Optional news media we will witness a traveling circus for the next 2 weeks.
It’s all about seizing the narrative, and shaping public opinion. It is not (it is NEVER) about truth. We have had a succession of about three stories per week that dominate the news. It’s been going on this way much more in the last 2 years.
Before we “Move On” let’s bid a fond farewell to the Caravan news story, which may have lost its appeal.
Although it may continue to find its way into the news, the Democrats are abandoning the Caravan story because of its unintended consequence of rallying and motivating the conservative base.
The new darling of the Fake News is the Bomb threats against President Trump’s detractors.
The above screen shots reveal a clear intent in the sending of the bombs. All the targets are detractors of President Trump. So the CNN narrative is that it’s the fault of Trump and his supporters. (Please call to mind how often we have found that hate graffiti against one group or another is actually made secretly by a member the “victim” group.)
But wait! One of the Fake News stalwarts, the New York Times, may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag.
That’s right! You read the headline correctly. “FAKE EXPLOSIVES.”
And on FoxNews Dan Bongino pointed out that the bombs look extremely amateurish, which might make us conclude that they didn’t go off because they were made by an idiot. But Dan’s experience in the field runs to a contrary conclusion. Amateur bomb makers usually blow themselves up, or have a history of accidental explosions. So instead of an amateur, we have an expert. But an expert at what? Simply, these are built expertly by people who build fake bombs for the movie industry.
Movie industry? I wonder what Robert Di Nero has to say.
So in conclusion, what we are being force fed by news media is not news at all, but Street Theater.
Will the non-exploding fake bombs dominate the news cycle through the mid-term election? I don’t know, but my prediction is that this story will be replaced by a succession of other outrages orchestrated by the same people.
Hey folks, it’s all theater. Let’s grab our popcorn, put on our 3-D glasses, and enjoy the entertainment.
Oh yes!
And don’t vote for ANY Democrat!
♞
See also Dr. Eowyn’s post: How we know package bombs sent to Democrats are false flags
Absolutely true. They said that Robert DeNiro received one today. Figure the odds! When does Trump find the time to put all these together and get to the Post Office between Tweets?
They are all crying that he treats the “news’ unfairly and calling him bad names while insisting that he be nice to them. There’s talk of “armed Nazi gangs” and that little swisher, Lawrence O’Donnel (may he choke on his tears), has gotten himself twisted so tight he may pop an ovary.
PVC plastic “pipe bombs” with timers without an “alarm” function. How…….unique! After SHES I guess they think they can sell anything.
So you picked up on the PVC “pipe bombs” too! I heard that and did a double take, but before I could focus on it there were a list of even more ridiculous factors. And even so, the news media is lapping it up.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/68954/mike-adams-fake-pipe-bomb-hoax-reveals-lastditch-desperation-of-selfvictimizing-democrats-who-are.html
They’re having a little trouble controlling the narrative on this one. It sure is easy to spot who works for The Odor and who doesn’t.
They only take pictures of the ones they know are not going to explode. Can you imagine them opening these envelopes, pouring them out, then taking pictures like this? I can’t. They may even have taken the pictures before the alleged deliveries.
Slapsy Maxie seemed disappointed until they “found” hers. It was like she knew she was supposed to receive one and was incensed she hadn’t as yet. How would she know that? Hmmmmm?
How many of these contrived “street theater” events have the Demonrats tried? Let’s see: Russian collusion, Stormy Daniels, Christine Blasey Ford, “migrant caravan” invasion, and now nonlethal package bombs. I’m sure I left out others that FOTM readers with better memories will remind us.
The list of contrived stories is almost too long to recount. One thing we can expect in the days before the vote is for the stories du jour to become increasingly shrill or scary. One thing is obvious is that the Democrat “Wrap-up Smear” tactic is going to be used:
President Trump is doing it all right. Driving the left liberal foreign interests sale out freaks out of their twisted minds with his U.S. first mentality. He must be doing a better job than we even know.
I halfhearted watched a few minutes of this clown act from New Yawk yesterday.
What immediately struck me was how noticeably forced and insincere the blather was from Cuomo and two other official clowns. Of course they knew it was a hoax, and their reluctance to be used as doormats couldn’t have been more obvious.
Also, using Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the in-your-face common denominator of this hate-crime PC theater should enable even a bunch of high school kids to unravel this one.