Stray dogs ask human to save their friend who fell into a pool

In March 2019, YouTube vlogger Trevor Costelloe and his friend were exploring an abandoned water park. It had been raining, and the pools were full to the brim.

A couple of stray dogs were in the area.

The dogs came up to the boys, wagging their tails.

One of them led the teens to a nearby pool. In the pool was another dog who had fallen in and could not get out.

One of the boys pulled the fallen dog from the pool, saving its life. The dog had become weak from struggling and wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

