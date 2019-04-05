Stray dogs ask human to save their friend who fell into a pool

Posted on April 5, 2019 by | 6 Comments

In March 2019, YouTube vlogger Trevor Costelloe and his friend were exploring an abandoned water park. It had been raining, and the pools were full to the brim.

A couple of stray dogs were in the area.

The dogs came up to the boys, wagging their tails.

One of them led the teens to a nearby pool. In the pool was another dog who had fallen in and could not get out.

One of the boys pulled the fallen dog from the pool, saving its life. The dog had become weak from struggling and wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

H/t PawMyGosh

See these other accounts of animal altruism:

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Rate this post

Please follow and like us:
0
Advertisements
 
This entry was posted in Animal altruism, Animals, God's creation, United States and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Stray dogs ask human to save their friend who fell into a pool

  1. William | April 5, 2019 at 7:25 am | Reply

    Damn, I’m tearing up again. Please stop 🙂 But seriously, dog(s)..God spelled backwards

     
  2. Auntie Lulu | April 5, 2019 at 8:25 am | Reply

    That was wonderful. I think this was definitely a miracle.

     
  3. DCG | April 5, 2019 at 8:55 am | Reply

    Awesome!

     
  4. TrailDust | April 5, 2019 at 10:36 am | Reply

     
  5. Lana | April 5, 2019 at 10:40 am | Reply

    Aren’t they wonderful! God bless all creatures great and small.

     

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.